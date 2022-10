The new softball field approved by Coventry voters will be constructed where the town's current transfer station is, pictured here. The transfer station will be moved to the public works facility at 100 Olsen Road using federal COVID relief funds. Ben Crnic / Journal Inquirer

COVENTRY — The town’s transfer station will soon move to its new location on Olsen Farm Road.

The current station, on Main Street behind Miller Richardson Park, will permanently close Saturday.

The new facility, at 100 Olsen Farm Road near the Department of Public Works facility, will open Thursday, Oct. 6.