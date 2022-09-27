Read full article on original website
Related
wevv.com
Another Tri-State Half-Pot continues to climb ahead of the raffle deadline
Youth First is now holding it's fourth annual half-pot raffle. The raffle is aimed at raising funds to strengthen the mental health and well being of Indiana kids and their families. Their services are free of charge, and include behavioral health services and programs to prevent substance abuse, improve family...
wevv.com
Indiana DNR encourages the reporting of illegal poaching
Poachers are harmful to conservation efforts and that's why Indiana. Indiana Conservation Officers are encouraging people to utilize the Turn In a Poacher, Inc. (TIP) program and help stop poaching. According to DNR, TIP is a nonprofit conservation organization that protects fish and wildlife resources by increasing public support and...
wevv.com
KSP warns of increased deer crossings
With fall upon us, the Kentucky State Police want to remind people to drive safely to avoid hitting deer. "This time as we are entering into October, it is a really good reminder to all motorists that deer will be on the move, as it is their mating season," says KSP Trooper Corey King.
wevv.com
$21 million awarded to Illinois for highway electric vehicle charging stations
WASHINGTON — $21,998,178 has been awarded to Illinois by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) through the National Electric Vehicle Formula Program (NEVI) for the installation of electric vehicle charging stations along the Illinois Interstate Highway System. “As Illinois becomes poised to play a nationally important role on electric...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wevv.com
Kentucky State Police invites community to 'Coffee with a Trooper'
The Kentucky State Police is inviting the community to a "Coffee with a Trooper" event in Owensboro on Wednesday. Organizers say it's in conjunction with the national "Coffee with a Cop." The event will take place Wednesday, October 5th from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Gramps Coffee and Donuts.
wevv.com
Polling suggests 90% of Kentucky adults support legalizing medical cannabis, Gov. Beshear says
A large majority of Kentucky adults are in support of legalizing medical cannabis, according to Governor Andy Beshear. Gov. Beshear said Friday that feedback obtained by his Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee show that some 90% of Kentucky adults supported legalization. “Polling suggests 90% of Kentucky adults support legalizing medical cannabis,"...
Comments / 0