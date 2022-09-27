Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Sackboy: A Big Adventure Coming to PC Next Month
A leak has confirmed PlayStation exclusive Sackboy: A Big Adventure is coming to PC on October 27, 2023. According to an official trailer (which seems to have been published early by Sony’s Latin America YouTube account), the recent Sackboy game will be heading to PC next month after previously only being available on PS4 and PS5.
IGN
How Titanfall 2 Made Movement the Star of the Show - Art of the Level
Titanfall 2 is a giant among shooters thanks, in part, to its near-flawless depiction of the ultimate power fantasy: causing untold destruction with a massive, gun-toting mech. But Titanfall 2’s very best moments occur when you’re stripped of your walking tank and must survive its industrial sci-fi universe as a mere squishy human.
IGN
The Grub Pit
The Grub Pit is one of the worlds you may need to traverse during Shovel Knight Dig's third round, and if you manage to clear this area you'll finally reach the final world, Drill Knight's Castle. But before you can brawl with Drill Knight, you'll need to survive The Grub Pit's deadly critters and take down the area's Hexcavator, Hive Knight.
IGN
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Leads the Pack — IGN Staff Picks September 2022
It’s possible you may not have noticed but, uh… there are so many things to watch. Whether it’s streaming, on cable (dozens of us still have it. DOZENS!), or in theaters, there is an absolute waterfall of art being dropped on us all at any given second. It can feel pretty impossible to navigate that sometimes, but the IGN team is here to help make sense of it all.
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IGN
Easter Eggs
While exploring The Last of Us' world, it's not unusual to come across fun easter eggs hidden by the developers for eagle-eyed fans to find. These include references to Naughty Dog's prior work and foreshadowing of events to come. Below, we've listed some of the best easter eggs in the...
IGN
How to Unlock the What Happened to Amy Archer Achievement
Amy Archer is one of the two actresses that take part in Two of Everything, a movie that takes place decades after the events of Minsky. This Immortality guide will explain everything you'll need to know about unlocking the What Happened to Amy Archer secret achievement. How to Unlock the...
IGN
Game Scoop: 693: 10 Game Release Dates We’re Still Waiting For in 2022
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Justin Davis, and Colin Stevens -- are looking at games still expected in 2022 that don't have release dates. Next-gen The Witcher 3, Need for Speed, Little Devil Inside, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
IGN
How to Unlock All Armor Sets
Shovel Knight Dig starts you off with your classic Armor but as you progress through the roguelite, you'll have the opportunity to unlock nine other Armor Sets. In addition to making Shovel Knight look extra snazzy, each of the unlockable Armor sets gives you unique abilities or stat buffs that can help you survive the well and take down the Hexcavators.
RELATED PEOPLE
IGN
WotLK Classic Tailoring Guide
Tailoring in WoW allows you to craft light armor, bags, and other useful items from various forms of Cloth found throughout Azeroth. Through Classic and The Burning Crusade, you could reach Tailoring skill level 375, but with the release of Wrath of the Lich King Classic, you can now climb to level 450.
IGN
Fired Nintendo Worker Comes Forward to Offer More Details On Their Dismissal, Labor Complaint
A fired Nintendo contractor who filed an official complaint with the National Labor Relations Board has spoken out for the first time, revealing their name along with additional details about the incident that ultimately led to the complaint filed in April. In an interview with Axios, former Nintendo QA tester...
IGN
Sakai Banner 22
The twenty-second Sakai Banner is located in the Nakajima Shrine, on the similarly-named island in the South-East of Iki. Enter the Shrine and, after running along a log you may need to pull down early on, you'll clamber over some rocks. In the lower area here will be a frog statue, with the banner sitting next to it.
IGN
How to Unlock Relics
Shovel Knight Dig features several items that can improve your kit and Relics are arguably the most powerful of these Collectibles. Relics add either a new move or a new attack to your arsenal so you can better combat the enemies and hazards looking to send you back to the surface. When you first jump into the well, you'll have the chance to obtain any of the five Relics available and even more of them can be unlocked.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Divine Intervention
This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Divine Intervention Hidden Histories, including what they are and where to find them in Yara. Hidden Histories are pieces of information that add some historical perspective or backstory to many of the characters,...
IGN
New Xbox Menu Update, Black Panther 2 Leaks, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix
Wanna catch up on all the highlights from this week? From Xbox updating its user interface, to Lego potentially leaking Wakanda Forever info, tune in for your Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the recommended weekly dose of gaming and entertainment news!. 00:35 - Xbox Updates Game Library,...
IGN
Equipment Guide
This page features information about all available equipment in Grounded including armor sets, weapons, and tools. Each of these items can be crafted after you've discovered the crafting recipe and gathered the prerequisite materials.
IGN
List of Weapons and Tools
This page features information about all available weapons and tools you can acquire in Grounded. Weapons are essential to aid you during combat, while tools allow you to harvest materials and build necesseties to ensure you can survive. Each weapon and tool can be crafted after you've discovered the crafting recipe and gathered the prerequisite materials.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Secret Fountain
In Shovel Knight Dig, Secret Fountain is one of two worlds you may need to traverse after completing Mushroom Mines. This aquatic-themed area introduces unique enemies and mechanics that you'll need to learn quickly if you hope to defeat the next Hexcavator. In this Shovel Knight Dig guide, you'll learn...
IGN
True Ending
Shovel Knight Dig features a true ending that can only be seen by completing an extensive list of tasks on your way to defeating Drill Knight. Because the list of to-dos won't be clearly presented to you in-game, it's nearly impossible to get the story's true ending organically. In this...
IGN
Modern Warfare 2 Changes To Come Post Beta
Infinity Ward's Beta for Modern Warfare 2 just ended and man did the players enjoy it. In terms of Betas, this one has been the biggest for the franchise as the most amount players joined and clocked in massive numbers of hours of playtime. Now the free-to-play time has come to an end, and Activision and Infinity Ward are gearing up for the full and final release for the title, which scheduled for October 28, 2022.
Comments / 0