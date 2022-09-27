Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
Cryptocurrencies XRP, MKR Shine as BTC, ETH Hold Steady Ahead of US Inflation Data
Payments-focused cryptocurrency XRP and MKR, the governance token of the peer-to-peer lending platform Maker, are rallying in an otherwise moribund crypto market awaiting the release of the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of U.S. inflation: core personal consumption expenditure (PCE). XRP traded recently at around 50 cents, representing an 11% gain...
Worried About a Financial Crisis? Enter – Self Custody.
You know what helps me sleep better at night? Having bitcoin (BTC) in cold storage. Cold storage is an offline digital wallet that allows you to securely store your bitcoin and other digital assets through possession of unique private keys. Unlike having your money held in a bank – which...
Celsius Creditors Move to Subpoena Lending Firm Equities First for $439M Collateral Repayment
Creditors of crypto lending firm Celsius have moved to subpoena Equities First, a lending firm which is embroiled in the Celsius bankruptcy. The move comes after Celsius' former CEO, Alex Mashinsky, declared the company had borrowed money from Equities First, and when it attempted to repay the loans Equities First was unable to return the collateral. Mashinsky said Celsius is still owed $439 million from Equities First.
Fintech App Eco to Convert User Balances From US Dollars to USDC
Fintech savings and spending app Eco plans to convert user account balances from U.S. dollars held at Prime Trust into USDC that will then be held at Zero Hash, a digital settlement service. Eco recently notified users of the planned move in a message and said new terms for conversion...
Bittrex, BitGo, 6 Other Firms Join Crypto Market Integrity Coalition
Crypto exchange Bittrex, custodian BitGo and six other firms have joined the Crypto Market Integrity Coalition (CMIC), a self-regulatory organization aiming to combat crypto market manipulation. Along with Bittrex and BitGo, Oasis Pro Markets, Crystal Blockchain, FinClusive, Merkle Science, Tokenomy and VAF compliance have also joined the CMIC, according to...
Crypto Trading Platform Provider WonderFi to Offer Equities Next Year Through Bitbuy Unit
WonderFi Technologies (WNDR.TO) plans to offer stock trading for customers through one of its crypto trading platforms, Bitbuy. Bitbuy will offer fractional trading and investments in thousands of U.S. stocks, exchange-listed securities and ETFs. The product is expected to be live in the first quarter of 2023, the company said Thursday.
iTrustCapital - Ensuring Quality Asset Listings
In Aesop’s Fable “The Lioness,” there’s a debate among the animals as to which one has the greatest amount of children. A fox brags that it has a whole litter and points out that the Lioness only has one. The Lioness laughs and responds, “I have only one; but that one is altogether a thoroughbred Lion.”
The Dollar Can Be a Protocol for the Future of Money
This week in San Francisco I attended Circle Internet Financial’s star-studded Converge conference and was struck by the wide array of projects working with its USDC stablecoin. Participants included Latin America-based payments company Ripio, which is seeing surging demand for USDC transfers in Brazil and Argentina, or the Web3...
Crypto Investment-Product Firm 21.co Hires Former Goldman Alum as Chief Technology Officer
Cryptocurrency investment product firm 21.co hired David Josse as its chief technology officer to boost the firm’s leadership and product developments. Josse spent about 10 years at investment bank Goldman Sachs as its global head of data engineering and business intelligence for the firm’s Marcus product. Most recently, Josse was CTO of digital asset exchange Symbridge.
Crypto Loans Are Booming in Latin America Amid Runaway Bank Rates and Inflation
It is not easy for Latin Americans to borrow money from traditional banks at a time of extremely high interest rates and relentless inflation. So some in the region have turned to crypto to gain access to needed credit. Back in 2020, when coronavirus pandemic-induced inflation hit, Latin American central...
Decentralized Systems of Identity and Owning Your Own Data
This episode is sponsored by Circle and Near. By what means do we think about identity? A substantial amount of regulation and policy work that is happening in crypto right now, is about how and when one will need to classify a transaction or exchange and to what extent do pre-existing rules apply in the Web3 space.
Paradigm Leads $11.8M Funding Round Into Web3 Firewall Blowfish
Crypto investment firm Paradigm led an $11.8 million funding round into Blowfish, a firewall provider looking to help Web3 firms fight off the cyberattacks that can often plague their products and services. Blowfish will allow wallet providers and custodians to offer users real-time warnings and human-readable transaction context, according to...
Bitcoin's Bullish Seasonality Muddled by Continued Slide in 'USD Liquidity Index'
October has been a good month for bitcoin (BTC) and traders may be looking forward to capitalizing on the bullish seasonality, having seen the cryptocurrency hold steady through recent traditional market turmoil. Bitcoin has put in a positive performance in October in eight out of the past 12 years, with...
Telefónica, Spain's Largest Telco, Allows Purchases With Crypto, Invests in Local Exchange Bit2Me
Telefónica, Spain’s largest telecommunications company, is enabling the purchase of products on its technology marketplace with cryptocurrencies. The company activated purchases with crypto on Tu.com after adding a payment feature provided by Spain's largest crypto exchange, Bit2Me, the crypto firm told CoinDesk. Telefónica has also invested in Bit2Me,...
Binance Starts Ethereum Proof-of-Work Mining Pool, Initially With No Fee
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance said customers can now join a mining pool for ETHW, the forked version of Ethereum that retains the blockchain's original proof-of-work (PoW) underpinnings. Participants in the ETHW Pool will not be charged a fee during a promotional period that ends Oct. 29, according to a statement Thursday.
Data Firm Inca Digital CEO: Crypto Innovation Is a Matter of National Security
Crypto innovators must be encouraged to stay in the U.S. , said the CEO of software developer Inca Digital. The Washington, D.C., company recently won a Defense Department contract to look into crypto security risks. “There’s a wide acknowledgement that while there are national security issues, it is a national...
Uzbekistan Introduces Monthly Fees for Crypto Companies Effective Immediately
Uzbekistan now requires licensed cryptocurrency companies in the country to pay monthly fees that will mostly go towards the state budget, an official document published Wednesday shows. The new rules set out by the National Agency of Perspective Projects, the Ministry of Finance and the State Tax Committee of the...
Crypto Is Quietly Thriving in Sub-Saharan Africa: Chainalysis Report
Small retail payments in Sub-Saharan Africa are powering exceptional crypto adoption and usage, with the region conducting the world’s highest proportion (80%) of crypto retail payments of less than $1,000, according to a report by blockchain data firm Chainalysis. The report also highlights how peer-to-peer transactions are more common...
Binance Registers in New Zealand and Opens Local Office
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has registered as a financial service provider in New Zealand and launched Binance New Zealand, according to an emailed announcement. The registration was made with New Zealand's Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) on Sept. 10 and comes after similar recent moves toward global expansion in France, Italy and Spain, among others.
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Pushes for $20K Again as Investors Return to Risky Assets
Price Point: Bitcoin was up 2% on Thursday, following gains in the U.S. stock markets on Wednesday as investors returned to risky assets after the Bank of England said it will intervene in the country's bond market. Market Moves: Surging bitcoin-sterling trading volume points to hedging demand for crypto.. Or...
