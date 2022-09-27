ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Objects to Celsius Plan to Fund Operations With Stablecoin Sales

Texas state agencies are raising an objection to a plan by bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network to sell off its stablecoin holdings to pay for ongoing operations, according to a new court filing. The state recorded its objection in bankruptcy court on Thursday, arguing that Celsius is asking for “troublingly...
Celsius Creditors Move to Subpoena Lending Firm Equities First

Creditors of crypto lending firm Celsius have moved to subpoena Equities First, a lending firm which is embroiled in the Celsius bankruptcy. The move comes after Celsius's former CEO Alex Mashinsky declared that the company had borrowed money from Equities First, and when they attempted to repay the loans Equities First was unable to return their collateral. Mashinsky said that Celsius is still owed $439 million from Equities First.
Crypto Investment-Product Firm 21.co Hires Former Goldman Alum as Chief Technology Officer

Cryptocurrency investment product firm 21.co hired David Josse as its chief technology officer to boost the firm’s leadership and product developments. Josse spent about 10 years at investment bank Goldman Sachs as its global head of data engineering and business intelligence for the firm’s Marcus product. Most recently, Josse was CTO of digital asset exchange Symbridge.
Fintech App Eco to Convert User Balances From US Dollars to USDC

Fintech savings and spending app Eco plans to convert user account balances from U.S. dollars held at Prime Trust into USDC that will then be held at Zero Hash, a digital settlement service. Eco recently notified users of the planned move in a message and said new terms for conversion...
Worried About a Financial Crisis? Enter – Self Custody.

You know what helps me sleep better at night? Having bitcoin (BTC) in cold storage. Cold storage is an offline digital wallet that allows you to securely store your bitcoin and other digital assets through possession of unique private keys. Unlike having your money held in a bank – which...
Cryptocurrencies XRP, MKR Shine as BTC, ETH Hold Steady Ahead of US Inflation Data

Payments-focused cryptocurrency XRP and MKR, the governance token of the peer-to-peer lending platform Maker, are rallying in an otherwise moribund crypto market awaiting the release of the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of U.S. inflation: core personal consumption expenditure (PCE). XRP traded recently at around 50 cents, representing an 11% gain...
Bittrex, BitGo, 6 Other Firms Join Crypto Market Integrity Coalition

Crypto exchange Bittrex, custodian BitGo and six other firms have joined the Crypto Market Integrity Coalition (CMIC), a self-regulatory organization aiming to combat crypto market manipulation. Along with Bittrex and BitGo, Oasis Pro Markets, Crystal Blockchain, FinClusive, Merkle Science, Tokenomy and VAF compliance have also joined the CMIC, according to...
Crypto Lender Celsius Shouldn't Reopen Custody Withdrawals, US Trustee Says

The trustee tasked with overseeing Celsius Network’s bankruptcy proceedings has asked a federal court judge in New York to deny the failed crypto lender’s recent motions to reopen customer withdrawals and sell off its $23 million in stablecoin holdings, calling the actions impulsive and premature. In an objection...
The Dollar Can Be a Protocol for the Future of Money

This week in San Francisco I attended Circle Internet Financial’s star-studded Converge conference and was struck by the wide array of projects working with its USDC stablecoin. Participants included Latin America-based payments company Ripio, which is seeing surging demand for USDC transfers in Brazil and Argentina, or the Web3...
Data Firm Inca Digital CEO: Crypto Innovation Is a Matter of National Security

Crypto innovators must be encouraged to stay in the U.S. , said the CEO of software developer Inca Digital. The Washington, D.C., company recently won a Defense Department contract to look into crypto security risks. “There’s a wide acknowledgement that while there are national security issues, it is a national...
Surging Bitcoin-Sterling Trading Volume Points to Hedging Demand for Crypto, or Does It?

The bitcoin-British pound (BTC/GBP) pair listed on major cryptocurrency exchanges, including Bitstamp and Bitfinex, is more active than ever. Analysts, however, are divided on whether the surge stems from investors switching to the largest cryptocurrency by market value to protect against the sterling slide or from traders looking to profit from the volatility.
Don’t Penalize Crypto in Banking Rules, Futures Industry Group Says

Plans to cap banks' holdings of bitcoin (BTC) could undermine the goal of financial reforms aimed a preventing a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis, an influential group representing the futures industry intends to tell the international standard-setters at the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision. The Futures Industry Association (FIA),...
Telefónica, Spain's Largest Telco, Allows Purchases With Crypto, Invests in Local Exchange Bit2Me

Telefónica, Spain’s largest telecommunications company, is enabling the purchase of products on its technology marketplace with cryptocurrencies. The company activated purchases with crypto on Tu.com after adding a payment feature provided by Spain's largest crypto exchange, Bit2Me, the crypto firm told CoinDesk. Telefónica has also invested in Bit2Me,...
Crypto Banking Platform Juno Raises $18M in Series A Funding

Crypto digital banking firm Juno has raised $18 million in a Series A funding round to expand products and operations, and launch its first tokenized loyalty program. This round was led by ParaFi Capital’s Growth Fund, and included well-known crypto industry figures such as Coinbase Chief Product Officer Surojit Chatterjee, Messari's Ryan Selkis, Polygon's Sandeep Nailwal and Jaynti Kanani, and a16z's Sriram Krishnan. Seed rounder backers included former Coinbase Chief Technology Officer Balaji Srinivasan and FTX's ​​Venu Palaparthi.
Binance Starts Ethereum Proof-of-Work Mining Pool, Initially With No Fee

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance said customers can now join a mining pool for ETHW, the forked version of Ethereum that retains the blockchain's original proof-of-work (PoW) underpinnings. Participants in the ETHW Pool will not be charged a fee during a promotional period that ends Oct. 29, according to a statement Thursday.
Binance Registers in New Zealand and Opens Local Office

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has registered as a financial service provider in New Zealand and launched Binance New Zealand, according to an emailed announcement. The registration was made with New Zealand's Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) on Sept. 10 and comes after similar recent moves toward global expansion in France, Italy and Spain, among others.
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Holds Strong Above $19.5K as Investors Chew Over Latest Price Data

Bitcoin (BTC) was recently trading at about $19,500, up about 0.3% over the past 24 hours in choppy trading. Prices jumped sharply during the 14:00 UTC (10:00 a.m. ET) time frame and even cracked the $20,000 threshold shortly after a speech on global financial stability by U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard. BTC then retreated to a range between $19,500 and $20,000 in the subsequent hours but experienced a sudden sell-off right before the U.S. equity market close.
