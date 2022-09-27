Read full article on original website
2 Stocks Down More Than 90% That Investors Should Buy
Upstart's risk evaluation model lets lenders approve more loans without increasing borrower default rates. StoneCo is the Block of Brazil, and could it prosper despite uncertainty in its home country.
3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Rise 34% to 100%, According to Wall Street
Buffett is known as one of the great value investors of our time. Not only does Berkshire Hathaway have faith in these three stocks, but Wall Street analysts see lots of potential upside as well.
2 Stocks That Could Be Worth More Than Nvidia by 2025
Multiple growth drivers could help Qualcomm maintain its impressive growth. AMD's bottom line could grow rapidly thanks to notable catalysts like the data center market.
Dow Jones Bear Market: 2 Dividend Stocks That Haven't Been This Cheap in Years
The Dow Jones Industrial Average just closed more than 20% below its previous high, meeting the definition of a bear market. 3M and Intel have fallen even more sharply since the beginning of 2022 and are at levels not seen since the mid-2010s. Both stocks pay hefty dividend yields, although...
3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025
CarParts.com is disrupting auto parts retail with a new focus on "do-it-for-me" customers. Amplitude is pioneering the next phase of the digital transformation: digital optimization. Upstart should rebound when interest rates stabilize and some predictability returns to the credit markets.
2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now
Netflix's business model is shifting, and many investors haven't noticed what's going on yet. Universal Display is going through a period of soft end-market demand, but the long-term growth story is still fantastic. It's high time to pounce on these tremendous buying opportunities.
Is Amazon Stock a Buy After Its Massive New Product Rollout?
Amazon just announced over a dozen new products and improvements at its annual Devices and Services event. The stock looks cheap, down 37% from its peak last year. The company is well-positioned for a strong fourth quarter.
Stimulus Update: The Average Household Should Get a $8,581 Check in 2022 -- But Will It Happen?
Inflation spurred by the pandemic has prompted a need for big checks. The COVID-19 pandemic helped to cause record high inflation. American households will spend an extra $8,581 in 2022 due to inflation. Americans should get a stimulus check to help defray these costs, but that may not happen.
Nasdaq Sell-Off: 2 Warren Buffett Stocks He Plans to Hold Forever
Warren Buffett's investment philosophy is simple, and it's created billions of dollars of net worth for his company's long-term shareholders. That investment philosophy led him to buy these two stocks, which would have yielded handsome returns if you noticed them years ago. However, the bear market may be giving you...
Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats That Can Double Your Money by 2027
Though all three major U.S. stock indexes are in a bear market, the Nasdaq's 34% peak decline has been the steepest. Buying dividend stocks is a smart way for investors to hedge against a volatile market. Two Dividend Aristocrats, with yields ranging from 4.1% to 5.9%, are prime bounce-back candidates.
3 Big Tailwinds That Could Make Contrarian Investors Rich in the Bear Market
Contrarians can sometimes get rich during bear markets, and you might be able to as well. Buying shares when others are too scared to is a basic and effective contrarian technique. Innovative businesses aren't about to stop developing innovative products when there's a bear market.
First Zillow, Now OpenDoor? Is iBuying Doomed?
Opendoor, the largest iBuying company, is expected to lose roughly $175 million next quarter. The changing housing market is putting major pressure on the iBuying business. This is the first major test the industry is facing, but it doesn't mean it's necessarily doomed.
2 Ultra-High-Yielding Energy Stocks to Buy With $1,000
The energy sector is shifting, slowly, toward cleaner alternatives. High-yield Enterprise Products Partners is positioned to help the world as it leans on cleaner carbon fuels. TotalEnergies has the highest yield of its closest peers, and a fast-expanding electricity operation.
3 Beaten-Down Dow Stocks to Buy Before the Market Bounces Back
The Great Recession bear market gave way to a 400.5% rally to its peak. The Black Monday bear market yielded to a 582.1% bull market when it peaked. Smart buy-and-hold investors can generate market-beating returns by buying beaten-down stocks before a rally ensues.
Could Intel Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?
An ultra-efficient market has already priced in a weak PC market and Intel's fall from grace among chipmakers. Intel's refocus toward budget-conscious customers looks promising. In time, Intel could reclaim market share through outreach to PC customers and especially gamers.
3 Top Cryptocurrencies the Smartest Investors Are Buying in September
Ethereum's Merge is in the rearview mirror, but there are more upgrades on the horizon. Chiliz is a way to invest in the growth of the fan token market. Bitcoin may benefit from its new standing as the lone major proof-of-work cryptocurrency at the top of the crypto market.
Why Rite Aid Stock Is Plunging Today
Rite Aid beat revenue estimates in its fiscal Q2 but delivered a worse-than-expected net loss. The company also lowered its full-year earnings outlook.
Why Rivian Stock Triumphed on Friday
Another major U.S. state declares a mandate that all vehicles sold be zero-emission models.
Cohen & Steers, Inc.
The Company manages high-income equity portfolios, specializing in U.S. REITs, international real estate securities, preferred securities, utilities and cap value stocks. The best Bull and Bear pitches based on recency and number of recommendations. Read the most recent pitches from players about CNS. Recs. 0. gopyerk (67.56) Submitted: 4/11/2016 10:37:17...
Cloudflare Announces New Innovation for Mobile Devices as It Edges Into Cybersecurity
Cloudflare has been growing sales at close to 50% or more since 2019. New mobile security products are aimed at a fast-growing market and could help Cloudflare keep up its rapid growth. Even after taking a beating, though, this is still a high-priced stock.
