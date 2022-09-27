WV Extension to offer virtual Dining with Diabetes classes

MORGANTOWN (Hinton News) – The West Virginia Extension Service is offering a virtual Dining with Diabetes class, a program for people with diabetes and their families and caregivers.

There will be learning and discussion, demonstrations, and ideas for simple and healthy foods.

People can participate from home; a computer or mobile device with internet access is needed to participate. Registration is required.

All classes are delivered on Wednesdays and are offered in October from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and in November from 1-3 p.m.

The classes are offered at no charge through WVU Extension Family and Community Development.

Sign up at bit.ly/diningwithdiabetes2022

