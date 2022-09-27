Read full article on original website
Tennis-Britain's Norrie out of Japan Open with COVID as ATP Finals hopes take hit
Oct 2 (Reuters) - Briton Cameron Norrie's hopes of qualifying for November's ATP Finals took a hit after he was forced to pull out of this week's Japan Open due to a positive COVID-19 test.
At least 174 dead in Indonesia football stadium stampede
At least 174 people died at an Indonesian football stadium when thousands of angry home fans invaded the pitch and police responded with tear gas that triggered a stampede, authorities said Sunday. Images taken from inside the stadium during the stampede showed police firing huge amounts of tear gas and people clambering over fences.
Latvia to remain Russia's critic as prime minister wins election
RIGA, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The centre-right New Unity party of Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins won Saturday's election, according to provisional results, with its 19% of the vote putting him in a position to head another coalition government.
Football Australia under pressure to issue lifetime bans for Sydney fans who made Nazi salute
Football Australia is trawling through video footage of the crowd at Saturday night’s Australia Cup final in Sydney after some fans “displayed the Hitler salute”. The New South Wales Jewish Board of Deputies has called for Sydney United 58 fans who displayed Nazi symbols and salutes at the match to be given lifetime bans.
Famed US extreme skier gets traditional Nepalese funeral
KATHMANDU, Nepal — (AP) — A famed extreme skier from the United States who was killed after falling from one of the world's tallest mountains was on Sunday given a traditional funeral at a Sherpa cremation ground as Buddhist monks officiated over a ceremony attended by family, friends and government officials.
Rebel violence in eastern Congo causes hunger to soar
NYIRAGONGO, Congo — (AP) — The last thing Pasika Bagerimana remembers before her sons died were their cries of hunger. But the 25-year-old mother had nothing to feed them. “'Mom, I need to eat. Can you give me food?'” they pleaded with her. Daniel, 2, and Bonane, 5, died just weeks apart in July after fleeing violence in their village in eastern Congo between M23 rebels and government forces.
Tropical plants in Europe don’t need ice cubes – whatever social media might say
About 10 years ago, I went to a truly amazing horticultural show just outside Amsterdam. It was an exhibition by the very best houseplant growers of their newest creations all displayed on ultra-glossy stands. Right at the centre of the event space was what looked like an enormous music video set with theatrically oversized 1950s-style fridges on podiums. Between these were huge faux ice sculptures, and metre-high martini glasses filled to the brim with plastic ice cubes, all in Miami Vice lighting in shades of pink and blue. You might wonder what this all had to do with horticulture, until I explain that pouring out of all these props were the most immaculate Phalaenopsis orchids with a giant neon sign saying: “Just add ice”. The idea was that the easiest way to water orchids is to simply add three ice cubes to their pot once a week and presumably, by extension, demonstrating how simple these plants were to care for.
