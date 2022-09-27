ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
wmay.com

Calculator shows possible tax increase of Illinois labor amendment

(The Center Square) – Amendment 1 on the November ballot in Illinois has supporters saying it gives workers an even playing field when negotiating with their higher-ups. Opponents say the measure will lead to more tax increases. The amendment has been the subject of much debate as many Democrats...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illinois DOT weighing EV tax to offset gas tax revenue loss

PEORIA, Ill. (WTVO) — As the automotive industry makes a shift toward electric vehicles, the Illinois Department of Transportation says it is considering taxing EV charging stations in an effort to offset the projected revenue loss from fuel sales. State gasoline taxes currently fund much of Illinois’ road and bridge projects. According to IDOT Transportation […]
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Lawmaker's plan reduces Illinois property taxes if pension costs go down

Illinois has some of the highest property taxes in the country, but now a state lawmaker has a plan to provide some relief. State Rep. Mark Batinick’s plan would designate a flat percentage of 25% of the state budget to the state’s traditional pension payment and a new property tax relief component. He said this would ensure as the pension payment drops, so would the overall property tax burden.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: Sign the petition to repeal the SAFE-T Act

Early last year Illinois enacted a bill known as the SAFE-T Act which was advertised as criminal justice reform. In reality, it has made it harder for police officers to do their jobs and made it easier for criminals to be released back out onto the streets. On January 1 Illinois will end cash bail for most offenses. This means that the number of crimes for which a person can be held in jail between arrest and trial will be greatly reduced. Persons arrested for some serious crimes could be released almost as soon as they are arrested.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

The Illinois biometric law companies violate, resulting in big payouts

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Right now, you and thousands of others in Illinois may be expecting a check from Google thanks to a $100 million class action lawsuit.It's far from the first lawsuit of its kind, and as CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports, certainly not the last, thanks to a special law here in Illinois.It's the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. It's not that companies can't use technology that collects this type of information. It's that they have to tell you about it. Biometric data helps make our fast-paced world even faster. Buying a cup of coffee with your finger...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republicans#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#American#Unemployment Trust Fund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Senate
NBC Chicago

Weekly COVID Cases in Illinois Reach Level Not Seen in Months

Illinois health officials reported 10,945 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 64 additional deaths. The metrics mark a dramatic decline in COVID cases, becoming the lowest number of weekly cases since April 8. In another positive milestone, no counties were listed under the "high" community level for the first time since mid-May, though experts continued to urge residents not to "let their guard down."
ILLINOIS STATE
Cadrene Heslop

Eligible Illinois Citizens Can Get Up To $300

States are still sending out money to residents. Are you one of these eligible citizens?. Illinois residents can get up to $300. This state tax rebate is for households. And it requires eligible and interested households to fill out a form here. It is the Illinois Family Relief Plan. The program offers one-time rebates to residents who meet specific criteria. (source)
ILLINOIS STATE
walls102.com

Illinois Department on Aging reminds retirees: Action Required to Claim Property Tax Rebate

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department on Aging is encouraging older adults and retirees who were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021 to claim their property tax rebate of up to $300 by submitting Form IL-1040-PTR to the Illinois Department of Revenue by October 17th. Under the Illinois Family Relief Plan passed by the Illinois House and Senate, one-time individual income and property tax rebates will be issued to taxpayers who meet certain income requirements. Homeowners who paid Illinois property taxes in 2021 on their primary residence in 2020 are eligible for the property tax rebate, though they will need to take action in order to claim it if they were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021. Taxpayers who claimed a property tax credit on their Illinois income tax return for 2021 (IL-1040) using Schedule ICR do not need to take any additional action to receive their property tax rebate.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Class action lawsuit filed against Illinois nursing home provider

(The Center Square) – A class action lawsuit has been filed against an Illinois nursing home provider. The lawsuit was filed by AARP and others and alleges Alden Group, Ltd. is putting residents at risk by deliberately understaffing their facilities in an effort to cut back on costs and boost profits.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy