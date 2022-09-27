GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football taking on South Florida on Saturday. They will play in a new stadium in Boca Raton, Florida, at Florida Atlantic University Stadium. Another week with a Pirates his favorites going in. They are eight point favorites this time. It didn’t work out so well against Navy and they are expecting to bounce back in a big way on Saturday afternoon.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO