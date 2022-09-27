Chicago violence: Jury selection set to begin for Gage Park mass murder case

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday for the man charged in a 2016 mass murder in Gage Park.

Diego Uribe faces several counts of first-degree murder in the killings that left six family members dead.

Prosecutors said in February 2016, Uribe went to a relative's home with his then-girlfriend to steal money.

That's when he allegedly killed his aunt, her brother, the family matriarch and her husband, as well as two cousins, who were children.

Police said Uribe argued with his uncle's ex-wife, Maria Herminia Martinez, before shooting her.

Uribe allegedly killed 32-year-old Martinez first, during the argument, by shooting her four times in the head. Maria's brother, Noe Martinez Jr., 38, was the second victim. He was beaten when he came to his sister's aid. Police said Uribe then systematically murdered the other four family members: Noe Martinez Sr., 62, who was stabbed more than 40 times; his wife, Rossaura Martinez, 58, and their grandchildren, Leonardo Cruz, 13, and Alexis Cruz, 10. All the victims, including the boys, had defensive wounds.

After killing Noe Jr., police said Uribe pushed Rossaura Martinez down the stairs, stabbed her, and then stabbed Maria Martinez's two young sons - his cousins. First, he killed 10-year-old Alexis. Uribe told prosecutors he "...got (him) there with the same knife that I got the grandma."

According to prosecutors, young victim Leonardo Cruz begged for his life saying, "Please no! Please don't! I just want to live!"

Alvarez said before he was killed, Ramos made Leonardo hold a bag to help them steal items. Then Uribe told the teen to watch out the window for his grandfather, and killed him. Later, his grandfather returned with tamales and hot chocolate when he was killed.

Prosecutors say Noe Sr. questioned Uribe's motive as he was attacked, saying, "Why are you killing me, I don't owe you anything."

"In my 28 years, I haven't seen a case that has hit as close to home for myself and so many others in this department," then-CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson said at the time.