The Chiefs Week 3 RecapChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs beat themselves in week 3 against the ColtsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Centre Daily
Rams vs. 49ers: 3 Things to Watch in Week 4
The Los Angeles Rams are looking to move to 3-1 on the 2022 NFL season as they prepare to face off against their division rivals, the San Francisco 49ers, on Monday, Oct. 3. in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. at Levi Stadium.
Centre Daily
Rookie LB Nakobe Dean Learning From T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White
PHILADELPHIA – Nakobe Dean knows the hurdles in front of him. Jumping them at this point doesn’t seem feasible, and the rookie Eagles linebacker is OK with that. Those two hurdles, of course, are T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White, a pair of linebackers who have combined for 72 starts in their careers including all three together so far this season.
Centre Daily
Behind Enemy Lines: Lions Remain Confident Despite Injuries Heading Into Matchup With Seahawks
Seasoned reporter John Maakaron covers the Detroit Lions for All Lions. Pulling back the curtain to look at the upstart team, he answers five questions heading into Sunday's Week 4 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. 1. How significant will the absence of D'Andre Swift and Amon-Ra St. Brown be on...
Centre Daily
Browns star Garrett not playing vs Falcons after car wreck
Myles Garrett will not play in Sunday's game against Atlanta, giving the Browns star defensive end more time to recover from multiple injuries suffered when he crashed his Porsche earlier in the week. The All-Pro hurt his shoulder, biceps, had several cuts and bruises, and broke a blood vessel in...
Centre Daily
Staff Score Predictions: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) are back on the field on Sunday night to take on the Kansas City Chiefs (2-1). Both teams will be looking to bounce back in week 3 after falling to their respective opponents. Tampa Bay lost to Green Bay at home while Kansas fell to previously winless Indianapolis on the road.
Centre Daily
Does Jaguars DC Mike Caldwell Already Have the Answers To Stop Jalen Hurts and the Eagles?
View the original article to see embedded media. 258 days ago, Mike Caldwell was in a similar position to the one he is now. Last January, the current Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator was coaching a Florida NFL team's defense, preparing for its biggest game of the season, a high-stakes bout with Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Centre Daily
Jaguars Mailbag: Does the Defense Have the Pieces to Slow Down the Eagles?
View the original article to see embedded media. Each week during this year's season, Jaguar Report will take Jacksonville Jaguars-related questions from our readers across social media and answer them in a question-and-answer format, giving readers a chance to have their voices heard. You can submit your questions every week...
Centre Daily
NFC East Notebook: Week 4 Preview
View the original article to see embedded media. Last week was divisional week in the NFC East, with the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys emerging victorious over the Washington Commanders and New York Giants. The Eagles are now in sole place of first in the division with a 3-0 record,...
Centre Daily
Packers vs. Patriots: Three Reasons to Worry
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are 9 1/2-point favorites over the New England Patriots for Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field. Almost everything is pointing in Green Bay’s favor. Depending on the availability of Jaire Alexander, the Packers could be at full strength. The Patriots won’t have starting quarterback Mac Jones or receiver Jakobi Meyers. On top of it all, the Packers are at home, where they’ve won 14 consecutive regular-season games.
Centre Daily
Eagles “Dressing Up” Their Look for Doug Pederson
PHILADELPHIA – Nick Sirianni never met a stone he didn’t try to overturn. The Eagles coach is always looking for an edge. He watched 'Hard Knocks' when the Eagles played the Lions. He watched all of Kevin O’Connell’s press conferences when they played the Vikings. He...
Centre Daily
Jets Prepping For ‘Bulldog’ Najee Harris, Steelers Offense
The Jets round out their season-opening trip through the AFC North on Sunday with a matchup against the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. As veteran defenders C.J. Mosley and Carl Lawson noted this week, this isn't the same Steelers offense that's been a perennial postseason contender for the last few decades.
Centre Daily
How Can Commanders Limit Cowboys LB Micah Parsons?
The Washington Commanders face a tall task this week against Micah Parsons and the talented Dallas Cowboys defense. Through three games, the Cowboys rank ninth in the league in yards allowed per game (312.3) and first in sacks (13.0). Leading the way for Dallas is second-year linebacker Micah Parsons, who projects to be a Defensive Player of the Year candidate.
Centre Daily
Alabama QB Bryce Young suffers apparent shoulder injury vs. Arkansas
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is day to day after suffering a shoulder injury in Saturday's game against Arkansas, coach Nick Saban said. Saban said Young sustained a sprain to the AC joint in his throwing shoulder and that the injury is not believed to be serious. "He's had these before,"...
Centre Daily
Watch: Joe Burrow Finds Tee Higgins for 59-Yard Touchdown Against Dolphins
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow found Tee Higgins for a 59-yard touchdown on 3rd-and-11 with 2:50 remaining in the first half to give the Bengals a 14-6 lead over the Dolphins. Watch the play below. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and...
Centre Daily
St. Brown, Swift Do Not Practice Thursday, Five Players Return
Five members of the Detroit Lions' roster who did not practice on Wednesday returned to the practice field on Thursday, ahead of the team's Week 4 contest against the Seattle Seahawks. Among the returning players were wideout Josh Reynolds, tight end T.J. Hockenson, center Frank Ragnow, linebacker Chris Board and...
Centre Daily
Why Lions-Seahawks Could Be ‘Week 4 Classic’
Corbin Smith covers the Seattle Seahawks for All Seahawks. He answered five questions heading into the Seahawks-Lions matchup at Ford Field Sunday. 1.) What is your overall impression of the Seahawks through the first three weeks of the season?. Corbin Smith: Everyone expected the Seahawks to be held back by...
Centre Daily
ESPN Fantasy Predicts Thunder Players’ Stats for Next Season
With the NBA season now right around the corner, fantasy players will soon begin drafting their NBA fantasy teams, and ESPN is a popular outlet for players. One thing ESPN does ahead of the season is predict the stats for the upcoming season to help guide players through the NBA draft.
