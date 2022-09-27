Kyle Brandt makes awkward ‘World Wars’ joke live on TV with Good Morning Football on the road in London

KYLE BRANDT made an unusual joke about the war on Good Morning Football today.

The sports host got a little overexcited with the show on the road in London.

Good Morning Football is filming live in London this week Credit: NFL NETWORK

Good Morning Football is filming in the UK ahead of the first International Series match this weekend.

Tuesday's show started, as ever, with Monday Night Football highlights.

And Brandt made an awkward war reference in introducing the clip.

He said: "Let's go to Cowboys vs Giants - the Giants are 2-0.

"Just like the US and the UK teaming up in the World Wars.

"That's how we do it, we made friends."

And Brandt added: "Daniel Jones, not good in primetime.

"That would make him the French, I guess, in that equation."

NFL Network will broadcast the Saints-Vikings game live from Tottenham this Sunday.

And that will be followed by Giants-Packers at the same location the following week.

Good Morning Football is also headed to Germany ahead of their first ever NFL game in November.