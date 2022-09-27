ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJLA

Metro opens headquarters, transit accessibility center at L'Enfant Plaza

WASHINGTON (7News) — Metro and D.C. leaders on Thursday held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Metro’s headquarters building and transit accessibility center at L’Enfant Plaza. Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke welcomed Mayor Muriel Bowser and other D.C. leaders to celebrate the new...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Alexandria, VA
Lifestyle
City
Alexandria, VA
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
Alexandria, VA
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer Day#Cheers#Food Drink#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Dogtoberfest
WJLA

Off-duty DC cop struck by car in Prince George's Co. shopping center parking lot: Police

MITCHELLVILLE, Md. (7News) — An off-duty D.C. Police officer was struck by a car in the parking lot of a shopping center in Lanham Friday morning, according to authorities. Police said the officer, identified as Kenneth Daniels, was struck around 10:40 a.m. in the 10500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway at Vista Gardens Marketplace shopping center near the Shoppers grocery store. They said he is suffering critical injuries but is stable at the hospital.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Freight train strikes work truck in Rockville, electrical wires fall on to tracks

ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — A CSX freight train struck a work truck in Montgomery County Thursday night and crews are working to determine how it happened. The crash took place at the Randolph Road crossing in Rockville and involved a truck that officials believe was unoccupied. Montgomery County police say they believe the driver of the truck fled the scene before fire crews could arrive. It is unknown if the driver left before the crash took place.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WJLA

AFI Latin American Film Festival

Washington ABC7 — It is Hispanic Heritage Month and the AFI Latin American Film Festival will be showcasing films from 21 countries. Abbie Algar, Associate Film Programmer at Afi Silver Theatre and Cultural Center shared what participants can expect.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

The Taste of Bethesda

Washington ABC7 — The “Taste of Bethesda” is returning to Woodmont Triangle for its 31st edition. Stephanie Coppula, the Director of Marketing & Communications with The Bethesda Urban Partnership shared with us what we can expect.
BETHESDA, MD
WJLA

March on Washington Film Festival

Washington ABC7 — The March on Washington Film Festival kicks off for a 10th edition. Isisara Bey The Festival’s Artistic Director spoke to us about the event and movement that helped shape the country.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy