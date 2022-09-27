Read full article on original website
Shen schools prepare for 'the unthinkable'
(Shenandoah) -- From hurricanes in Florida, to earthquakes in California, to mass shooting incidents in Texas, disasters can strike anywhere. Not even Shenandoah is immune to "the unthinkable." That's why the Shenandoah School District joined local law enforcement, fire and EMS personnel staged a mock disaster drill Friday afternoon. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson tells KMA News students and staff at both the JK-8 Building and Shenandoah High School were evacuated in accordance with the district's emergency operations protocol, and walked to a rendezvous point at a remote location.
Mills County law enforcement seek public assistance for body identification
(Glenwood) -- The Mills County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in identifying an individual. The Sheriff's Office says they are attempting to identify the remains of a male subject found in the Missouri River on April 23rd just north of the Highway 370 bridge connecting Nebraska to Iowa. Authorities say the individual was recovered wearing dark pants and boxers, and, with the assistance of the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office, has identified some of the tattoos on the body. Those include a large skull or face on the right side of his back, a skull or face with ram like horns and a goatee on his left shoulder blade, a design with multiple curved points, possibly flames, on his right shoulder blade, a design that at one time included an animal image on his right calf, a red geometric shape on the right side of his chest, a large geometric shape resembling a compass or four point star with a face on his right foot, images of people with visible faces on his right shoulder, and a long red line with a red ring located at the top on his right side.
Body identified in Mills County investigation
(Glenwood) -- Mills County law enforcement have identified the individual found in the Missouri River earlier this year. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says the body of the unknown male who was found in the Missouri River north of the Highway 370 bridge on April 23rd, has been identified. The...
Plane slides off Red Oak airport runway
(Red Oak) -- One person suffered minor injuries in an incident at the Red Oak Municipal Airport Friday afternoon. Montgomery County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Hamman says the county's communications center received a call shortly before 12:20 p.m. that a small plane slid off the runway while attempting to land. Red Oak's Fire Department and the county's emergency management agency responded to the scene to verify the situation, and determine whether any injuries or hazards exited. Hamman says the plane's only occupant complained of minor injuries, but was not taken to the hospital.
Red Oak woman booked for assault
(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak woman faces charges following her arrest Friday evening. The Red Oak Police Department says 32-year-old Chloe Marguerite Coburn was arrested around 6:35 p.m. on West Hammond Street in Red Oak for domestic abuse assault -- a simple misdemeanor. Coburn was taken to the Montgomery...
Douglas W. Bloom, 74, Villisca, Iowa
Visitation Location: Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapel. Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels.
Pottawattamie County board exploring funding options for new secondary roads facility
(Council Bluffs) -- Additional funding discussions are expected on the final stages of a facilities overhaul within the Pottawattamie County Secondary Roads Department. At the county board of supervisors meeting Tuesday, County Engineer John Rasmussen presented an $8.8 million bid from Prairie Construction Company out of Omaha for constructing the Pottawattamie County Roads Operation Center. Rasmussen tells KMA News the bid was the lowest of four received in the latest bid-letting process and seeks to complete the final stages of a facilities project initiated back in the winter of 2019 by constructing a new shop near the Council Bluffs Airport.
Shen suspect picked up for probation violation
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man faces charges following his arrest Wednesday morning. Shenandoah Police say 42-year-old James Lee Stouder was arrested on a Page County warrant for probation violation. The arrest took place in the 1200 block of 5th Avenue at around 9 a.m. Stouder was taken to the Page County Jail on $15,000 bond.
Results from 67th Annual Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree
(Clarinda) -- The results are in from the 67th Annual Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree in Clarinda Saturday. In the parade competition, middle school winners included Tri-Center in Class I, Creston in Class II, and Glenwood in Class III. Meanwhile, Sidney took first place honors in the High School Class 1A category, while Treynor placed first in Class 2A, Glenwood won Class 3A, and Millard South came home first in Class 4A.
Rosalene Varley, 95, of Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Rosalene passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the UNMC, Omaha, Nebraska. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Barbara Von Dielingen, 86, of Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Graveside service to be held 10 AM Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Evergreen Cemetery prior to the service at church. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Bill Pike, 90, of Henderson, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Memorials: Deaf Missions or Elliott Church of Christ. Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery - Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
KMAland Iowa Class 2A Week 6 (9/30): Greene County pushes past Red Oak
(KMAland) -- Greene County downed Red Oak while Des Moines Christian grabbed a key district win in Class 2A on Friday night. Patrick Daugherty had 260 yards rushing and three touchdowns, and twin brother Richard Daugherty posted two interceptions and had kickoff returns of 40 and 70 yards. Other Class...
Enola Kerns, 69, Oregon, Missouri
Visitation Location: Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon. Memorials: Donations of children's clothing, socks, or gloves. Cemetery: Kerns-Freeman Cemetery (private burial)
Week 6 -- Friday Night Football LIVE Scoreboard
(KMAland) -- Week six of the high school football season is here. Listen to the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland. on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 for live reports and updates on games in the area.
Jean B. Goos, age 103, of Silver City, Iowa
Visitation Time: 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Memorials: Hein Family Foundation or Treynor Fire and Rescue.
2022 Friday Night Football in KMAland -- Week 6
(KMAland) -- The football season is into its sixth week. KMA Sports has you covered tonight with the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show at 6:20, the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show around 7:00 and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland.
KMAland Nebraska Week 6 (9/30): Nebraska City, Lourdes Central Catholic post Ws
(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood, Auburn, Nebraska City, Weeping Water, Elmwood-Murdock, Lourdes Central Catholic, Sacred Heart and Sterling were all KMAland Nebraska winners on Friday. NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 2. Gross Catholic 45 Plattsmouth 3. NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1. Ashland-Greenwood 40 Fort Calhoun 10. Boys Town 56 Omaha Concordia 0. Roncalli...
