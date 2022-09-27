Orange Line speed restricted "slow zones" aren't completely gone yet

Speed restrictions remain in place in some Orange Line locations 00:35

BOSTON - The MBTA hasn't completely eliminated all of the slow zones on the Orange Line just yet.

The six areas of speed restrictions between Jackson Square in Boston and Wellington station in Medford were created because of signal problems on the old Orange Line.

New signals were installed and 14,000 feet of track were replaced during the month-long shutdown, but all of the speed restrictions haven't been lifted yet, a week after the line reopened.

The MBTA kept the zones in places so the new tracks could settle and most of those restrictions have been lifted.

However, the T said trains are still slowing down between Assembly and North Stations while crews make other maintenance improvements.

"The MBTA expects to lift these temporary speed restrictions in the coming days," a spokesperson told WBZ-TV.