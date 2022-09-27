Read full article on original website
(OPINION) Letters: Archaeological site wrong spot for wind turbine; comment today to WDEQ to save Wyoming views, air
Oil City News publishes letters, cartoons and opinions as a public service. The content does not necessarily reflect the opinions of Oil City News or its employees. Letters to the editor can be submitted by following the link at our opinion section. Dear Casper,. A Stonehenge built out of retired...
Make-A-Wish grants teenager’s wish for Wyoming Cowboys-themed ‘man cave’
CASPER, Wyo. — A Newcastle teenager can now enjoy a “man cave” in the garage of his family’s home after Make-A-Wish Wyoming granted his wish for the room makeover. Yestin, 17, has a genetic disorder that has limited his ability to play sports in high school, a Tuesday press release from Make-A-Wish Wyoming said.
State: Water cuts might be forced on Wyoming by 2025
Only the Upper Colorado River Commission can initiate water curtailments in Wyoming, according to the state’s top water lawyer. But state users should prepare. The state has neither the legal right, nor inclination, to preemptively curtail water use in the ongoing Colorado River crisis, according to Chris Brown, senior assistant attorney general for the state engineer’s water division. Only a determination by the Upper Colorado River Commission can result in a water curtailment order for Wyoming users subject to the Colorado River Compact, he said.
WYDOT warns of blowover risk with winds picking up Thursday afternoon; storms coming to SE Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Wind speeds are increasing in southeast Wyoming on Thursday afternoon and storms are expected to move into the area, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. “Wind and weather are moving through the area this afternoon,” WYDOT District 1 said at around 3 p.m. Thursday. “As...
Rain likely Friday, Saturday in Casper; Wyoming mountains to see several inches of snow
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area could see rain begin on Thursday night, with showers then likely Friday and Saturday and possible into the new week, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Across western and central Wyoming, snow is possible at higher elevations Friday and into the...
Storms likely, damaging winds up to 60+ mph possible on I-25 in Wyoming on Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Showers and thunderstorms are expected in southeast Wyoming on Friday, particularly along and west of Interstate 25, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. “Some of the storms may produce damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph,” the NWS in Cheyenne stated in its...
Wyoming mountains could see up to foot of weekend snow; rain, 60+ mph wind gusts possible on I-25
CASPER, Wyo. — With showers expected across western and central Wyoming on Friday and into the weekend, higher-elevation areas are expected to see some snow, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. With snow in the forecast, a stretch of the Beartooth Highway was temporarily closed on Friday...
Governor selects Karl Allred for Wyoming secretary of state
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has appointed Karl Allred as Secretary of State. Gordon was required to appoint a new secretary of state after the resignation of Ed Buchanan. Buchanan resigned on Sept. 15 after being appointed as a judge in the Eighth Judicial District. “I have...
