Enfield man charged with ramming cruisers in North Haven on Sunday

An Enfield man was charged Sunday with ramming his car into two police cruisers during a chase in North Haven.

Officers noticed a suspicious vehicle Sunday morning parked on the side of the road in the Dixwell Avenue area with a man, identified as Michael Cancel, 31, of 44 Belle Ave., sleeping inside. When the officers approached the car, they noticed drug paraphernalia on his lap.

Police said Cancel woke up and drove off, nearly striking the officers. A short time later, two officers tried to stop the car. The driver stopped, but then reversed and rammed two cruisers.