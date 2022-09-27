PHILADELPHIA – Nakobe Dean knows the hurdles in front of him. Jumping them at this point doesn’t seem feasible, and the rookie Eagles linebacker is OK with that. Those two hurdles, of course, are T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White, a pair of linebackers who have combined for 72 starts in their careers including all three together so far this season.

