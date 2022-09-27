ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WDTN

Ohio babysitter indicted on 6 counts of rape

A 25-year-old Akron man who solicited babysitting services online is charged with raping children he babysat. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said a grand jury on Friday indicted Timothy Luna on 10 felony counts, including six counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of importuning.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio teen sentenced to life for killing off-duty police officer

A 19-year-old woman has been sentenced to life in prison with no parole for decades in the fatal shooting of an off-duty Cleveland police officer during a carjacking. Tamara McLoyd’s sentence handed down Tuesday included convictions on separate armed robbery charges in the week’s prior to the slaying of Shane Bartek. McLoyd confessed to having […]
CLEVELAND, OH
wymt.com

Mom who abandoned autistic son, was arrested in Ky., learns sentence

CINCINNATI (WXIX/WKYT) - An Indiana woman who was arrested in Kentucky after abandoning her 5-year-old autistic, non-verbal son on a cold, dark, rainy street in Colerain Township, Ohio learned her sentence Wednesday. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jennifer Branch ordered Heather Adkins to undergo six months of mental health...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
WTRF

West Virginia and Ohio men arrested for murder

Two men have been arrested for the murder of a West Virginia man. Parkersburg Police say George Justin Smith AKA Justin Keel, 21 of Columbus, Ohio, and Donavon Tyler McCune, 23, of Parkersburg were arrested and charged with Murder, Robbery 1st degree, Presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Wanton Endangerment with a Firearm and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.
PARKERSBURG, WV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
alreporter.com

Two incarcerated individuals dead at St. Clair Correctional Facility

The Alabama Department of Corrections has confirmed the deaths of two incarcerated individuals at St. Clair Correctional Facility over the past several days, according to official statements obtained by APR. A spokesperson for the ADOC confirmed to APR on Wednesday that Kawmane Lamane Moore, a 32-year-old incarcerated man at the...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
WTRF- 7News

Ohio 2 month drug bust had led to 27 people charged

An Ohio drug bust in Jefferson County led to 27 people being charged. Toronto police say they have arrested nine people after a two-month drug sting; six of the arrests were drug deals taken off the street. The nine people arrested are: Joshua D. Smith-Age 44- Toronto- Possession of drug abuse instruments Meghan M. Liddick- […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
The Hill

North Carolina sheriff caught on tape using racist language: ‘I’m sick of these Black bastards’

A North Carolina sheriff was caught on tape using racist language about his fellow officers amid an election dispute in 2019, a local TV station reported on Wednesday. “I’m sick of these Black bastards,” Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene said in a recorded phone call, reported by Wilmington’s WCET. “I’m going to clean house and be done with it. And we’ll start from there.”
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Law & Crime

Investigation Swirls After N.C. Sheriff Ranted About ‘Black Bastards,’ Reportedly Demoted Both Black Members of His Command Staff

A recording caught a North Carolina sheriff ranting about “Black bastards,” including a political rival. “I’m sick of it,” Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene said, according to audio obtained by North Carolina outlet WECT. “I’m sick of these Black bastards. I’m going to clean house and be done with it. And we’ll start from there.”
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
hometownstations.com

Pine Island residents recount horror, fear as Ian bore down

PINE ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Paramedics and volunteers with a group that rescues people after natural disasters went door to door Saturday on Florida's devastated Pine Island, offering to evacuate residents who spoke of the terror of riding out Hurricane Ian in flooded homes and howling winds. The largest...
FLORIDA STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man charged with high-speed chase with baby in backseat

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man indicted for allegedly leading police on a 20-mile-long high-speed chase with his baby in the backseat accepted a plea agreement in Kanawha County court on Monday. 20-year-old Dakota Taylor was indicted for strangulation, second offense domestic battery, assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing from an officer, fleeing with reckless […]

