Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa will wave The Bloodline banner with pride on Friday night. Zayn and Sikoa are set to team up against the fan-friendly forces of Ricochet and Madcap Moss. WWE SmackDown heads north to Canada Life Center in Winnipeg, Manitoba this week and the action kicks off at 8 p.m. ET.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO