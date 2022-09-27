Read full article on original website
Dinosaur-Like Reptile That Was Discovered In Arizona Now Has A New Name
A dinosaur-like species that was discovered in Arizona now has a new name, 12 News reported. The ancient reptile has been named after the former superintendent of Petrified Forest National Park, Brad Traver. The species was renamed traverorum. The species was first discovered in 2014 in the Blue Mesa area....
Watch: Eerie Vanishing Figure Appears in Background of Camping IVideo
A YouTuber filming a camping instructional video was taken aback when he reviewed his footage and noticed a man briefly appears in the background of the scene before seemingly vanishing into thin air. The spooky incident reportedly occurred at a lake in Northern Ontario during the making of what was meant to be a demonstration of how to cook S'mores using a Swedish stove. In the video, as the outdoorsman prepares a spot outside of his cabin for filming and his dog wanders around in front of the camera, a man can be seen off in the distance walking towards the shore of the lake. However, before he completely moves out of frame, the mysterious stranger inexplicably fades into nothing and disappears from sight.
This Week's Weird News 9/30/22
Nessie purists taking aim at webcam sightings, a feast served to ghosts in Thailand, and NASA's mission to redirect an asteroid were among the weird and wondrous stories to cross our desk this past week. Curious controversies surrounding a pair of classic paranormal topics made headlines this past week. First,...
