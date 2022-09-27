ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poolesville, MD

Comments / 0

Related
Wbaltv.com

Remnants of Ian bring showers throughout much of Maryland through Monday

Passing showers likely Saturday with a chance for steadier rainfall on Sunday as remnants of Ian move throughout Maryland. While meteorologists are not forecasting major damage in Maryland from the storm system, central Maryland could see 1-2 inches of rain, and 2-5 inches of rain in southern Maryland and the Eastern Shore.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Rain from Hurricane Ian to reach Maryland this afternoon

Meteorologist Ava Marie says Hurricane Ian is heading toward South Carolina, with another landfall likely by this afternoon. The storm surge threat and severe risk will stay south of Maryland, but rain and gusty winds will develop in Maryland this afternoon. The rain will become heavier overnight, as the winds increase to gusts of 30-40 mph. The rain will taper to showers the rest of Saturday, with periods of rain continuing into early next week.
MARYLAND STATE
DC News Now

Maryland prepares for remnants of Hurricane Ian

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — Gov. Larry Hogan said Friday that Maryland was ready for remnants of Hurricane Ian that would affect the state. Earlier in the week, an Incident Management Team went to Florida to help with the response there. “As we always emphasize with potential flooding events, it is critical for drivers […]
ANNAPOLIS, MD
townandtourist.com

The 15 Best All-Inclusive Maryland Resorts (Perfect for Everyone!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Maryland is defined by stunning coastlines and quaint beach towns. The state contains several cultural and historical points that are attractive to travelers. Maryland is best known for...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Poolesville, MD
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
oceancity.com

The National Weather Service Issues Warnings for Maryland Beaches

Ian has devastated Florida, he is taking aim at South Carolina and now he is threatening our region with the effects of his passing. To make it worse, we have a high pressure to our north which keeps our weather dismal throughout the weekend. The National Weather Service has issued gale warnings, high surf advisories, small craft advisories, and more. Please stay connected and up-to-date on the latest forecast for Ocean City, MD.
MARYLAND STATE
WJLA

Gov. Hogan announces Maryland preparedness efforts ahead of Hurricane Ian impact

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — As Hurricane Ian moves through the east coast Friday, the DMV region is gearing up to prepare for the possible threat it may cause. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has mapped out the state's preparedness efforts with the expectation of possible steady rain Friday through Monday, accompanied by strong wind gusts, according to the National Weather Service.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Linus Outdoor#Linus Fishing#Fish#Anglers#Albacore#Longfin#The Atlantic Division
Wbaltv.com

Tony shows how, when remnants of Ian will impact Maryland

Ian made landfall around 3:05 p.m. as a major hurricane with 150 mph winds, bringing catastrophic impacts to southwestern Florida. Hurricane warnings are in place across parts of the state as residents are ordered to evacuate. Life-threatening storm surge will impact the Florida west coast as well as the Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Baltimore

The ugliest day in Maryland and bloodiest day in U.S. history signaled a step toward freedom

SHARPSBURG, Md. (AP) — For the better part of 160 years, military historians have been poring over the movements of Union and Confederate soldiers through southern Washington County in the waning days of the summer of 1862 and piecing together the conditions that led to the worst single-day carnage in American history.But there's always been more to the Battle of Antietam than that, and historians have been piecing that jigsaw together, too.At the Antietam National Battlefield, park officials have been drawing on the rest of the Antietam story to guide new exhibits, wayside markers and other means of interpreting the...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
Daily Voice

Baby, Woman From Maryland ID'd As Victims Of US Route 222 Crash: Report

An 8-month-old baby and 76-year-old woman from Maryland have been identified as the victims killed in the US Route 222 crash earlier this week, according to Lancaster Online. The cause of death for both baby Kimberly Babila and Bridgette Arrah, 76, of Prince George's, was accidental, the outlet said citing Lancaster County Coroner Stephen Diamantoni. Records show Arrah also has ties to Manassas, VA.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

New laws take effect: Maryland marriage age increase, DC paid family leave changes and more

A Maryland law is increasing the legal age for marriage to 17. It’s among several that went into effect in the state and D.C. on Saturday. The legal age to get married in Maryland has increased by two years. The minimum age used to be 15, and those minors will only be allowed to get hitched if they have the permission of each living parent or guardian. They can also petition a court.
MARYLAND STATE
mymcmedia.org

Oct. 1 Marks Start of New Laws on Traffic, Pets, Stalking

Saturday marks the start of a new month and the enforcement of numerous new laws in Maryland. Beginning Oct. 1, drivers must move to another lane or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing or parked vehicle displaying warning signals and not just for police. This also is mandated when there are road flares, traffic cones and other caution signals.
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

Reminder: Md. Move Over Law expands to all vehicles starting Saturday

MARYLAND – Maryland State Police are reminding motorists that the Move Over Law expands on Saturday, October 1st. The expansion will require motorists to make a lane change or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing, or parked vehicle displaying warning signals including hazard warning lights, road flares, or other caution signals including traffic cones, caution signs, or non-vehicular warning signs.
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

New 227 area code coming to Maryland

Move over 301 and 240, area code 227 has arrived in Maryland. The new area code will cover the same geographic area as 301 and 240, which includes residents and businesses in Allegany, Charles, Garrett, Montgomery, Prince George’s, St. Mary’s, and Washington counties, and elsewhere. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal reports on the phone number changes coming to the area in 2023.

Comments / 0

Community Policy