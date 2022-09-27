Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
Texas Objects to Celsius Plan to Fund Operations With Stablecoin Sales
Texas state agencies are raising an objection to a plan by bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network to sell off its stablecoin holdings to pay for ongoing operations, according to a new court filing. The state recorded its objection in bankruptcy court on Thursday, arguing that Celsius is asking for “troublingly...
CoinDesk
Celsius Creditors Move to Subpoena Lending Firm Equities First
Creditors of crypto lending firm Celsius have moved to subpoena Equities First, a lending firm which is embroiled in the Celsius bankruptcy. The move comes after Celsius's former CEO Alex Mashinsky declared that the company had borrowed money from Equities First, and when they attempted to repay the loans Equities First was unable to return their collateral. Mashinsky said that Celsius is still owed $439 million from Equities First.
CoinDesk
Crypto Investment-Product Firm 21.co Hires Former Goldman Alum as Chief Technology Officer
Cryptocurrency investment product firm 21.co hired David Josse as its chief technology officer to boost the firm’s leadership and product developments. Josse spent about 10 years at investment bank Goldman Sachs as its global head of data engineering and business intelligence for the firm’s Marcus product. Most recently, Josse was CTO of digital asset exchange Symbridge.
CoinDesk
Fintech App Eco to Convert User Balances From US Dollars to USDC
Fintech savings and spending app Eco plans to convert user account balances from U.S. dollars held at Prime Trust into USDC that will then be held at Zero Hash, a digital settlement service. Eco recently notified users of the planned move in a message and said new terms for conversion...
CoinDesk
Crypto Trading Platform Provider WonderFi to Offer Equities Next Year Through Bitbuy Unit
WonderFi Technologies (WNDR.TO) plans to offer stock trading for customers through one of its crypto trading platforms, Bitbuy. Bitbuy will offer fractional trading and investments in thousands of U.S. stocks, exchange-listed securities and ETFs. The product is expected to be live in the first quarter of 2023, the company said Thursday.
CoinDesk
Worried About a Financial Crisis? Enter – Self Custody.
You know what helps me sleep better at night? Having bitcoin (BTC) in cold storage. Cold storage is an offline digital wallet that allows you to securely store your bitcoin and other digital assets through possession of unique private keys. Unlike having your money held in a bank – which...
CoinDesk
Cryptocurrencies XRP, MKR Shine as BTC, ETH Hold Steady Ahead of US Inflation Data
Payments-focused cryptocurrency XRP and MKR, the governance token of the peer-to-peer lending platform Maker, are rallying in an otherwise moribund crypto market awaiting the release of the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of U.S. inflation: core personal consumption expenditure (PCE). XRP traded recently at around 50 cents, representing an 11% gain...
CoinDesk
Bittrex, BitGo, 6 Other Firms Join Crypto Market Integrity Coalition
Crypto exchange Bittrex, custodian BitGo and six other firms have joined the Crypto Market Integrity Coalition (CMIC), a self-regulatory organization aiming to combat crypto market manipulation. Along with Bittrex and BitGo, Oasis Pro Markets, Crystal Blockchain, FinClusive, Merkle Science, Tokenomy and VAF compliance have also joined the CMIC, according to...
CoinDesk
Crypto Lender Celsius Shouldn't Reopen Custody Withdrawals, US Trustee Says
The trustee tasked with overseeing Celsius Network’s bankruptcy proceedings has asked a federal court judge in New York to deny the failed crypto lender’s recent motions to reopen customer withdrawals and sell off its $23 million in stablecoin holdings, calling the actions impulsive and premature. In an objection...
CoinDesk
The Dollar Can Be a Protocol for the Future of Money
This week in San Francisco I attended Circle Internet Financial’s star-studded Converge conference and was struck by the wide array of projects working with its USDC stablecoin. Participants included Latin America-based payments company Ripio, which is seeing surging demand for USDC transfers in Brazil and Argentina, or the Web3...
CoinDesk
Crypto Loans Are Booming in Latin America Amid Runaway Bank Rates and Inflation
It is not easy for Latin Americans to borrow money from traditional banks at a time of extremely high interest rates and relentless inflation. So some in the region have turned to crypto to gain access to needed credit. Back in 2020, when coronavirus pandemic-induced inflation hit, Latin American central...
CoinDesk
Data Firm Inca Digital CEO: Crypto Innovation Is a Matter of National Security
Crypto innovators must be encouraged to stay in the U.S. , said the CEO of software developer Inca Digital. The Washington, D.C., company recently won a Defense Department contract to look into crypto security risks. “There’s a wide acknowledgement that while there are national security issues, it is a national...
CoinDesk
Surging Bitcoin-Sterling Trading Volume Points to Hedging Demand for Crypto, or Does It?
The bitcoin-British pound (BTC/GBP) pair listed on major cryptocurrency exchanges, including Bitstamp and Bitfinex, is more active than ever. Analysts, however, are divided on whether the surge stems from investors switching to the largest cryptocurrency by market value to protect against the sterling slide or from traders looking to profit from the volatility.
CoinDesk
Don’t Penalize Crypto in Banking Rules, Futures Industry Group Says
Plans to cap banks' holdings of bitcoin (BTC) could undermine the goal of financial reforms aimed a preventing a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis, an influential group representing the futures industry intends to tell the international standard-setters at the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision. The Futures Industry Association (FIA),...
CoinDesk
Telefónica, Spain's Largest Telco, Allows Purchases With Crypto, Invests in Local Exchange Bit2Me
Telefónica, Spain’s largest telecommunications company, is enabling the purchase of products on its technology marketplace with cryptocurrencies. The company activated purchases with crypto on Tu.com after adding a payment feature provided by Spain's largest crypto exchange, Bit2Me, the crypto firm told CoinDesk. Telefónica has also invested in Bit2Me,...
CoinDesk
Crypto Banking Platform Juno Raises $18M in Series A Funding
Crypto digital banking firm Juno has raised $18 million in a Series A funding round to expand products and operations, and launch its first tokenized loyalty program. This round was led by ParaFi Capital’s Growth Fund, and included well-known crypto industry figures such as Coinbase Chief Product Officer Surojit Chatterjee, Messari's Ryan Selkis, Polygon's Sandeep Nailwal and Jaynti Kanani, and a16z's Sriram Krishnan. Seed rounder backers included former Coinbase Chief Technology Officer Balaji Srinivasan and FTX's Venu Palaparthi.
CoinDesk
Binance Starts Ethereum Proof-of-Work Mining Pool, Initially With No Fee
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance said customers can now join a mining pool for ETHW, the forked version of Ethereum that retains the blockchain's original proof-of-work (PoW) underpinnings. Participants in the ETHW Pool will not be charged a fee during a promotional period that ends Oct. 29, according to a statement Thursday.
CoinDesk
Binance Registers in New Zealand and Opens Local Office
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has registered as a financial service provider in New Zealand and launched Binance New Zealand, according to an emailed announcement. The registration was made with New Zealand's Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) on Sept. 10 and comes after similar recent moves toward global expansion in France, Italy and Spain, among others.
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Holds Strong Above $19.5K as Investors Chew Over Latest Price Data
Bitcoin (BTC) was recently trading at about $19,500, up about 0.3% over the past 24 hours in choppy trading. Prices jumped sharply during the 14:00 UTC (10:00 a.m. ET) time frame and even cracked the $20,000 threshold shortly after a speech on global financial stability by U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard. BTC then retreated to a range between $19,500 and $20,000 in the subsequent hours but experienced a sudden sell-off right before the U.S. equity market close.
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Pushes for $20K Again as Investors Return to Risky Assets
Price Point: Bitcoin was up 2% on Thursday, following gains in the U.S. stock markets on Wednesday as investors returned to risky assets after the Bank of England said it will intervene in the country's bond market. Market Moves: Surging bitcoin-sterling trading volume points to hedging demand for crypto.. Or...
