WMDT.com
Salisbury to host Maryland Folk Festival in September 2023
SALISBURY, Md. – The first-annual Maryland Folk Festival is set to take the stage in downtown Salisbury next year. Festival organizers say the 2023 Maryland Folk Festival will be held September 22nd through the 24th. It will be free and open to all. Organizers say the festival is a large-scale, multi-day outdoor event celebrating American culture. The City of Salisbury plans to welcome hundreds of musicians and performers.
WBOC
Hurlock Reschedules Fall Fest
HURLOCK, Md.- According to Hurlock town manager, Fall Fest has been rescheduled to October 8, 2022 due to inclement weather. Fall Fest was originally scheduled for Saturday, October 1st. According to the town's website, train tickets are still on sale.
talbotspy.org
New Craft Fair Launching in Easton on Oct. 15
A new indoor-outdoor craft fair will debut in downtown Easton this October to showcase handmade arts and give the public a free venue for buying one-of-a-kind holiday gifts. More than 30 artisans have signed up to display and sell their work. The Easton Fall Craft Fair will take place Saturday,...
WMDT.com
Salisbury Zoo to host Halloween Happening
SALISBURY, Md. – The Salisbury Zoo will be hosting their Halloween Happening on October 15th and 22nd from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. This is a fantastic not-so-scary event that is good for families and all ages that will include trick or treating, a costume contest, and so much more.
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some unique new restaurants to try in Maryland, you've come to the right place.
wmar2news
Ian's local Impact
While we are going to get a good amount of rain through Monday, we are not expecting widespread flooding issues. Minor coastal flooding will be possible from Annapolis to DC, but areal flooding will be possible (low end risk) along some rivers and streams. Through Sunday night our area will see a widespread 1 to 2 inches of rain, with some isolated locations picking up slightly more. Some of the higher totals are expected south of Baltimore and on the eastern shore.
townandtourist.com
The 15 Best All-Inclusive Maryland Resorts (Perfect for Everyone!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Maryland is defined by stunning coastlines and quaint beach towns. The state contains several cultural and historical points that are attractive to travelers. Maryland is best known for...
WMDT.com
Night of Hope moved indoors due to inclement weather
SALISBURY, Md. – Due to predicted inclement weather, Wicomico Goes Purple has announced that A Night of Hope will change venues. The event, scheduled for Friday evening, will now be held at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church located at 115 St. Peter’s Street. Vendors and food trucks will arrive at 5:30 p.m., with the event scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
Controversial fish farm could be coming to a pristine Chesapeake Bay tributary
FEDERALSBURG, Md. — Marshyhope Creek, near the town of Federalsburg on Maryland's Eastern Shore, is one of the most pristine remaining tributaries of the Chesapeake Bay. It's also home to a fish right out of the dinosaur ages -- the Atlantic sturgeon. A fish that happens to be endangered.
As storm approaches DC region, Chesapeake Bay towns brace for possible beach erosion
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. — As the D.C. region prepares for the remnants of Hurricane Ian to batter the area, one Maryland county is considering the long-term consequences the weekend’s weather might bring. On Friday, many Calvert County residents, and locals in Chesapeake Beach and North Beach, spent time...
WMDT.com
Coastal Communities in Delaware praise Marine Corps project that builds and maintains dunes and beaches
DELAWARE- With the remnants of Hurricane Ian heading up the east coast, Delaware’s Coastal towns are feeling thankful for the funding that’s been spent to build up the sand dunes and beach replenishment in the area. 5 projects are currently implemented by the US Army Corps of Engineers...
WMDT.com
Princess Anne non-profit honored for helping former inmates
PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- A Somerset non-profit was honored Wednesday for lending a helping hand to former inmates. April Alexander, founder and CEO of Positive Reinforcements, was presented with the 2021 William Donald Schaefer Helping People Award by Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot. Alexander created the non-profit to reduce recidivism by offering resources and mentorship to former inmates. She said while she’s faced challenges running Positive Reinforcements during the pandemic, it’s an amazing feeling to be recognized for her hard work and the growth of the non-profit.
Wbaltv.com
Operations resume at Arundel Mills Mall after accidental gunfire Saturday
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Operations at Arundel Mills Mall returned to normal Saturday evening after someone accidentally discharged a weapon in the food court, police said. Anne Arundel County police said officers arrived to the mall on Saturday afternoon after receiving a report of gunfire. In their investigation,...
Where to Get Homestyle Comfort Food Near Worcester County, MD
Cold weather is on its way, and nothing tastes better than warm, homemade comfort food when the temperatures start to drop. Chicken soup, mashed potatoes, fried chicken, and pot roasts are comfort food staples, and you don't have to spend hours in the kitchen to enjoy them for dinner. These local restaurants near Worcester County have your favorite meals ready for pick-up or dine-in.
Bay Net
Firefighters Respond To Fire At Galazio In La Plata
LA PLATA, Md. – This morning, Sept. 28, first responders were called to the scene of a outside fire threatening a building at 6223 Crain Highway in La Plata. A caller stated “the deck is on fire with propane sitting right next to it”. At approximately 4:50...
'It's been pretty bad': Families share concerns at BCPS coalition meeting
BCPS parents say enough is enough, and they want to see change, which is why they formed the Baltimore County Parent and Student Coalition.
Best of the Menu at Down Under in Snow Hill, MD
Whether you want a quick breakfast or a satisfying lunch, you can depend on Down Under for tasty, fresh food every day of the week. This tiny restaurant on the outskirts of Snow Hill has gained a positive reputation and hundreds of loyal, regular customers. The cooks and cashiers are as friendly as can be, so no matter what time of day you visit, you can always expect great service with a smile. Here are a few of Down Under's regular menu items that have proven themselves time and again.
Bay Net
One Firefighter Reportedly Injured During Response To Calvert Shed Fire
LUSBY, Md. — At approximately 2:15 p.m. on September 29, first responders were dispatched to the 10900 block of Cedar Drive in Lusby for a shed fire. First arriving units from Solomons found a 10×20 shed well involved with extension to a food trailer and other outside structures.
Nearly 400 students were given free socks and shoes in Baltimore City
Students from Tench Tilghman Elementary/Middle School were in for a treat when they walked into the building on Wednesday morning.
1 dead after house fire in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — One person is dead after a house fire in Anne Arundel County Thursday morning, according to fire officials. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to Patuxent Mobile Estates, off of Sands Road, in Lothian to find a mobile home in flames, with visible fire showing.
