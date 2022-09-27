ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Orange Line speed restricted "slow zones" aren't completely gone yet

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wxRol_0iC5R6Qd00

Speed restrictions remain in place in some Orange Line locations 00:35

BOSTON - The MBTA hasn't completely eliminated all of the slow zones on the Orange Line just yet.

The six areas of speed restrictions between Jackson Square in Boston and Wellington station in Medford were created because of signal problems on the old Orange Line.

New signals were installed and 14,000 feet of track were replaced during the month-long shutdown, but all of the speed restrictions haven't been lifted yet, a week after the line reopened.

The MBTA kept the zones in places so the new tracks could settle and most of those restrictions have been lifted.

However, the T said trains are still slowing down between Assembly and North Stations while crews make other maintenance improvements.

"The MBTA expects to lift these temporary speed restrictions in the coming days," a spokesperson told WBZ-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

New fare gates up and running at North Station

BOSTON -- New fare gates are now up and running at North Station.Starting Saturday, passengers will have to have a ticket to enter and exit the gated part of the station. The MBTA says this will help make sure everyone is paying fares. Conductors will still check tickets on trains to make sure passengers have the proper ticket for their trip.Fare gates will also be installed at South Station and Back Bay.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

"Unacceptable," Wu wants improvements after light pole falls on woman

BOSTON -- Boston Mayor Michelle Wu spoke out Thursday about an "unacceptable" incident earlier this week in which a rusted pole fell over and hit a woman on Moakley Bridge.It happened on Tuesday afternoon, and WBZ-TV's I-Team reported Wednesday that the city and the state knew about the problem before. "What happened on the Moakley Bridge is absolutely unacceptable," Wu said. "I'm so thankful that thanks to the quick actions of our first responders and emergency medical services that a life was saved. But serious injuries from walking around our city is something that we just can't have happen."The bridge was...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Witnesses recall moment light pole fell on woman in Seaport District

BOSTON – Ricky Caswell said he always noticed rust chips at the base of lamp posts walking to his job at the Barking Crab restaurant over the Evelyn Moakley Bridge. But he was still shocked by what he witnessed Tuesday afternoon.Caswell was on the bridge in Boston's Seaport District when a light post suddenly fell and landed on a woman who was walking in the area. I-Team sources said the woman suffered serious injuries to her head and legs. She remains hospitalized in stable condition. "It smashed and the glass exploded everywhere and the top piece of the lamp fell into the...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team: City knew about potential light pole danger as far back as 2017

BOSTON - Boston Police sounded the alarm after a woman was seriously injured by a falling, corroded light pole in the Seaport District, asking public works to inspect the damage, noting many poles in the area had rusted bases.Professor James Lambrechts teaches at Wentworth Institute and is a civil engineer. He told the I-Team, "To have something look that bad, I mean, rusted through in most of the spots around the base ... it shows a neglect in proper inspection. It's a wake-up call that says, 'Ya, we gotta go look at these things.'"The I-Team found Tuesday's incident was not...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Medford, MA
Traffic
Boston, MA
Traffic
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Boston, MA
City
Medford, MA
CBS Boston

Robot Block Party comes to the Seaport Saturday

BOSTON - We know that Boston is a major hub for robotics on the world stage and that will be on full display this weekend in the Seaport at the fifth-annual Robot Block Party. More than 40 companies and universities will descend on the Seaport Common to show off their inventions. Spot, the world-famous robotic dog from Boston Dynamics, will be there displaying some new skills he's learned. And he'll be joined by a mini-drone with no exposed blades (dubbed the Droughnut); robotic jellyfish; bionic birds; and a robotic tackling dummy that's cutting down on some head injuries on the football field. "We just want to get kids inspired to go into anything technical. We have a real lack of students going into the technical fields and we have no lack for the need," Joyce Sidopoulos, co-founder of MassRobotics, told WBZ-TV.The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday under tents next to the Seaport Common between Seaport Boulevard and Northern Avenue. You can find more information at massrobotics.org
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Boston

First responders were called to a Boston roadway Wednesday night after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, according to the Boston Police Department. According to BPD, the car collided with the pedestrian in the area of Spice and Cambridge Street. The victim was conscious and alert when they were...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Mbta#The Orange Line#Assembly#North Stations#Wbz Tv
CBS Boston

Town outside Boston makes list of best places for families

BROOKLINE - Fortune magazine says one of the best places in America for families to live is "parked in Boston's backyard."Brookline was No. 16 on the magazine's list of the "25 Best Places to Live for Families."Fortune says it ranked about 2,000 communities based on education, aging resources, general wellness, financial health and livability."The town of Brookline truly combines the best of urban and suburban living," Fortune wrote, highlighting the town's walkability, public transit access, schools and senior groups.Town administrator Chas Carey said it was an honor for Brookline to be "recognized as a great place to live and raise a family.""We pride ourselves on being a vibrant and diverse community, one that aims to support residents of all ages and walks of life," Carey said.     Living in Brookline isn't cheap of course - Fortune noted that the median sale price for a single family home is just over $930,000.Coming in first was Ann Arbor, Michigan. Click here to see the full list. 
BROOKLINE, MA
CBS Boston

17-year Massachusetts Red Cross member helping Hurricane Ian relief efforts

BOSTON -- Steve Oskirko is no stranger to the aftermath of disasters. He's in his 17th year volunteering with the Red Cross of Massachusetts.Now, the Lancaster resident says he'll likely be paired in a team of four to make sure displaced South Florida families due to Hurricane Ian will have shelter, food, and resources until the floodwaters subside. "I've been in almost 40 of these now so the destruction is going to be horrible," said Oskirko. The devastation in southwest Florida has left people without electricity or drinking water, and homes have been flooded. Many people are struggling to get in touch with their loved ones down South, and miles of homes were destroyed by floodwaters.While many evacuated for their safety, Red Cross volunteers in Massachusetts are going down there to help.Oskirko says he's not sure how long he'll be gone or where he'll be staying. All he knows is people are in need, and he wants to help. "We're life safety assets protection," Oskirko said. "We week everybody safe in the shelters. We do some conflict resolution."Oskirko boarded a flight to Orlando on Saturday.
LANCASTER, MA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts wastewater data shows big increase in COVID levels

BOSTON -- Wastewater data in Massachusetts has revealed a recent spike in COVID levels across northern and southern parts of the state. According to the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority, areas north of the city have experienced roughly a 100 percent jump in the last week.Meanwhile, COVID levels in areas south of Boston have increased to their highest point since mid-May.Samples are taken at the Deer Island Treatment Plant three times a week. The wastewater tested flows in from 43 communities around Boston. Testing detects the virus from people who have symptoms and from people who don't.In Boston, there was a 104.5% increase in...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Some cats evacuated to Mass from Florida ready for adoption this weekend

BOSTON - Some of the cats evacuated from Florida shelters ahead of Hurricane Ian will be ready for adoption this weekend.The MSPCA said there are plenty of characters in the group, including =including Lunar, a 4-year-old tabby cat with one eye.Cats that are not available this weekend will likely be available next week, with the exception of 1-year-old Misty, who is pregnant. She will remain in foster care until her kittens are old enough to be adopted.A plane carrying the cats landed Tuesday morning at Worcester Regional Airport. There are 41 cats going to the MSPCA in Boston and Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem, and 10 more cats being taken in by Second Chance Animal Services in North Brookfield.The cats range in age from weeks-old kittens to 13-year-olds. Those interested in adoption may visit mspca.org/adopt and neas.org/adopt.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
CBS Boston

How you might be able to avoid skyrocketing electric bills

MEDFORD - The city of Medford announced on Thursday that it renewed its contract for Community Electricity Aggregation, a program by which the city negotiates bulk, cheaper electric supply for residents.The Medford program will cost residents 15.348 cents per kilowatt hour, compared to the proposed National Grid price hike of 33.891 cents per kilowatt hour. This rate stays fixed for a price of two years. This price is for the "supply" column of your electric bill, or the actual price for the electricity you use. The "delivery" column will still be maintained by your electric provider. "It's a huge savings...
MEDFORD, MA
CBS Boston

Driver killed in crash on Route 24 in West Bridgewater

WEST BRIDGEWATER- A 43-year-old Brockton man died early Friday morning in a horrific car crash on Route 24 in West Bridgewater. State Police said the driver, who has not been identified yet, was speeding before he went off the road and hit a tree just before the exit to Route 106 shortly after 3 a.m. The 2017 Ford Explorer caught fire with the driver trapped inside. He died at the scene.A passenger in the SUV, a 40-year-old woman from Taunton, was sent to Good Samaritan Hospital with only minor injuries.The cause of the crash is still being investigated.
WEST BRIDGEWATER, MA
CBS Boston

To Do List: Davis Mega Maze, Spooky Tour in Salem, Robo Boston

BOSTON -- This weekend, you can check out a popular corn maze in Sterling, take a spooky tour in Salem, and see a block party of robotics in the Seaport. It's all a part of our To Do List!DAVIS MEGA MAZE GRAND OPENINGThis weekend, a popular corn maze is opening to the public for the season. On Saturday, Davis Mega Maze opens "The Game of Life" on weekends through October 30. In addition to the eight-acre maze, enjoy food, live music, and attractions, including an obstacle course, petting farm, and a zipline. https://davismegamaze.com/tickets/When: Oct. 1-30 - Saturdays: 11:30-7pm, Sundays: 11:30-5pm; Monday, October...
SALEM, MA
CBS Boston

Hundreds of Sysco Boston workers go on strike

PLYMPTON - More than 300 Teamsters at Local 653 walked off the job at Sysco Boston on Saturday, Plympton Police said. Police were monitoring the situation but said there was no threat to public safety. Drivers may see traffic in the Spring Street area though. The strike began at 12:01 a.m., one minute after the workers' contract ended."We are currently striking a company on unfair labor practice charges and economics, pension, wages, health care, the whole bit," said Trevor Ashley, who represents the union workers at Sysco.   "The workload is a huge issue right now. Some of these guys are working 14,...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man, woman found dead on train tracks in Quincy

QUINCY, Mass. — Two people were found dead along the Red Line tracks that run through Quincy, prompting a stoppage of all train service on Monday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to the northbound tracks in the area of Wollaston station around 6 a.m. found a man and woman dead at the scene, according to the Transit Police Department.
QUINCY, MA
CBS Boston

For young couple, first ever PMC Unpaved ride is a sign of hope

BEDFORD, N.H. -- Kelly Chen was determined to return to China. At 18, the Bedford, New Hampshire native was forced to cut short her first visit to the country when she got sick."They originally thought it was leukemia," she explained to WBZ's Lisa Hughes.  "So when tests came back negative for leukemia they were pretty sure it was Aplastic anemia."Kelly returned to New England and received the official diagnosis at Boston Children's Hospital.  Her body wasn't producing blood cells—red or white— or platelets in sufficient numbers.  Aplastic anemia is a rare disease that affects roughly one in 500,000 people. In June...
BEDFORD, NH
CBS Boston

Bertucci's closes Woburn restaurant; 25 locations remain in Massachusetts

WOBURN - A familiar Italian casual dining chain has closed one of its local restaurants.Bertucci's said in a statement that its location on Commerce Way was shuttered permanently on September 22."Bertucci's will continue to operate 25 other locations in Massachusetts, including a Reading location that is slightly north of the Woburn location," the Northboro-based company said.   All employees from the closed Woburn restaurant were relocated to Bertucci's in Reading, Lexington and Peabody.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. 
WOBURN, MA
CBS Boston

Giant pumpkin weighing 2,480 pounds breaks Topsfield Fair record

TOPSFIELD -- A new record-setting pumpkin is on display at the Topsfield Fair.The pumpkin weighs a staggering 2,480 pounds. The giant guard was grown by Jamie Graham from Tyngsboro. It smashed the previous record by more than 185 pounds.The blue-ribbon pumpkin is on display Saturday and for the rest of the Topsfield Fair.
TOPSFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
86K+
Followers
27K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy