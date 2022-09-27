ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Rise 34% to 100%, According to Wall Street

Buffett is known as one of the great value investors of our time. Not only does Berkshire Hathaway have faith in these three stocks, but Wall Street analysts see lots of potential upside as well. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
2 Stocks That Could Be Worth More Than Nvidia by 2025

Multiple growth drivers could help Qualcomm maintain its impressive growth. AMD's bottom line could grow rapidly thanks to notable catalysts like the data center market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
2 of the Best Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Ahead of 2023

Stock splits have made shares of Amazon and Alphabet more accessible for retail investors. Amazon's e-commerce business is struggling right now, but it could bounce back if inflation cools down. Alphabet is a giant in digital ads, and its YouTube Shorts platform could be key to its future success. You’re...
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Shares 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 149%, 291% and 115% respectively.
3 Stocks to Buy if You're Afraid to Buy Stocks

Vertex Pharmaceuticals continues to be a big winner with its cystic fibrosis drugs and promising pipeline. Dollar General thrives in both good and bad economic conditions. UnitedHealth Group is a healthcare giant that's recession-resistant. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
2 Stocks Down More Than 90% That Investors Should Buy

Upstart's risk evaluation model lets lenders approve more loans without increasing borrower default rates. StoneCo is the Block of Brazil, and could it prosper despite uncertainty in its home country. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
This Group of Bitcoin Investors Now Selling at Loss of 42% on Average: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
What's Going On With AMD And Nvidia Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading lower by 5.77% to $64.42 and 4.43% to $121.72 Thursday morning, respectively, amid overall market weakness. Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector are trading lower amid a rise in treasury yields. The weakness in the...
Is Amazon Stock a Buy After Its Massive New Product Rollout?

Amazon just announced over a dozen new products and improvements at its annual Devices and Services event. The stock looks cheap, down 37% from its peak last year. The company is well-positioned for a strong fourth quarter. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Should Investors Be Worried That Micron Technology Saw a Slowdown in the Data Center Market?

Could Intel Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?

An ultra-efficient market has already priced in a weak PC market and Intel's fall from grace among chipmakers. Intel's refocus toward budget-conscious customers looks promising. In time, Intel could reclaim market share through outreach to PC customers and especially gamers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
