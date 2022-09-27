ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

At least 174 dead in Indonesia football stadium stampede

At least 174 people died at an Indonesian football stadium when  thousands of angry home fans invaded the pitch and police responded with tear gas that triggered a stampede, authorities said Sunday. Images taken from inside the stadium during the stampede showed police firing huge amounts of tear gas and people clambering over fences. 
WPXI Pittsburgh

Famed US extreme skier gets traditional Nepalese funeral

KATHMANDU, Nepal — (AP) — A famed extreme skier from the United States who was killed after falling from one of the world's tallest mountains was on Sunday given a traditional funeral at a Sherpa cremation ground as Buddhist monks officiated over a ceremony attended by family, friends and government officials.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Rebel violence in eastern Congo causes hunger to soar

NYIRAGONGO, Congo — (AP) — The last thing Pasika Bagerimana remembers before her sons died were their cries of hunger. But the 25-year-old mother had nothing to feed them. “'Mom, I need to eat. Can you give me food?'” they pleaded with her. Daniel, 2, and Bonane, 5, died just weeks apart in July after fleeing violence in their village in eastern Congo between M23 rebels and government forces.
The Guardian

Tropical plants in Europe don’t need ice cubes – whatever social media might say

About 10 years ago, I went to a truly amazing horticultural show just outside Amsterdam. It was an exhibition by the very best houseplant growers of their newest creations all displayed on ultra-glossy stands. Right at the centre of the event space was what looked like an enormous music video set with theatrically oversized 1950s-style fridges on podiums. Between these were huge faux ice sculptures, and metre-high martini glasses filled to the brim with plastic ice cubes, all in Miami Vice lighting in shades of pink and blue. You might wonder what this all had to do with horticulture, until I explain that pouring out of all these props were the most immaculate Phalaenopsis orchids with a giant neon sign saying: “Just add ice”. The idea was that the easiest way to water orchids is to simply add three ice cubes to their pot once a week and presumably, by extension, demonstrating how simple these plants were to care for.
