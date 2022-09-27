ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

Journal Inquirer

Hartford man gets three years for Tolland burglary

One of the men involved in a burglary in Tolland in February 2021 has been sentenced to serve three years in prison. Jashawn Atkinson, 20, of Hartford, received that sentence from Vernon Superior Court Judge Margaret Murphy, who also sentenced Atkinson to three years of probation. Shortly before that, Atkinson...
TOLLAND, CT
New Britain Herald

Plainville police blotter

Manuel Miguel Tlatelpa Aragon, 27, of 64 Center St., Apartment 11 was charged Sept. 21 with interfering with an officer/resisting. Joshua Miron, 33, of 23 Parkview Dr., was charged Sept. 21 with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault. Nicholas P. Gothberg, 28, of 30 Heritage Court, Wolcott,...
PLAINVILLE, CT
New Britain Herald

Southington police blotter

Bryan W. Deacon, 33, of 625 Queen St., Apartment 310, was charged Sept. 23 with disorderly conduct and violation of a protective order. Scott Anthony Demonte, 40, of 18 Greeley Lane, was charged Sept. 24 with second degree breach of peace and second degree threatening. Majory Lynn Leone, 52, of...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Man goes on string of armed robberies through multiple towns

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Around 6pm on Friday, Cork and Keg Liquors on Rubber Avenue in Naugatuck was robbed at gun point. The suspect was described by victims as a black male, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and blue mask, according to Naugatuck Police. The suspect fled the scene on...
NAUGATUCK, CT
FOX 61

14-year-old shot in Bloomfield: Police

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — A 14-year-old male was shot in the leg in Bloomfield on Saturday. Police said that officers responded to 40 Tyler Street on the complaint of a gunshot wound. The initial caller said it was an accidental discharge. When officers got to the scene, they found the 14-year-old victim on the front porch of the house. The home was secured and a sweep was done by the police.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
WTNH

New Haven police arrest West Haven man in 2017 fatal hit-and-run

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police announced the arrest of the driver in a 2017 fatal hit-and-run that killed a 38-year-old mother of three. About 25 family members of Shaneka Woods were at the news conference to honor her because this arrest is the news they’ve been waiting for. The family wore t-shirts […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

West Hartford police arrest motorcycle drivers after being caught driving recklessly

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Multiple motorcycle drivers were arrested in West Hartford on Wednesday after police observed them displaying reckless behavior on the road. Police said that at 4:45 p.m., an officer on patrol saw several motorcycles traveling west on Farmington Avenue from Prospect Avenue. The motorcycle drivers were traveling at high speeds, weaving in and out of traffic, and not obeying traffic control signals.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Southington Police investigate armed robbery at wine shop

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - The Southington Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday morning. Dispatch received calls for an armed robbery at Wine Works 7:30 P.M yesterday evening. Officers were already providing assistance for multiple similar armed robberies in Bristol on North and Middle Streets. An...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Two brothers going to trial in Southington Drive-In assault

SOUTHINGTON -- Two brothers charged in an assault at the Southington Drive-In in 2020 that sent a man to the hospital for severe lacerations, a fractured orbital bone, a severe concussion and other injuries have made their intent to head to trial clear. Barrett Delmonico, 32, formally made the decision...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut State Police dispatcher placed on leave after arrest

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Connecticut State Dispatcher has been placed on paid administrative leave following an investigation by the Manchester police department. Lakeisha Murphy, age 32, was arrested on September 27 by Manchester police and charged with possession of a controlled substance. In the same vehicle with Murphy was Ryan Thompson, age 29, who was charged with possession of a controlled substance and sale of narcotics.
MANCHESTER, CT
New Britain Herald

Mark Guderian

Mark Guderian was born and raised in Oregon State. He received his Bachelor of Music degree from Hartt College of Music, in Hartford. Mark was the past organist and choirmaster for churches in Windsor, Newington and New Britain. He was a past conductor for the Newington Choral Club, and also gave private organ and piano instruction. He was a substitute teacher for New Britain and Newington Public Schools.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Eyewitness News

Person shot in Hartford overnight

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police officials say a person was shot early Friday morning. Dispatchers received the report at approximately 3:45 A.M. and arrived to locate a single gunshot victim. The male victim was approximately 30-years-old and suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to an...
HARTFORD, CT

