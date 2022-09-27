ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Threats against 20 Mass. school districts prompt evacuations, lockdowns

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
 4 days ago
GARDNER, Mass. — Threats that were directed at 20 schools districts in Massachusetts on Tuesday morning led to evacuations and lockdowns, officials said.

Gardner High School was one of the districts mentioned in the threat, prompting the evacuation of students, Gardner Superintendent Mark J. Pellegrino said in a letter to the school community.

“We were one of twenty districts that were mentioned in this threat,” Pellegrino said. “Within minutes, our police and fire departments were on site at the high school, and students were evacuated to Watkins Field while the authorities and staff investigated the threat.”

The “all-clear” was given after a thorough search of the building and classes resumed as normal.

“Unfortunately, you may have seen on the news that there has been an increase in making false threats against school districts,” Pellegrino added. “Please know that we take every threat seriously, as the safety of our students and staff is paramount.”

The Oakmont Regional High School and Overlook Middle School in Ashburnham were also placed on lockdown due to a police investigation that was focused on the parking lots of both schools.

The situation in the parking lots was assessed and investigators found no credible threat.

Ashburnham police were quick to point out that the investigation wasn’t linked to an active shooter incident.

The names of the other school districts impacted by the threats weren’t immediately clear.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Comments / 16

Cheryl Perrier
4d ago

this has to stop our children can't go to school there scared of getting shot or bombed Biden needs to do something now.hes giving money to other countries for things we need are kids protected.he needs to resign or the world for are kids will get really bad please lord watch over our children amen

Reply(2)
11
Cueball
4d ago

Hoping that, as a parent, I will be notified if my kids’ schools were on the list.

Reply
7
COMMS 5:5
4d ago

makes claims of threats... shows no receipt for said threats... nice article!

Reply
6
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

