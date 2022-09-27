ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

As soon as WWE opportunity is better than NBA, Dwight Howard is in

By Nick Tylwalk
 4 days ago

Dwight Howard is ready to make the jump to pro wrestling as soon at makes sense.

That could be soon. The 36-year-old and eight-time All-Star has played for seven NBA teams (including the Los Angeles Lakers three times) but currently finds himself a free agent. He expressed his interest in trying his hand at WWE last month after attending a tryout in Nashville , explaining that he simply wanted the chance to train at wrestling and do it right.

The unsaid part was that he wouldn’t be able to devote himself to that pursuit as long as he was still playing basketball, but if no one signs him — and the NBA season is now less than a month away — maybe this would be the time. Howard seemed open to the idea of a career switch soon in a recent interview with TMZ , saying that if it came down to choosing between WWE and the NBA, he go with “Whatever opportunity is best.”

WWE appears to have mutual interest, with Paul “Triple H” Levesque telling The Sporting News that if the big man is willing to put in the work that other performers from outside the industry have shown, he’s welcome to give it a shot.

“All he’s gotta do is call me, and we’ll see what can happen,” Levesque said. “And if he’s willing to put in the grind and the drive that guys like Logan Paul, and Bad Bunny and Tyson Fury are willing to put in, then let’s go.”

Considering the work it takes to remain a top level NBA player for years, Howard shouldn’t have too much of a problem living up to that end of the deal. Whether he can be consistently entertaining would be the real question, but there’s no doubt it would attract a lot of interest from sports fans who don’t regularly watch wrestling if he decides to take Levesque up on the offer and make that call.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Udoka's use of inappropriate language with female subordinate 'significantly impacted' suspension decision

Inappropriate language was a critical factor in the decision by the Boston Celtics to suspend head coach Ime Udoka, according to a new report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. An investigation conducted by a private legal firm found that crude language Udoka used in talking with a female co-worker “significantly factored” into the decision to suspend the coach.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alex Morgan says she told U.S. Soccer not to hire Paul Riley as USWNT coach

In a new ESPN documentary, Alex Morgan said she told U.S. Soccer not to hire Paul Riley as U.S. women’s national team head coach in 2019. Riley was a candidate to replace Jill Ellis at the time after his track record of on-field success as head coach of the North Carolina Courage, and previously with the Portland Thorns. But a recent ESPN report said the Thorns had fired Riley for cause in 2015 following an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment. When Portland let Riley go, however, the club did not mention the investigation, which paved the way for him to get...
SOCCER
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

MMA's worst-kept secret confirmed: Mark Zuckerberg at UFC Fight Night 211

The media was shut out from Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 211 card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Earlier in the week, credentialed media members were able to attend Wednesday’s media day for the event, as well as Friday’s official weigh-ins and faceoffs. But it already had been announced by the UFC that they wouldn’t be allowed to cover the fights themselves.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

