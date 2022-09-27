Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
QB Mac Jones ‘Going To Lose His Job,’ Predicts Ex Patriots Coach
FOXBORO - After a solid rookie season in which Mac Jones led the New England Patriots to the playoffs and was selected to the Pro Bowl, Year 2 is off to a bleak start. The offense has been underwhelming, as Jones has led engineered just 50 points and gained 786 yards in the first three games. He's also already thrown five interceptions, including three in last week's home-opener loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Why It’s Important to Ask the Right Questions Surrounding Tua
Imagine you’re Tua Tagovailoa. Growing up in a demanding household in Hawai‘i, with everything centered on your football dreams. At Alabama, many of those dreams and aspirations were fulfilled, but your future was also thrown into flux with two high-ankle sprains that led to tightrope surgeries, a broken hand and, most devastatingly, a dislocated hip that ended your college career.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Rams vs. 49ers: 3 Things to Watch in Week 4
The Los Angeles Rams are looking to move to 3-1 on the 2022 NFL season as they prepare to face off against their division rivals, the San Francisco 49ers, on Monday, Oct. 3. in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. at Levi Stadium.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Patriots Top WR OUT vs. Packers, Misses Second Straight Week
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots will apparently be without the services of one of their most reliable offensive weapons as they travel north and west to Wisconsin in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. In addition to being without the services of starting quarterback Mac Jones, the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bears and Giants: Gambling and Fantasy Outlook
Justin Fields and Darnell Mooney have been flops in fantasy football to date. Cole Kmet laughed at Halas Hall last week and said he doesn't want to hear about fantasy football. David Montgomery delivered in Week 2 with 122 yards but no touchdowns, so his impact was slight. And then...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Giants OL Nick Gates to Reportedly Be Activated Off PUP
New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates, who a little over a year ago suffered a horrific-looking broken leg injury that required multiple surgeries, could be activated off the PUP list in the coming days, according to a report by The Athletic. Gates, who was the team's starting center until...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Falcons Rookie Drake London Played Key Role in Kyle Pitts’ Breakout, Says QB
Through three games, the Atlanta Falcons are a top-10 scoring offense in the NFL. While running back Cordarrelle Patterson has led the way, tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receiver Drake London need to play key roles in order to sustain that success. In the team's first two games, Pitts...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Clemson star Bryan Bresee out vs. NC State with new medical issue
Clemson star defensive lineman Bryan Bresee will not play in Saturday's home game against No. 10 NC State, according to Rivals. "Bryan Bresee experienced a non-football medical issue that required blood work and observation this week," a Clemson spokesman said in a statement. The school added, "The Bresee family received...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Matt Ryan Continues to Fall in NFL.com QB Index
The Indianapolis Colts brought in quarterback Matt Ryan via a trade with the Atlanta Falcons last March. The Colts wanted a culture change from previous quarterback Carson Wentz. While no one denies the professionalism and leadership of Ryan, the results on the field haven't been what many expected early in...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis suffers gruesome finger injury
Kentucky had its hands full against Ole Miss on Saturday and now Wildcats quarterback Will Levis may be dealing with a gruesome injury. ESPN cameras caught the middle finger on Levis' left, non-throwing hand bent well out of shape and going in the wrong direction. The injury came moments after...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What the Bears Coordinators Revealed
What Bears head coach Matt Eberflus hasn't revealed, sometimes becomes apparent, obvious, or comes to light during the weekly interviews with coordinators. On Thursday, the offensive line was a hot spot. 1. No Move of Lucas Patrick This Week. In a round-about way, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said alternating Teven...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Falcons Coach Reveals Which Young Players Are ‘Stepping Up’
The Atlanta Falcons have experienced a significant amount of roster turnover since general manager Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith took over following the 2020 season. Of the 53 players on Atlanta's active roster, only 11 were members of the franchise under the previous regime. Working with minimal cap space,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
3 Keys to Broncos Snapping Raiders’ 4-Game Winning Streak
The Denver Broncos enter Week 1 at 2-1. A win over the 0-3 Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday would give Denver sole possession of first place in the AFC West. It hasn't always been pretty (in fact, it rarely has), but the Broncos are a competitive 2-1. Unlike last year's squad, which opened the season 3-0, the 2022 counterpart doesn't feel like fool's gold.
