Hartford man gets three years for Tolland burglary
One of the men involved in a burglary in Tolland in February 2021 has been sentenced to serve three years in prison. Jashawn Atkinson, 20, of Hartford, received that sentence from Vernon Superior Court Judge Margaret Murphy, who also sentenced Atkinson to three years of probation. Shortly before that, Atkinson...
New Britain Herald
Plainville police blotter
Manuel Miguel Tlatelpa Aragon, 27, of 64 Center St., Apartment 11 was charged Sept. 21 with interfering with an officer/resisting. Joshua Miron, 33, of 23 Parkview Dr., was charged Sept. 21 with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault. Nicholas P. Gothberg, 28, of 30 Heritage Court, Wolcott,...
New Britain Herald
Southington police blotter
Bryan W. Deacon, 33, of 625 Queen St., Apartment 310, was charged Sept. 23 with disorderly conduct and violation of a protective order. Scott Anthony Demonte, 40, of 18 Greeley Lane, was charged Sept. 24 with second degree breach of peace and second degree threatening. Majory Lynn Leone, 52, of...
Eyewitness News
Man goes on string of armed robberies through multiple towns
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Around 6pm on Friday, Cork and Keg Liquors on Rubber Avenue in Naugatuck was robbed at gun point. The suspect was described by victims as a black male, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and blue mask, according to Naugatuck Police. The suspect fled the scene on...
NBC Connecticut
Police Look for Man Connected to String of Robberies in Naugatuck, Waterbury
Police are looking for the person that allegedly robbed several stores in Naugatuck and Waterbury at gunpoint Friday night. Two armed robberies happened in Naugatuck and three others happened in Waterbury. In Naugatuck, officials said the first robbery was reported at Cork and Keg Liquors at about 6 p.m. The...
14-year-old shot in Bloomfield: Police
BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — A 14-year-old male was shot in the leg in Bloomfield on Saturday. Police said that officers responded to 40 Tyler Street on the complaint of a gunshot wound. The initial caller said it was an accidental discharge. When officers got to the scene, they found the 14-year-old victim on the front porch of the house. The home was secured and a sweep was done by the police.
New Haven police arrest West Haven man in 2017 fatal hit-and-run
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police announced the arrest of the driver in a 2017 fatal hit-and-run that killed a 38-year-old mother of three. About 25 family members of Shaneka Woods were at the news conference to honor her because this arrest is the news they’ve been waiting for. The family wore t-shirts […]
West Hartford police arrest motorcycle drivers after being caught driving recklessly
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Multiple motorcycle drivers were arrested in West Hartford on Wednesday after police observed them displaying reckless behavior on the road. Police said that at 4:45 p.m., an officer on patrol saw several motorcycles traveling west on Farmington Avenue from Prospect Avenue. The motorcycle drivers were traveling at high speeds, weaving in and out of traffic, and not obeying traffic control signals.
NBC Connecticut
Police Look for Man Accused of Robbing Bristol, Southington Stores at Gunpoint
Bristol Police are looking for a person that's accused of robbing multiple stores at gunpoint Wednesday night. Officials said they were initially called to Maple End Package Store on North Avenue at about 7 p.m. While investigating that incident, officers were notified of a second robbery that occurred about 25...
Eyewitness News
Southington Police investigate armed robbery at wine shop
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - The Southington Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday morning. Dispatch received calls for an armed robbery at Wine Works 7:30 P.M yesterday evening. Officers were already providing assistance for multiple similar armed robberies in Bristol on North and Middle Streets. An...
Man gets 7¼ years for selling drugs from East Hartford ‘shop’
A Bloomfield man who ran a home remodeling business and a drug ring, using a “shop” on Tolland Street in East Hartford for both, has been sentenced to 7¼ years in federal prison for his drug dealing and illegal gun possession, federal authorities say. DEFENDANT: Phillip “Flip”...
Bristol Press
Two brothers going to trial in Southington Drive-In assault
SOUTHINGTON -- Two brothers charged in an assault at the Southington Drive-In in 2020 that sent a man to the hospital for severe lacerations, a fractured orbital bone, a severe concussion and other injuries have made their intent to head to trial clear. Barrett Delmonico, 32, formally made the decision...
Multiple businesses from 3 nearby towns robbed at gunpoint within hours of each other
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Two Naugatuck liquor stores, two Waterbury businesses, and two Watertown liquor stores have been robbed at gunpoint just hours apart from one another on Friday night. Police said at around 6 p.m., Cork and Keg Liquors, located at 430 Rubber Ave. in Naugatuck was robbed at...
Connecticut State Police dispatcher placed on leave after arrest
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Connecticut State Dispatcher has been placed on paid administrative leave following an investigation by the Manchester police department. Lakeisha Murphy, age 32, was arrested on September 27 by Manchester police and charged with possession of a controlled substance. In the same vehicle with Murphy was Ryan Thompson, age 29, who was charged with possession of a controlled substance and sale of narcotics.
New Britain Herald
New Britain pursuing trial on arson charges stemming from motor home fire
NEW BRITAIN – A New Britain man accused of intentionally lighting a motor home on fire is fighting the criminal charges filed against him – after also filing a lawsuit against the city and one of its police detectives, contending he was falsely arrested. Juan Bautista Ortiz, 54,...
Man dies in Circular Avenue crash in Hamden
A crash closed Circular Avenue near Church Street in Hamden Friday afternoon.
New Britain Herald
Mark Guderian
Mark Guderian was born and raised in Oregon State. He received his Bachelor of Music degree from Hartt College of Music, in Hartford. Mark was the past organist and choirmaster for churches in Windsor, Newington and New Britain. He was a past conductor for the Newington Choral Club, and also gave private organ and piano instruction. He was a substitute teacher for New Britain and Newington Public Schools.
New Haven man indicted in carjacking charges connected to fraudulent social media transactions
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A New Haven man was indicted on charges connected to multiple carjackings that happened during car purchases established on social media and Uber trips. A federal judge returned an indictment this week, charging Tihaja Ortiz-Tucker, also known as TJ, with carjacking, firearms, and conspiracy offenses.
Eyewitness News
Person shot in Hartford overnight
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police officials say a person was shot early Friday morning. Dispatchers received the report at approximately 3:45 A.M. and arrived to locate a single gunshot victim. The male victim was approximately 30-years-old and suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to an...
39-Year-Old From Plainville Killed In 2-Vehicle Southington Crash
A 39-year-old Connecticut man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on a busy roadway. David Sanabria, age 39, of Plainville, was killed around 6:20 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 27, in Southington. According to Lt. Keith Egan of the Southington Police, said officers responded to 279 Queen St., for a report of...
