13-year-old girl abducted, sexually assaulted by ride-share driver, California cops say

An armed man in a white 2021 Toyota Prius pulled up beside a 13-year-old girl walking home and ordered her into his vehicle in Los Angeles last month, California police reported.

The man sexually assaulted the girl on Aug. 13, but she eventually escaped and ran away, police said in a news release.

On Thursday, Sept. 22, investigators arrested Jonh Erik Bastidas Arenas, 37, on a charge of lewd acts with force or fear, police said. They used security video of the car to identify him.

Arenas has worked for several ride-share apps since September 2021, the release said.

Investigators are seeking other possible victims.

They ask that anyone with information call 818-374-5415 or leave an anonymous tip at 800-222-8477.

Passengers flee after crash, leave woman dying in street, California police say

Stray bullet smashes through brewery wall, hits customer in head, California cops say

Intruder carrying a handgun found inside children’s hospital, Colorado police say