Kim Lorenz Early
4d ago
Unions have contributed 27.5 million to Bidens campaign for president. Pfizer and unions donated 61.8 for Bidens inaugural. Appears, his campaign promises to the unions are paying off.
Jerry Z
4d ago
Since federal workers set the payment rules and there is no competition, this should be illegal. No government entities should ever be allowed to unionize.
CHUITO
4d ago
Just another symptom of a government that is already WAY TOO BIG!
