Wyoming State

State: Water cuts might be forced on Wyoming by 2025

Only the Upper Colorado River Commission can initiate water curtailments in Wyoming, according to the state’s top water lawyer. But state users should prepare. The state has neither the legal right, nor inclination, to preemptively curtail water use in the ongoing Colorado River crisis, according to Chris Brown, senior assistant attorney general for the state engineer’s water division. Only a determination by the Upper Colorado River Commission can result in a water curtailment order for Wyoming users subject to the Colorado River Compact, he said.
Governor selects Karl Allred for Wyoming secretary of state

CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has appointed Karl Allred as Secretary of State. Gordon was required to appoint a new secretary of state after the resignation of Ed Buchanan. Buchanan resigned on Sept. 15 after being appointed as a judge in the Eighth Judicial District. “I have...
WYOMING STATE

