QB Mac Jones ‘Going To Lose His Job,’ Predicts Ex Patriots Coach
FOXBORO - After a solid rookie season in which Mac Jones led the New England Patriots to the playoffs and was selected to the Pro Bowl, Year 2 is off to a bleak start. The offense has been underwhelming, as Jones has led engineered just 50 points and gained 786 yards in the first three games. He's also already thrown five interceptions, including three in last week's home-opener loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Why It’s Important to Ask the Right Questions Surrounding Tua
Imagine you’re Tua Tagovailoa. Growing up in a demanding household in Hawai‘i, with everything centered on your football dreams. At Alabama, many of those dreams and aspirations were fulfilled, but your future was also thrown into flux with two high-ankle sprains that led to tightrope surgeries, a broken hand and, most devastatingly, a dislocated hip that ended your college career.
Rams vs. 49ers: 3 Things to Watch in Week 4
The Los Angeles Rams are looking to move to 3-1 on the 2022 NFL season as they prepare to face off against their division rivals, the San Francisco 49ers, on Monday, Oct. 3. in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. at Levi Stadium.
Bears and Giants: Gambling and Fantasy Outlook
Justin Fields and Darnell Mooney have been flops in fantasy football to date. Cole Kmet laughed at Halas Hall last week and said he doesn't want to hear about fantasy football. David Montgomery delivered in Week 2 with 122 yards but no touchdowns, so his impact was slight. And then...
Saints Announce 4 Moves Before Game Against Vikings
The New Orleans Saints have announced four personnel moves in advance of Sunday morning's game against the Minnesota Vikings in London. New Orleans elevated RB Latavius Murray, TE J.P. Holtz, and QB Jake Luton from the practice squad to the active roster. The team also released FB Adam Prentice. New...
Falcons Rookie Drake London Played Key Role in Kyle Pitts’ Breakout, Says QB
Through three games, the Atlanta Falcons are a top-10 scoring offense in the NFL. While running back Cordarrelle Patterson has led the way, tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receiver Drake London need to play key roles in order to sustain that success. In the team's first two games, Pitts...
Big Ten Week 5 Rewind: Purdue upsets Gophers, Bielema’s happy return to Wisconsin
The Big Ten West race is about as wide open as it has ever been, and new favorites in the division could be on the rise. Illinois and Purdue scored huge wins in the division in Week 5, with the Illini giving Bret Bielema a happy return to Wisconsin and Purdue handing Minnesota its first loss of the season. It was mostly business as usual in the Big Ten East, but there could be a wild card factor developing in the division with the Maryland Terrapins. While Ohio State and Michigan did what was expected of them, Penn State looked like...
Matt Ryan Continues to Fall in NFL.com QB Index
The Indianapolis Colts brought in quarterback Matt Ryan via a trade with the Atlanta Falcons last March. The Colts wanted a culture change from previous quarterback Carson Wentz. While no one denies the professionalism and leadership of Ryan, the results on the field haven't been what many expected early in...
Falcons Coach Reveals Which Young Players Are ‘Stepping Up’
The Atlanta Falcons have experienced a significant amount of roster turnover since general manager Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith took over following the 2020 season. Of the 53 players on Atlanta's active roster, only 11 were members of the franchise under the previous regime. Working with minimal cap space,...
Taulia Tagovailoa leads Maryland over Michigan State 27-13
Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa had a lot on his mind this week. That was only natural after his brother Tua was stretchered off with a head injury while playing for the Miami Dolphins. “They're really, really close,” Terrapins coach Michael Locksley said. “I think the one thing that was able...
Premier Chicago prep includes Duke among top 10
St. Rita High School (Ill.) big man James Brown tweeted his top 10 on Friday night. His Duke basketball suitors survived the cut, along with rival UNC, plus Eastern Michigan, Howard, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Missouri, Notre Dame, and Wisconsin. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound junior, who reeled in more than two...
3 Keys to Broncos Snapping Raiders’ 4-Game Winning Streak
The Denver Broncos enter Week 1 at 2-1. A win over the 0-3 Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday would give Denver sole possession of first place in the AFC West. It hasn't always been pretty (in fact, it rarely has), but the Broncos are a competitive 2-1. Unlike last year's squad, which opened the season 3-0, the 2022 counterpart doesn't feel like fool's gold.
Perez has 4 hits, Royals beat AL Central champion Guardians
Salvador Perez had four hits and drove in a pair of runs, Kris Bubic struck out a season-high eight and the Kansas City Royals beat the AL Central champion Cleveland Guardians 7-1 on Saturday night. Perez collected three singles and a solo homer in four plate appearances, spoiling the return...
Matisse Thybulle’s Hard Work is Paying off to Doc Rivers
When Doc Rivers met the media on Monday morning for the first time ahead of the 2022-2023 NBA season, he revealed that nobody outworked three young Philadelphia 76ers players over the summer in his eyes. Rivers unsurprisingly highlighted the third-year guard Tyrese Maxey as one of the three. The third-year...
