Child arrested after threatening Ohio family with scissors
A juvenile in Erie County has been arrested after he allegedly threatened his family with scissors.
Ohio babysitter indicted on 6 counts of rape
A 25-year-old Akron man who solicited babysitting services online is charged with raping children he babysat. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said a grand jury on Friday indicted Timothy Luna on 10 felony counts, including six counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of importuning.
Marshals arrest man in Ohio accused of knocking out woman’s teeth after marijuana dispute
Elonde Washington, 22, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of felonious assault. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.
Ohio teen sentenced to life for killing off-duty police officer
A 19-year-old woman has been sentenced to life in prison with no parole for decades in the fatal shooting of an off-duty Cleveland police officer during a carjacking. Tamara McLoyd’s sentence handed down Tuesday included convictions on separate armed robbery charges in the week’s prior to the slaying of Shane Bartek. McLoyd confessed to having […]
Man in Ohio eats pizza during arrest
A ruckus in the middle of the street in Hubbard ended in an arrest, ruined pizza and damaged cars.
WLWT 5
Judge hands down sentence for mother accused of abandoning autistic son in Colerain
COLERAIN, Ohio — An Indiana mother accused of abandoning her son, who has autism, in Colerain has been sentenced to six months at River City Correctional where she will undergo mental health and substance abuse treatment. Police say Heather Adkins left her 5-year-old son on a dark street on...
wymt.com
WTRF
West Virginia and Ohio men arrested for murder
Two men have been arrested for the murder of a West Virginia man. Parkersburg Police say George Justin Smith AKA Justin Keel, 21 of Columbus, Ohio, and Donavon Tyler McCune, 23, of Parkersburg were arrested and charged with Murder, Robbery 1st degree, Presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Wanton Endangerment with a Firearm and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.
Jury finds men not guilty in retrial of 2006 Cleveland shooting that sent them to prison for 15 years
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A jury on Tuesday found that two men who had served nearly 15 years in prison for a series of shootings, including one involving a Cleveland police officer, were not guilty of the crimes. Kenny Phillips and Michael Sutton sobbed and embraced attorneys Diane Menashe and Justin...
Ohio girl with gun on bus says she was ‘tired of getting picked on’
Reports said an 11-year-old girl caught Monday with a loaded gun on a school bus told police she had it because she is tired of "being picked on all the time."
North Carolina Sheriff Under Fire For Racist Comments About Black Deputies
“I’m sick of these Black bastards,” Jody Greene said in explosive remarks from 2019, according to WECT.
insideedition.com
Amish Boy Critically Injured After His Horse and Buggy Collides With Semi-Truck in Southern Ohio: Police
An Amish teen was critically injured when his horse and buggy collided with a tractor-trailer rig, the Ohio State Highway patrol reported. The 15-year-old boy was ejected in the crash, which killed the horse on state Highway 32 in rural Jackson County, police said. The driver of the commercial semi-truck...
alreporter.com
Two incarcerated individuals dead at St. Clair Correctional Facility
The Alabama Department of Corrections has confirmed the deaths of two incarcerated individuals at St. Clair Correctional Facility over the past several days, according to official statements obtained by APR. A spokesperson for the ADOC confirmed to APR on Wednesday that Kawmane Lamane Moore, a 32-year-old incarcerated man at the...
Ohio 2 month drug bust had led to 27 people charged
An Ohio drug bust in Jefferson County led to 27 people being charged. Toronto police say they have arrested nine people after a two-month drug sting; six of the arrests were drug deals taken off the street. The nine people arrested are: Joshua D. Smith-Age 44- Toronto- Possession of drug abuse instruments Meghan M. Liddick- […]
North Carolina sheriff caught on tape using racist language: ‘I’m sick of these Black bastards’
A North Carolina sheriff was caught on tape using racist language about his fellow officers amid an election dispute in 2019, a local TV station reported on Wednesday. “I’m sick of these Black bastards,” Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene said in a recorded phone call, reported by Wilmington’s WCET. “I’m going to clean house and be done with it. And we’ll start from there.”
How armed teens got into Ohio school
Records show two school administrators allowed the intruders into the building, so the I-Team investigated.
hometownstations.com
Pine Island residents recount horror, fear as Ian bore down
PINE ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Paramedics and volunteers with a group that rescues people after natural disasters went door to door Saturday on Florida's devastated Pine Island, offering to evacuate residents who spoke of the terror of riding out Hurricane Ian in flooded homes and howling winds. The largest...
3 North Carolina inmates serving prison time for rape to be granted parole
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Three men from the Piedmont Triad area of North Carolina who have served long prison sentences for various sex crimes are about to be released on parole. John Alford of Forsyth County, James Allen of Guilford County and Anthony Taylor of Wilkes County will be released by the North Carolina Post-Release […]
West Virginia man charged with high-speed chase with baby in backseat
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man indicted for allegedly leading police on a 20-mile-long high-speed chase with his baby in the backseat accepted a plea agreement in Kanawha County court on Monday. 20-year-old Dakota Taylor was indicted for strangulation, second offense domestic battery, assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing from an officer, fleeing with reckless […]
