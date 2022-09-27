Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend GetawayJoe MertensVirginia State
Blue, Yellow Line stations in Virginia to remain closed through November, Metro says
WASHINGTON (7News) — Metro announced bad news Friday afternoon both for riders of the Blue and Yellow lines in Virginia, and for Alexandria residents who have been awaiting the opening of the new Potomac Yard station. Metro says due to what it says were unexpected issues with the soil...
Metro opens headquarters, transit accessibility center at L'Enfant Plaza
WASHINGTON (7News) — Metro and D.C. leaders on Thursday held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Metro’s headquarters building and transit accessibility center at L’Enfant Plaza. Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke welcomed Mayor Muriel Bowser and other D.C. leaders to celebrate the new...
'We are ready for it': Old Town Alexandria prepping for flooding as Ian's rains arrive
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Old Town Alexandria is usually bustling on a Friday night. But this Friday -- the focus is on preparation. Businesses have put up sand bags to keep water out, and many in the city have been preparing since Wednesday. As the rain came down Friday,...
Noise waiver requested for nighttime work for Purple Line construction in Chevy Chase
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Department of Environmental Protection is in the process of reviewing a temporary noise waiver for periodic night work related to the construction of the light rail bridge over Connecticut Avenue between Chevy Chase Lake Drive and Laird Place in Montgomery County. Officials said...
85 Navy Vietnam vets flown to BWI on Honor Flight, will spend Saturday seeing DC memorials
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — 85 Navy veterans from the Vietnam War flew into BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport Friday afternoon on a special Honor Flight. The veterans and guardians on the flight were welcomed by airport and airline employees, volunteers, plus the BWI Airport Fire and Rescue Department. Honor Flight...
Police conducting apparent death investigation at Arlington park
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — The Arlington County Police Department says they are investigating a death at Lacey Wood Park Friday morning. Just before 8 a.m., police tweeted that officers are on the scene in the 1200 block of N. George Mason Drive conducting a death investigation. Police tell 7News...
Water main break creates sinkhole in Arlington: Here's what area to avoid
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — A water main break in Arlington created a sinkhole Thursday evening, diverting traffic as water flooded the roadway. Long Bridge Drive between 6th Street South and Boundary Channel Drive is blocked and officials are telling drivers to prepare for a possible prolonged closure. Officials are...
Beware of credit card skimmers! DC Police seize several at local convenience stores
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) confiscated three card skimmers located in D.C. convenience stores, the department said on Friday. The stores are located in the third, fourth and fifth districts of the city. MPD did not announce if it believes that the card skimmers had any...
Off-duty DC cop struck by car in Prince George's Co. shopping center parking lot: Police
MITCHELLVILLE, Md. (7News) — An off-duty D.C. Police officer was struck by a car in the parking lot of a shopping center in Lanham Friday morning, according to authorities. Police said the officer, identified as Kenneth Daniels, was struck around 10:40 a.m. in the 10500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway at Vista Gardens Marketplace shopping center near the Shoppers grocery store. They said he is suffering critical injuries but is stable at the hospital.
Maryland Task Force One deploys to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian cleanup
ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — Maryland Task Force One, Urban Search & Rescue Team MD-TF1 has been activated & is deploying to Florida to help with cleanup from Hurricane Ian, Montgomery County Fire & EMS said. The team departed the Rockville staging warehouse around 11 p.m. Friday night. The team,...
DC-based World Central Kitchen sets up to help Florida with Hurricane Ian's aftermath
WASHINGTON (7News) — Internationally known, World Central Kitchen has already provided hundreds of thousands of meals to the residents in the Caribbean battered by Hurricane Fiona and now they are prepping in Florida for the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The D.C.-based nonprofit is scaling up production. 7News had a...
Freight train strikes work truck in Rockville, electrical wires fall on to tracks
ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — A CSX freight train struck a work truck in Montgomery County Thursday night and crews are working to determine how it happened. The crash took place at the Randolph Road crossing in Rockville and involved a truck that officials believe was unoccupied. Montgomery County police say they believe the driver of the truck fled the scene before fire crews could arrive. It is unknown if the driver left before the crash took place.
Man accidentally fires gun in Arundel Mills Mall food court, Anne Arundel PD says
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Officers are investigating after they say a man accidentally fired his gun inside the food court Saturday at Arundel Mills Mall in Anne Arundel County. Nobody was shot, but at least two people got hurt as a result of the panic, in addition...
AFI Latin American Film Festival
Washington ABC7 — It is Hispanic Heritage Month and the AFI Latin American Film Festival will be showcasing films from 21 countries. Abbie Algar, Associate Film Programmer at Afi Silver Theatre and Cultural Center shared what participants can expect.
Spotsylvania Co. middle school ESL teacher named 2023 Virginia Teacher of the Year
SPOTSYLVANIA CO. (7News) — Fabiana Parker, an English as a second language teacher at Thornburg Middle School in Spotsylvania County, was named the 2023 Virginia Teacher of the Year by Governor Glenn Youngkin. Parker was selected last month as one of the Commonwealth’s eight regional teachers of the year....
SEE IT: Fan who punched usher at Nats game is DC firefighter already on admin. leave
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A fan has been banned from Nats Park for five years and is facing assault charges after video showed him throwing a punch at a stadium usher who was attempting to escort him up the stairs. The incident took place during Tuesday night's game between...
Climate protesters who blocked Beltway in Montgomery Co. on July 4 sentenced to jail time
Montgomery County, Md. (7News) — The 13 people who blocked the Colesville Road exit of the Beltway for a climate demonstration on July 4 were sentenced this week to four days in jail. The state recommended a community service sentence without jail time for the 13 members of the...
The Taste of Bethesda
Washington ABC7 — The “Taste of Bethesda” is returning to Woodmont Triangle for its 31st edition. Stephanie Coppula, the Director of Marketing & Communications with The Bethesda Urban Partnership shared with us what we can expect.
1 injured after bus strikes Shell gas station in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — One person was taken to the hospital after a private school bus crashed into a Shell gas station in Forestville, Maryland Thursday morning, authorities said. Officials said a bus crashed into a Shell gas station on Forestville Road and Stewart Road. Prince George’s...
March on Washington Film Festival
Washington ABC7 — The March on Washington Film Festival kicks off for a 10th edition. Isisara Bey The Festival’s Artistic Director spoke to us about the event and movement that helped shape the country.
