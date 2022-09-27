Read full article on original website
New Brews For Fall
New brews for fall! Royal Docks Brewing Co. has two locations in Canton and one in Massillon.
Twice The Sweets In Madison
Nostalgic sweets and modern treats! The Red Berry Candy Store is located on Hubbard Road in Madison.
Guitar prodigy rocks the FOX 8 studio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Max Stakolich says he wants to be the best guitarist in the world and based on his performances at the FOX 8 studio on Friday morning, we’d say he’s well on his way. The 12-year-old Rocky River boy first picked up a guitar...
Fashion Trends
Fall fashion trends! Strawberry Moon Boutique is located on Ravenna Road in Twinsburg.
Vermilion HS Marching Band ready to rock Woollybear Festival
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s a busy weekend for the Vermilion Sailors as they perform at the Rock Hall, Friday night football and march in Sunday’s Woollybear parade. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton showcases the talented students from Vermilion High School.
Parma Heights police briefing on babysitter rape charges
Hispanic Heritage: Cleveland school dual language
What's the best way to learn another language? Well don't look at a book....the best way to learn is to chat with friends. FOX 8's Roosevelt Leftwich has more on the unique approach being taught at one Cleveland school.
Broadway For The Whole Family
Just announced! The 2022-2023 Children’s Theater Series at Playhouse Square tickets are now available!
Babysitter indicted on 6 counts of rape
A 25-year-old Akron man accused of soliciting babysitting services online is charged with raping children he babysat. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh on Friday said a grand jury indicted Timothy Luna on 10 felony counts, including six counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of importuning.
Unique lesson: Local school bridging the gap beyond language
CLEVELAND (WJW)–What’s the best way to learn another language? Well don’t look at a book. The best way to learn is to chat with friends. Cleveland Metropolitan School District has a unique school where children who speak mostly Spanish and children who speak mostly English work to help each other learn the others language.
Local chef to compete on FOX’s Hell’s Kitchen
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Alejandro Najar is the chef at Unhitched Brewing Company in Louisville. But if things go well for him on the new season of “Hell’s Kitchen,” he’ll be moving to Atlantic City. Najar is one of 18 contestants on “Hell’s Kitchen: Battle...
FORECAST: Will Ian impact Friday night football
CLEVELAND (WJW) – We will begin Friday on a chilly note. Temperatures will be in the 40s near the lakeshore, but others could be in the upper 30s. Patchy fog is possible, with sunshine. Slightly warmer today, with highs in the mid-60s. Cloud deck increases later today from the...
Scores are in for Week 7 of Friday Night Touchdown
South came in at 4-2 and Mayfield at 3-3. South entered the non-conference matchup on a three-game winning streak, while Mayfield had lost two consecutive games.
