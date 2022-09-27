Read full article on original website
wmay.com
Calculator shows possible tax increase of Illinois labor amendment
(The Center Square) – Amendment 1 on the November ballot in Illinois has supporters saying it gives workers an even playing field when negotiating with their higher-ups. Opponents say the measure will lead to more tax increases. The amendment has been the subject of much debate as many Democrats...
geneseorepublic.com
Have you received your money? How to check the status of your Illinois tax rebate
Illinois' rollout of property and income tax rebates, where millions of Illinois taxpayers are eligible, began earlier this month and is expected to continue in the weeks to come. “My office will be working diligently to get these rebates into the hands of taxpayers," Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza said in...
Illinois DOT weighing EV tax to offset gas tax revenue loss
PEORIA, Ill. (WTVO) — As the automotive industry makes a shift toward electric vehicles, the Illinois Department of Transportation says it is considering taxing EV charging stations in an effort to offset the projected revenue loss from fuel sales. State gasoline taxes currently fund much of Illinois’ road and bridge projects. According to IDOT Transportation […]
advantagenews.com
Lawmaker's plan reduces Illinois property taxes if pension costs go down
Illinois has some of the highest property taxes in the country, but now a state lawmaker has a plan to provide some relief. State Rep. Mark Batinick’s plan would designate a flat percentage of 25% of the state budget to the state’s traditional pension payment and a new property tax relief component. He said this would ensure as the pension payment drops, so would the overall property tax burden.
fordcountychronicle.com
Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: Sign the petition to repeal the SAFE-T Act
Early last year Illinois enacted a bill known as the SAFE-T Act which was advertised as criminal justice reform. In reality, it has made it harder for police officers to do their jobs and made it easier for criminals to be released back out onto the streets. On January 1 Illinois will end cash bail for most offenses. This means that the number of crimes for which a person can be held in jail between arrest and trial will be greatly reduced. Persons arrested for some serious crimes could be released almost as soon as they are arrested.
The Illinois biometric law companies violate, resulting in big payouts
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Right now, you and thousands of others in Illinois may be expecting a check from Google thanks to a $100 million class action lawsuit.It's far from the first lawsuit of its kind, and as CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports, certainly not the last, thanks to a special law here in Illinois.It's the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. It's not that companies can't use technology that collects this type of information. It's that they have to tell you about it. Biometric data helps make our fast-paced world even faster. Buying a cup of coffee with your finger...
Illinois governors race: JB Pritzker, Darren Bailey go head-to-head in 1st candidate forum
The two candidates traded barbs along with their ideas on key topics for voters to consider with early voting now open and the election less than six weeks away.
nprillinois.org
Examining The Record: Darren Bailey pushed to fix the state's ills, but critics call him ineffective
As Illinois’ landmark abortion-rights law was finalized in 2019, current Republican gubernatorial hopeful Darren Bailey grew exasperated about extending protections to an “individual” beyond just a “woman” — a change recognizing, for example, that transgender men can get pregnant. “Who else can get pregnant...
Check the Status of Your Illinois Tax Rebates, State Sen. Celina Villanueva Advises. Here's How
Roughly six million Illinois residents are eyeing the arrival of income and property tax rebates, and state sen. Celina Villanueva is urging those who are waiting to check the status of their rebates. Villaneuva assured residents in a statement Wednesday that "rebates are on the way," as the checks started...
Herald & Review
10,000 pigs: How one Illinois farm family grew its thriving pork business
SHANNON, Ill. — Darrell Stitzel’s grandparents moved to a farm in Carroll County in northwestern Illinois 65 years ago. His wife Laurie’s father started his career as a tenant farmer in South Dakota. Together, the couple has grown a thriving pork business while also being active in their community.
WAND TV
Governor Pritzker announces significant payment toward Unemployment Insurance Loan
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Employment Security will be making a payment of $450 million toward the remaining $1.8 billion borrowed under Title XII of the Social Security Act. This is the second significant contribution to the outstanding loan balance. In March of...
Illinois Voters Face ‘Workers Rights Amendment' Question as Early Balloting Begins
Early voting officially began in most Illinois counties on Thursday, and those casting ballots were faced with the question of whether to amend the state’s constitution to include the right to unionize. The Workers’ Rights Amendment would require a 60% approval rate to be added to the state’s constitution,...
Weekly COVID Cases in Illinois Reach Level Not Seen in Months
Illinois health officials reported 10,945 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 64 additional deaths. The metrics mark a dramatic decline in COVID cases, becoming the lowest number of weekly cases since April 8. In another positive milestone, no counties were listed under the "high" community level for the first time since mid-May, though experts continued to urge residents not to "let their guard down."
Eligible Illinois Citizens Can Get Up To $300
States are still sending out money to residents. Are you one of these eligible citizens?. Illinois residents can get up to $300. This state tax rebate is for households. And it requires eligible and interested households to fill out a form here. It is the Illinois Family Relief Plan. The program offers one-time rebates to residents who meet specific criteria. (source)
walls102.com
Illinois Department on Aging reminds retirees: Action Required to Claim Property Tax Rebate
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department on Aging is encouraging older adults and retirees who were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021 to claim their property tax rebate of up to $300 by submitting Form IL-1040-PTR to the Illinois Department of Revenue by October 17th. Under the Illinois Family Relief Plan passed by the Illinois House and Senate, one-time individual income and property tax rebates will be issued to taxpayers who meet certain income requirements. Homeowners who paid Illinois property taxes in 2021 on their primary residence in 2020 are eligible for the property tax rebate, though they will need to take action in order to claim it if they were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021. Taxpayers who claimed a property tax credit on their Illinois income tax return for 2021 (IL-1040) using Schedule ICR do not need to take any additional action to receive their property tax rebate.
KFVS12
Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza asking to change payment methods for families of fallen first responders
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza is asking the state legislature to change the way it pays families of fallen first responders. The way the current law is written, money for benefits could run out before the end of the year, requiring the state legislature to approve supplemental appropriations.
Tax rebate 2022: Deadline to claim direct $700 payment in just three weeks
Residents of Illinois have until the middle of next month to file their taxes for the 2021 tax year to be eligible to receive tax rebates of up to $700 from state relief plans.
wmay.com
Class action lawsuit filed against Illinois nursing home provider
(The Center Square) – A class action lawsuit has been filed against an Illinois nursing home provider. The lawsuit was filed by AARP and others and alleges Alden Group, Ltd. is putting residents at risk by deliberately understaffing their facilities in an effort to cut back on costs and boost profits.
What You Need To Know About The Class-Action Complaint Filed Against Walmart
Last month, a class-action complaint was filed against Walmart under the same legislation that speared a $650 million settlement with Facebook. The complaint, filed on Sept. 1 by Illinois resident James Luthe, alleges that the store's video surveillance obtains biometric data of its customers. This would be in violation of...
wmay.com
Former Illinois governor denounces one-party rule, pushes for Republicans to make gains
(The Center Square) – Former Illinois Republican Gov. Jim Edgar says the state would be better off if the politics were more balanced, rather than being dominated by one-party rule. Illinois Democrats have controlled the Illinois Legislature for decades with majorities in both chambers. Since 2019, they’ve also maintained...
