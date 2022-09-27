Read full article on original website
Jurgen Klopp backs 'exceptional' Trent Alexander-Arnold following further England snubs
Jurgen Klopp has come out in support of Trent Alexander-Arnold following further England snubs.
Paul Pogba admits Man Utd spell 'did not go as I wanted' & compares club to Juventus
Paul Pogba reflects on his time at Man Utd and compares his former club with current team Juventus.
Gareth Southgate adamant Harry Maguire is crucial to England's World Cup hopes
England manager Gareth Southgate has launched an impassioned defence of Harry Maguire, insisting that the Three Lions need him in order to win the World Cup.
Gareth Southgate reveals why Kieran Trippier is ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold for England
England boss Gareth Southgate believes that Kieran Trippier's 'all-round game' is currently better than Trent Alexander-Arnold's and that is why the Liverpool right-back was dropped from Monday's squad to face Germany.
Jack Grealish reveals when he'll reach his peak at Man City
Jack Grealish says he still has more to offer for Manchester City after impressing in his side's last game against Wolves.
England's World Cup 2022 squad: Who's on the plane?
90min's England World Cup 2022 power rankings - who's currently on Gareth Southgate's plane to Qatar?
Thomas Frank urges Ivan Toney to 'prove people wrong' following England snub
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank wants Ivan Toney to 'show resilience' after he was denied his England debut during the September internationals.
Confirmed Euro 2024 qualifying pots
The dizzying international enthralment of the Nations League will soon give way to Euro 2024 qualification as teams look to succeed current champions Italy. The
Eddie Howe distances himself from becoming England manager
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has responded to the possibility of replacing Gareth Southgate as England manager.
Man City predicted lineup vs Man Utd - Premier League
Manchester City's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Manchester United
Premier League All-Star games could be played against teams from rival European leagues
Plans to stage an annual Premier League All-Star games have extended to possibly competing against fellow All-Star sides from Europe's top leagues.
Who is Ibrahim Adel? Things to know about the Liverpool target
A breakdown of everything you need to know about rising star Ibrahim Adel, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool.
Liverpool interested in 'new Mohamed Salah' Ibrahim Adel
Liverpool are taking a keen interest in Egyptian winger Ibrahim Adel, who is being hailed as 'the next Mohamed Salah', 90min understands.
Newcastle confirm signing of Australian starlet Garang Kuol
Newcastle have completed the signing of Austrialian youngster Garang Kuol.
Xavi not expected to risk Sergi Roberto despite Barcelona right-back crisis
Barcelona have multiple injured right-backs but Sergi Roberto may not be risked against Mallorca this weekend.
Nike prioritising Erling Haaland deal over Harry Kane extension
Nike are making Harry Kane wait on a new boot deal in order to sign Erling Haaland to the brand.
Jorge Vilda insists he won't resign as Spain coach
Jorge Vilda speaks at a press conference to announce his first Spain squad since star players refused to be called in protest over conditions affecting mental health.
FIFA 23 Ultimate Team: The best Bundesliga starter squad
The best Bundesliga starter squad for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.
FIFA・
Bayern Munich sporting director responds to claims Sadio Mane is unhappy
Bayern Munich address claims that new signing Sadio Mane is unhappy at the club after a difficult start to life in Germany.
Gabby Agbonlahor tells Trent Alexander-Arnold to retire from England duty
Gabby Agbonlahor says Trent Alexander-Arnold should retire from England duty until Gareth Southgate is no longer manager.
