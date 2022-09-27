Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
Post-COVID Anxiety Is Real
It's normal to experience anxiety trauma after a life-altering dangerous event. The key is to retrain your nervous system to strengthen the parasympathetic tone, or the calming response, as opposed to fight-or-flight. Have you noticed that you have been more hypervigilant since the pandemic? And perhaps a bit more anxious...
psychologytoday.com
The New Science of Happiness
New research suggests that we can boost our happiness levels through effortful activity and conscious habits. Knowing about the biases of our brain that prevent us from being happy can help us overcome them. Things beyond our control, like our genetics and circumstances, play less of a role on our...
psychologytoday.com
A Psychotherapist’s Go-To Tiny Tricks
Research shows that resilience happens bit by bit as a process. It isn't an individual trait or a matter of bootstrapping. Micro-strategies can help us improve habits, mindsets, and behaviors. Behavior change doesn’t happen instantaneously, but fun and uplifting actions can go a long way to boost mood, morale, and...
psychologytoday.com
Basic Memory Strategies
Strategies take effort to implement but become easier the more you practice them. Creating visual images is a particularly effective memory strategy, as most people remember pictures better than words. When a name is on the tip of your tongue, relax and think of other things you know about them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
psychologytoday.com
Is Our Always-On Culture Choking Creativity?
Some studies report a decline in creativity in the United States. A core cause of this decline could correlate with a decline in allowing time to be bored. Reimagining workplace schedules and "free time" could reverse the trend. Virtual reality video games. Fusion cuisine combining the practices of disparate cultures....
JOBS・
psychologytoday.com
Understanding the 5 Stages of Adult Development
The stages of adult development provide perspective on oneself and what actions are needed to improve. Only through transformation can people truly move from one stage of human development to another. The majority of people exist in Stage 3, the "Socialized Mind," where they are influenced by family, society, or...
psychologytoday.com
How to Stay Mentally Healthy: A Wellness Checklist
We are living during emotionally challenging times. Recently, there has been widespread discussion of the mental health pandemic. More people are seeking mental health services now, and a shortage of providers is hindering their ability to get the help they need. I’ve been thinking a lot lately about how we...
psychologytoday.com
Networking Groups—Much More than Business
Networking groups are great for midlifers. They offer support and community as well as resources. They also offer visibility as people age. Are networking groups only for those starting in business? No. We need connections throughout our lives, and the need continues in midlife and later years. While we may not need help with a job or referrals, we have emotional needs that networking groups well serve.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
psychologytoday.com
Well-Being at Work: Between Burnout and Quiet Quitting
Managers and employees struggle with balancing and negotiating the need for performance and the need for well-being. Performance and well-being are not in conflict; well-being includes growth and challenge. Organizations are responsible for creating healthy work environments that do not push individuals to burn out. Stretching and challenging work can...
psychologytoday.com
Managing the Experience of Pain
Both physical and psychological pain are mediated via the same neural circuitry. One study found that a person's expectations influenced their experience of pain and the neural activity mediating that experience. Implications of the study include that managing a patient's expectations of pain may help mitigate its severity. According to...
psychologytoday.com
Getting Creative to Combat Medical Trauma
One in three children with chronic medical conditions or injuries (and their parents) experiences significant medical trauma. Determining what is in your or your child’s control can be helpful. Together, kids, parents, and medical teams can develop creative solutions to help minimize children’s distress related to their medical care....
psychologytoday.com
Give Fs for Missing Grades Instead of Zeros
Report card grades should measure students' overall performance and knowledge. When calculating a grade by averaging performance, more extreme values are weighted more heavily than those close to the mean. Because grades typically run from A to F (100 to 50), giving students a zero for a missed assignment significantly...
psychologytoday.com
How Logical Thinking Gets in the Way of Creativity
Our education has emphasized logic over creativity. Too much emphasis on logical thinking impedes our creative output. Creativity flourishes when logic is set aside. Throughout our lives, we've been trained to be logical. Indeed, much of our education is geared towards ensuring that we always get the right answer. When...
psychologytoday.com
Feeling Dismissed in Your Relationships? Time to Be Heard
A common problem in relationships is that one person's feelings are dismissed, not heard, or not taken seriously. Often this is tied to old childhood wounds that get triggered in the present. Healing the past and changing requires you to speak up, push back, and let others know how you...
psychologytoday.com
Are You a Vitamin or Supplement Hoarder?
Just going online brings incessant reminders of the need to fix oneself. Clickbait makes it easy for hypochonriacs to purchase and hoard supplements. One way to break the habit is to partner with a medical doctor. Definitive blood tests can end the uncertainty that feeds hypochondria. Does your pulse quicken...
psychologytoday.com
How TikTok and Twitter Get Trauma So Wrong
Trauma is presented in an overly simplistic way on social media, including misinformation about symptoms and poor understanding of diagnosis. It is important to understand why mental health misinformation is rife on social media, and to determine accurate sources of information. Mental health information on social media should be considered...
psychologytoday.com
Does Digital Therapy Work As Well As Face-to-Face?
Digital therapy has increased in popularity, and research is comparing it to in-person therapy. Initially, data showed that in-person therapy was more effective at reducing depressive symptoms and improving psychological function. A statistical analysis to control for differences in patients found both therapies produced similar results,. When you think of...
psychologytoday.com
On the Origin of Consciousness
Consciousness research could grow from the fusion of first-person and third-person perspectives into an embodied emotional intelligent view. Quality training in self-observation is necessary for understanding the movements and emotional forces in our mind. A combined high-quality perspective on consciousness could make a creative contribution to mental health and the...
psychologytoday.com
What ‘Being a Man’ in Your Relationship Really Means
It takes courage to speak up about issues that go against gender norms. Psychology research highlights the importance of talking about one’s feelings and expressing one’s emotions. Romantic relationships require continuous effort and attention. Many men come to therapy feeling challenged by the expectation to be "tough" in...
psychologytoday.com
Why Weightlifting Plus Cardio Is a Winning Combo
Recent research looks into the role of muscle-strengthening exercise in helping older adults live longer. Regularly lifting weights, without any cardio, is associated with 9–22 percent lower mortality. Aerobics without MSE lowers death risk by 24–34 percent; cardio combined with MSE may mean 41–47 percent lower mortality....
Comments / 0