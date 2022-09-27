Read full article on original website
my40.tv
Western North Carolina counties prepare as Hurricane Ian heads north
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The aftermath of Hurricane Ian is expected to impact the Western North Carolina region over the next few days. Crews and residents in Henderson and Polk counties have been preparing over the past week for potential flooding. In Henderson County, businesses in flood zones...
biltmorebeacon.com
Stellar lineup for upcoming Smoky Mountains Bluegrass Festival
WAYNESVILLE – Early bird tickets are now on sale for the Smoky Mountain Bluegrass Festival set for Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Maggie Valley Festival Grounds in Maggie Valley. The festival will feature Balsam Range, Sister Sadie and the Amanda Cook Band. Early bird tickets are on sale through Sept. 30.
caldwelljournal.com
Heavy Rain and High Winds Expected for Caldwell County
LENOIR, NC (September 29, 2022) — Caldwell County Emergency Services asks all Caldwell County citizens to prepare for heavy rain and high winds beginning on Friday. First responders are preparing for the storm and asking citizens to remember the following:. NEVER drive around road barriers or through flooded roadways....
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
TRACTOR Plans Move To Mitchell County
Mitchell County received good news with Tuesday’s announcement by TRACTOR of their move to the former NAPA building on Hwy 226 in Spruce Pine. After losing their lease in Burnsville, they decided they needed a more permanent home. Beginning November 1st they will begin a 6 month lease -to-own agreement on the property. They are launching a capitol campaign with the hopes of totally purchasing the property by July 31, 2023 before it goes back on the market. They hope to raise $1.1million to secure the property and outfit the building, in order to support and serve the Toe River region in perpetuity.
The Best Small Town in North Carolina for a Weekend Getaway
North Carolina is one of the most scenic coastal states in the country filled with dozens of historic towns and cities. With so many charming places to choose from, trying to figure out where to head for a trip can be challenging and that is why we put together this article. Keep reading to find out which small town in the Tar Heel State is the best to visit for an idyllic weekend getaway.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
4-Family Yard Sale
There will be a 4-family yard sale Saturday October 1st at the Church of God of Prophecy Fellowship Hall on Meadow Road in Burnsville from 8:00 am – 1:00 pm. Lots of items to choose from.
WBTV
Hickory couple rides out Hurricane in Florida during vacation
The North Carolina Attorney General’s Office has officially launched a formal investigation into Pink Energy/Power Home Solar as of September 29. Emergency crews gear up as local residents prepare for storms arrival. Updated: 4 hours ago. With the threat of high winds and rain coming from the remnants of...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Fall Fun for the Whole Family at Strawberry Hill
If you’re looking for something fun to do with your family this fall in the Greenville-Spartanburg area, Strawberry Hill Cooley Farms needs to be on your list. In fact, it should probably be on your bucket list every year. Strawberry Hill and Cooley Farms have been family owned and operated since 1947, and they truly understand and value families. With a cafe, ice cream shop, and produce stand of fresh pumpkins, jellies, jams, corn, and more, you’ll find plenty to satisfy your cravings. Plus, the hay ride and corn maze provide more than enough entertainment and memory-making for a couple of hours.
wataugaonline.com
Wind Advisory including Avery County, NC at 318 pm EDT, Sep 29th 2022
GAZ010-017-018-026-028-029-NCZ033-035-053-063>065-068-501>510- SCZ008-010>013-019-101>109-300330- Rabun-Habersham-Stephens-Franklin-Hart-Elbert-Avery-Alexander- Buncombe-Southern Jackson-Transylvania-Henderson-Cleveland- Caldwell Mountains-Greater Caldwell-Burke Mountains-Greater Burke- McDowell Mountains-Eastern McDowell-Rutherford Mountains- Greater Rutherford-Polk Mountains-Eastern Polk-Cherokee-Anderson- Abbeville-Laurens-Union SC-Greenwood-Oconee Mountains- Pickens Mountains-Greenville Mountains-Greater Oconee- Greater Pickens-Central Greenville-Southern Greenville- Northern Spartanburg-Southern Spartanburg- Including the cities of Clayton, Pine Mountain, Mountain City,. Cornelia, Demorest, Clarkesville, Hollywood, Boydville, Toccoa,. Royston, Gumlog, Lavonia,...
cityoflenoir.com
Wood, Fire, Smoke Festival coming to Downtown Lenoir
If you like barbecue, artisan crafts, steel creations and fall weather, you're going to love the Wood, Fire, Smoke Festival in Downtown Lenoir, North Carolina. The Wood, Fire, Smoke Festival is happening from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in the lots between Hog Waller Stage and the Golden Cardinal Gallery (old William's Produce building) in Downtown Lenoir. Church Street and Boundary Street will be closed to vehicle traffic.
ashevillenc.gov
The City of Asheville prepares for potential rain and high winds from Tropical Weather System Ian
As our thoughts are with the residents and communities of Florida dealing with the brunt of Hurricane Ian, the City of Asheville turns its attention to preparing our community for potential local weather impacts here. The main threat from Hurricane Ian will be heavy rainfall and gusty winds Friday through...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Parkway Playhouse Jr. Presents The Wizard of Oz
Parkway Playhouse Junior is excited to present The Wizard of Oz Youth Edition October 28-November 6, 2022! During that run you can see the show on Fridays and Saturdays at 6:30 pm and Sundays at 3:00 pm. In this production based on the beloved children’s book by L. Frank Baum...
thelaurelofasheville.com
Food & Drink: The Silo Cookhouse
At The Horse Shoe Farm in Hendersonville, The Silo Cookhouse restaurant offers a culinary farm-to-table journey in an eclectic dining room with sweeping views of Mount Pisgah. “What makes The Silo Cookhouse unique is that we offer the atmosphere of an indulgent dinner party featuring the freshest, locally sourced ingredients,” says Jordan Turchin, who co-owns The Horse Shoe Farm with his wife Rachel. “Dinner consists of three courses, with three to four dishes per course, served family-style. Guests are invited to come early to enjoy beer, wine and cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. The dinner bell is rung and all guests are invited to sit down collectively at the same time to share a meal.”
fws.gov
Snapshot: Students in North Carolina's Yancey County Hit The Water
The campground at Patience Park, a county park in Yancey County, N.C., was still quiet on a recent September morning, full of RVs showing no signs of life, when staff from the Asheville Field Office arrived and began setting up for the dozens of fifth grade students soon to arrive on their field trip.
my40.tv
WNC officials begin preparing with Ian's sights set on the Carolinas later this week
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As Hurricane causes devastating storm surge in Florida, the system's sights will soon be set on the Carolinas later this week. Western North Carolina officials are preparing for the worst, and hoping for the best. While Ian's track can still vary, it is expected to...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Troy Lee Ogle
Troy Lee Ogle, of Burnsville, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 25th, 2022 at The Greens of Spruce Pine. A native of Yancey County, he was a son of the late Dewey and Lucy Arrowood Ogle. He was also preceded in death by his children: Alma Ogle Scott, Tammy Ogle, Roger Ogle and Tracy Ogle: sisters: Magaline McLaughlin and Jean Wheeler and brother, Clarence Ogle, as well as an infant brother.
wataugaonline.com
Flood Watch for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – Sept 30-Oct 1, 2022
Monroe- Including the cities of Clifton Forge, Salem, Blacksburg, Volney,. Keysville, West Jefferson, Sparta, Bland, Pearisburg, Independence,. Rocky Mount, Eden, Lynchburg, Troutdale, Wilkesboro, Union,. Covington, Bedford, Fincastle, Tazewell, Boone, Yanceyville,. Bluefield, Roanoke, Hix, Yadkinville, Floyd, Danville, Dobson, Flat. Top, New Castle, Radford, Martinsville, South Boston, Danbury,. Pulaski, Marion, Hinton, Wytheville,...
wataugaonline.com
Flood Watch including Avery County, NC 310 pm EDT, Sep 29th 2022
NCZ033-035>037-056-057-069>072-082-501>504-SCZ009-014-300315- /O.NEW.KGSP.FA.A.0004.220930T1600Z-221001T1600Z/. /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/. Avery-Alexander-Iredell-Davie-Catawba-Rowan-Lincoln-Gaston- Mecklenburg-Cabarrus-Union NC-Caldwell Mountains-Greater Caldwell- Burke Mountains-Greater Burke-York-Chester- Including the cities of Charlotte, Taylorsville, Hickory, Advance,. Blackstock, Bethlehem, Fork Church, Ingalls, Matthews, Pleasant. Grove, Chester, Gastonia, Valdese, Lincolnton, Patterson, Hiddenite,. Mooresville, Millersville, Sawmills, Banner Elk, Granite Falls,. Stony Point, Newland, Weddington, Crouse, Indian Trail, Kings Creek,. Newton,...
caldwelljournal.com
Catawba County preparing for Hurricane Ian
NEWTON, NC (September 28, 2022) — As Catawba County residents prepare for potential impacts from Hurricane Ian in the coming days, Catawba County Emergency Management Coordinator Karyn Yaussy offers the following helpful emergency preparedness reminders:. • It is important to prepare for impacts within and outside of the forecasted...
WLOS.com
Declining tourism rates spark concerns among some leaders, business owners in Asheville
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — For the fourth consecutive month, Asheville has reported more un-booked hotel rooms than for the same period last year. According to the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority (TDA), hotel occupancy was down two points in August from the same month last year. Similarly, vacation rentals were also down, dropping 10 points from the same time last year and 14 points from August 2019.
