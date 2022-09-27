New dock installed at Somers Mill Pond

An EZ Dock has been installed at Mill Pond in Somers. The dock has guardrails on either side for easy access in and out of the water and launch rollers for smooth movement of a canoe or kayak. Photo Courtesy of Somers Lions Club

SOMERS — The Lions Club, Rotary Club, and Recreation Department joined forces this month to install an EZ Dock at Mill Pond as a gift to residents and visitors who take boats out on the water.

The dock, which went into the pond on School Street on Sept. 14, has guardrails on either side for easy access in and out of the water and launch rollers for smooth movement of a canoe or kayak.

“We have a hidden gem here,” said Lions Club Secretary Tony Casciano about Mill Pond. “This collaboration between three groups was to offer people ways to enjoy it even more.”