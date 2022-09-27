Read full article on original website
Renee MacRae: Man found guilty of killing lover and son in 1976
An 80-year-old man has been found guilty of murdering his lover and their three-year-old son in the Highlands in 1976. A jury has also convicted William MacDowell of disposing of Renee and Andrew MacRae's bodies. The remains of the mother and son have never been found. MacDowell, of Penrith, Cumbria,...
Shakira Spencer: Three charged with murder over Ealing death
Three people have been charged with murder after a 35-year-old woman was found dead at her home in west London. Police were called to the property in Holbeck Road, Hanwell, Ealing, on Sunday over concerns for a woman's welfare and found Shakira Spencer dead. Shaun Pendlebury, 25, Ashana Studholme, 37,...
Liam Davis guilty of attempted murder for stabbing ex nine times
A man who stabbed his former partner nine times with four different kitchen knives has been found guilty of attempted murder. Liam Davis repeatedly stabbed his former partner, known only by her first name as Jodie, at an address in the Southmead area of Bristol in April. The 26-year-old from...
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Man charged with schoolgirl's murder
A man has been charged with the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was shot in her home in Liverpool. The nine-year-old was fatally wounded as her mother tried to stop a gunman chasing another man into their house. Thomas Cashman, 34, of West Derby, Liverpool, has also been charged with...
Killer jailed for stabbing man in argument over girlfriend
A man has been jailed for 10 years for killing a man, over an argument because he hugged the victim's girlfriend. The row led Scott West, 46, to stab Mark Hacon-Deavin five times and hit him with a hammer in Glenrothes, Fife, in July last year. He then abandoned Mr...
Men jailed for murder of friend killed by rival gang in shootout
Three men have each been jailed for at least 29 years for the murder of their friend killed by rivals in a shootout. The inquiry into Billy McCullagh's death saw his associates charged with murder - even though an opposing gang shot him, in north-west London in 2020. Issa Seed,...
Moors Murders: Search for Keith Bennett's body restarts
The search for the body of one of the Moors murderers' victims has restarted after "potential human remains" were found on moorland, police have said. Keith Bennett, 12, was one of five children tortured and killed by Ian Brady and Myra Hindley in the 1960s, but his body has never been recovered.
Back-from-dead teen beams as two attackers convicted
A teenager who effectively died for nearly an hour after being repeatedly stabbed in the street beamed in court as his two attackers were found guilty. James Bascoe-Smith was 16 when he suffered life-changing injuries in a random attack in Brixton last year. His heart stopped and he effectively died...
The 46-year-old murder mystery that haunted the Highlands
On a November night 46 years ago, Renee MacRae's car was discovered burning in a Highlands lay-by. A spot of blood, assumed to be Renee's, was found in the boot - but since then no other trace of the mum-of-two or her son Andrew, who was a passenger in the car, has ever been found.
Doorstep murder: Police have new man in sights over banker shooting
The murder of banker Alistair Wilson has baffled detectives for almost 20 years - but police now believe the key to solving the case could lie just yards from the doorstep where he was gunned down. They think the most likely motive centres on Alistair's objections to a decking area...
Toddler 'critical' after police arrest man in Shotton Colliery
A toddler is in a critical condition in hospital and a man has been arrested after what police described as a "medical episode" at a house. The two-year-old girl was taken to Newcastle's RVI by air ambulance from the home in Shotton Colliery, County Durham, on Wednesday night. The man...
Man in Iron Maiden T-shirt sought over 1983 Aberdeen murder
Detectives investigating the murder of a taxi driver 39 years ago are keen to trace a man in an Iron Maiden T-shirt who they believe may be able to help with the inquiry. George "Dod" Murdoch, 58, was found dead beside his taxi in Pitfodels Station Road in Aberdeen in 1983.
Rochdale crash: Disqualified driver killed friend in 120mph crash
A man who killed his friend while driving at 120mph in a 30mph zone has been jailed. Prosper Mhepo, 27, died after Alan McDonagh, then 18, crashed into a building in Rochdale in March after being pursued by police. Officers noticed McDonagh, who had been bailed after a hit-and-run in...
Lee Nevins: Murderer sought after absconding from open prison
A convicted murderer is being sought after he absconded from an open prison. Lee Nevins was found guilty of murder in November 2006 and sentenced to life imprisonment. The 39-year-old was on a period of leave on temporary licence from HMP Sudbury, in Derbyshire, but failed to return on Tuesday.
Monmouth: 19-year-old accused of Poole man's manslaughter
A 19-year-old has appeared in court charged with the manslaughter of a man in Monmouthshire. Morgan Wainewright from Midsummer Way, Monmouth, entered no plea when he was in Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday. He was initially charged with wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, but that charge was...
Arrest after popular musician Bill Witham dies
A man has been arrested after a musician died in hospital two weeks after being assaulted. Essex Police said officers were called over concerns about the welfare of man on Lower Lane, Hullbridge, at about 05:30 BST on 12 September. Bill Witham, 68, was taken to hospital in a life-threatening...
Man killed his brother with a guitar while he slept
A man killed his brother with a guitar in a disagreement over their mother's care. Steven Barnes admitted the manslaughter of Paul Hawkesford-Barnes who died in March at his mother's house Coventry. Barnes denied murder and also a charge of attempted murder relating to his 84-year-old mother. He admitted attempting...
Leicester disorder: Police make eight more arrests
Police have made eight further arrests as part of their investigation into disorder in East Leicester. Leicestershire Police said the latest arrests, in the week up to Friday 30 September, had taken the total up to 55. Major disorder broke out on Saturday 17 September amid tensions between parts of...
Bristol: Man detained for trying to kill stranger at petrol station
A man who tried to murder a stranger at a petrol station has been held indefinitely under the Mental Health Act. Paul Miller, 53, repeatedly stabbed Liam Kittlety as he bought a coffee at the Morrisons Daily on Hengrove Way in Bristol on 9 September 2021. The attack had a...
Basingstoke: Teenage girl flees men after attempted kidnapping
A teenage girl was able to run free after two men attempted to kidnap her in Basingstoke. The girl was walking along Scotney Road, near Maple Crescent, at about 08:15 BST on Wednesday. A man was riding a bike behind her and, moments later, a second man in a plain...
