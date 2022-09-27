ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giant Miller Brewing Company sign installed in downtown Milwaukee

By Madison Goldbeck
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
A giant Miller Brewing Company sign has been installed on top of a 22-story building in downtown Milwaukee.

The 40-foot tall sign is located on top of the building at 633 W. Wisconsin Ave. A Milwaukee-based sign manufacturing company, Sign Effectz, Inc., collaborated with J Jeffers & Company on the installation. According to a news release, the project has been in the making for two years.

The 40-foot tall sign is located on top of J Jeffers & Company's building near Michigan and Broadway.

The company partnered with other Wisconsin-based companies, including IDeal Crane and Ambrose Engineering.

“Every major phase of the project required expert PM (project managment). Especially noteworthy is the installation. My hat is off to the crew from Ideal Crane. I had complete faith in them. You’re at their mercy when you’re in the man basket and the crane is extended 325’ above the ground.”

The installation crew installed both sign faces in three hours.

