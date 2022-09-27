Mesh Suture, Inc. Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for DURAMESH™

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022--

Mesh Suture, Inc., d.b.a. MSi, today announced that it has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for DURA MESH™ non-absorbable polypropylene mesh suture, a pioneering medical device for the surgical closure of soft tissues including muscles, fascia, tendons, and ligaments.

DURA MESH™ is a first-of-its-kind medical device, combining the desirable principle of implant incorporation in a mesh repair with the placement precision of a suture for soft tissue repairs.

DURA MESH™ aims to mitigate the intractable problem of surgical failure due to suture pull-through. The sharp leading edge of a conventional suture can slice through otherwise intact tissue, potentially leading to dehiscence, hernia formation, and poor tendon function. DURA MESH™’s novel architecture flattens at the suture-tissue interface to resist pull-through. DURA MESH™’s open-walled hollow design also allows tissue ingrowth for implant incorporation with no capsule formation. In a porcine study, DURA MESH™ had numerically fewer loose sutures and hernias in comparison to conventional suture. 1

“ DURA MESH™ offers the perfect combination of strength and simplicity in a surgical repair,” says Dr. Gregory Dumanian, Chief Medical Officer at MSi. “It combines the handling characteristics of traditional suture with a mesh polyfilament design. We are excited to bring this innovative technology to our surgeon colleagues and to their patients who need it most. By designing DURA MESH™ to address the surgical complication of suture pull-through, we expect to see sizeable improvements in patient outcomes.”

DURA MESH™ is already in clinical use in the EU and UK, having achieved CE Mark designation in the second quarter of 2021. For more information on DURA MESH™ visit meshsuture.com.

MSi ( meshsuture.com ) is a physician-led company born of decades of clinical research and patient care in both abdominal wall reconstruction and hand tendon surgery at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, IL. MSi is the ISO 13485:2016 certified manufacturer of the world’s first and only mesh suture. DURA MESH™ is the first offering by MSi.

DURA MESH™ is a trademark of Mesh Suture, Inc. © Mesh Suture, Inc. 2019

