Oregon issues warning about student debt relief scams

PORTLAND, Ore. — With student loan forgiveness top of mind for many people, there is a warning about scammers trying to take advantage of them. The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation says people are starting to claim they can help you get forgiveness faster or telling you to refinance your loan.
Pennsylvania business owner heading to Florida to help people in need

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A business owner in central Pennsylvania is getting ready to pack up his truck and head south after Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc on Florida. Ronnie Beeck, who is the owner and operator at DJ’s Smoke Shack on the West Shore, just returned from responding to the floods in eastern Kentucky.
