ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago violence: Jury selection set to begin for Gage Park mass murder case

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3chZ9O_0iC5SpaW00

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday for the man charged in a 2016 mass murder in Gage Park.

Diego Uribe faces several counts of first-degree murder in the killings that left six family members dead.

Prosecutors said in February 2016, Uribe went to a relative's home with his then-girlfriend to steal money.

That's when he allegedly killed his aunt, her brother, the family matriarch and her husband, as well as two cousins, who were children.

Police said Uribe argued with his uncle's ex-wife, Maria Herminia Martinez, before shooting her.

SEE MORE: Gage Park Murders: 13-year-old begged for life, prosecutors say

Uribe allegedly killed 32-year-old Martinez first, during the argument, by shooting her four times in the head. Maria's brother, Noe Martinez Jr., 38, was the second victim. He was beaten when he came to his sister's aid. Police said Uribe then systematically murdered the other four family members: Noe Martinez Sr., 62, who was stabbed more than 40 times; his wife, Rossaura Martinez, 58, and their grandchildren, Leonardo Cruz, 13, and Alexis Cruz, 10. All the victims, including the boys, had defensive wounds.

After killing Noe Jr., police said Uribe pushed Rossaura Martinez down the stairs, stabbed her, and then stabbed Maria Martinez's two young sons - his cousins. First, he killed 10-year-old Alexis. Uribe told prosecutors he "...got (him) there with the same knife that I got the grandma."

According to prosecutors, young victim Leonardo Cruz begged for his life saying, "Please no! Please don't! I just want to live!"

Alvarez said before he was killed, Ramos made Leonardo hold a bag to help them steal items. Then Uribe told the teen to watch out the window for his grandfather, and killed him. Later, his grandfather returned with tamales and hot chocolate when he was killed.

Prosecutors say Noe Sr. questioned Uribe's motive as he was attacked, saying, "Why are you killing me, I don't owe you anything."

"In my 28 years, I haven't seen a case that has hit as close to home for myself and so many others in this department," then-CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson said at the time.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.

Comments / 16

mljd1a
4d ago

Can someone explain to me why this state no longer has the death penalty? This case cries out for it.

Reply(1)
10
Gerardo Lopez
4d ago

took six and a half years for this to go to trial with video confessions?

Reply
13
Related
cwbchicago.com

#43: Driver of hijacked car that killed woman while fleeing police had a pending felony case, prosecutors say

A 17-year-old who sped away from Chicago police in a newly-hijacked SUV and then slammed into Dominga Flores’ car, killing her, was awaiting trial for a felony gun case, prosecutors said Friday. One of his passengers was on parole, on bail for a felony gun case, and had three active warrants. His other two passengers, both juveniles, are charged with having guns in the wrecked SUV.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
cwbchicago.com

Judge finds man not guilty of murder in 2020 stabbing outside Richard’s Bar

Update: A fully-updated story that includes the judge’s findings is available at this link. The man accused of stabbing another man to death during a fight outside Richard’s Bar in West Town in February 2020 was acquitted of all charges during a bench trial in Chicago this week, Cook County court records show.
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with attempted murder in South Shore shooting

CHICAGO - A man is facing charges in an August shooting that wounded a man and a woman in the South Shore neighborhood. Clarence Campbell, 31, is accused of opening fire from a dark-colored sedan around 1:50 a.m. on Aug. 7 on two people who were walking on the sidewalk in the 2000 block of East 72nd Street.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexis Cruz
Person
Maria Martinez
CBS Chicago

Judge denies bond for suspect charged in Red Line bottle attack, orders him to stay off CTA

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bond was denied Friday for a man charged in a brutal attack on the CTA Red Line over the weekend.We have been tracking the brutal attack since it happened. On Thursday, police announced the arrest of Solomon Washington, 30, of Chicago Heights in connection with the attack.Police said Washington is the man seen on a viral video smashing a glass bottle over another man's head on a Red Line train near the terminal at 95th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway.As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Friday, it turns out Washington has a long rap sheet –...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Jury Selection#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Second man faces charges in Brighton Park carjacking

CHICAGO - A second man is being charged with carjacking a man at gunpoint in Brighton Park this March. Carlos Gonzalez, 23, was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and attempted first-degree murder. At about 3:19 a.m. on March 13, Gonzalez and 18-year-old Juan Ramos allegedly took a...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
105K+
Followers
15K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy