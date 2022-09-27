Read full article on original website
North Carolina lives lost to Hurricane Ian
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper attributes four deaths to Hurricane Ian. One of the those is from Martin County. Over the weekend, tropical Hurricane Ian claimed four lives in North Carolina and left thousands without power in Triangle, North Carolina. Three young adults lost their lives in relation...
Make Me Proud: Lenoir Co Schools takes the lead
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The school year is well underway and one school district has a new program to help students, teachers and administrative staff grow their leadership skills. Community leaders from all around Lenoir County are visiting the school once a month to talk about the importance of...
Kinston groups come together to better their community
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Volunteers could be seen across the city of Kinston on Thursday as they worked on a variety of projects including installing fire alarms, painting, and completing restoration projects. It was all thanks to a $75,000 grant from Wells Fargo. For Hope Restorations Executive Director Chris Jenkins,...
Inner Banks Media radio stations win state broadcasting awards
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two Inner Banks Media-owned radio stations based in Greenville were given statewide honors on Wednesday. Inner Banks Media says 103.7 WTIB was named North Carolina Radio Station of the Year and the morning team of Marc Miller and Laura Smith were named Personalities of the Year at the annual North Carolina Association of Broadcasters Awards Banquet on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
City of Rocky Mount preparing for Hurricane Ian
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Leaders across Eastern Carolina are preparing for impacts from Hurricane Ian. Rocky Mount city leaders tell WITN that they are currently monitoring Hurricane Ian and making preparations for the potential of inclement weather. With the threat of power outages, the city says it is closely monitoring...
WITN End Zone Week 7, Part One
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL - WITN END ZONE - WEEK 7. Elizabeth City Northeastern 67, Hertford County 39. Camden County vs. Kill Devil Hills First Flight, ppd. Currituck County vs. Manteo, ppd. East Carteret vs. Pinetown Northside, ppd. Dixon vs West Carteret, ppd. Havelock vs D.H. Conley...
Hundreds of people without power in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Hundreds of people are without power in one Eastern Carolina city Friday morning as they face impacts from Hurricane Ian. Onslow County EMS Director Norm Bryson said 1,200 people between Duke Energy and Jones Onslow EMC power grids are without power. Bryson encourages people to stay off...
15 students being treated for pepper spray after fight at Greenville high school
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The annual MumFest is two weekends away in downtown New Bern and businesses can’t wait. First Alert Forecast for Thursday, September 29th at 4:30am. First Alert Forecast for Thursday, September 29th at 4:30am.
Uptown Brewing Company hosted first annual Uptoberfest
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Uptown Brewing Company held the first annual Uptoberfest after tropical storm Ian moved through eastern North Carolina. Uptoberfest debuted Oct. 1 in downtown Greenville on Evans Street. Uptown Brewing Company partnered with local businesses to bring people together to celebrate Octoberfest with a local twist. The festival put on live music from three bands, games, contests, and new beer releases.
Neuse River exceeds Union Point Park banks
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Neuse River is exceeding concrete barriers at Union Point Park in New Bern. Images taken by WITN show water splashing over its constraints. Pools of water are collecting in low-lying areas throughout the park. Water is also flooding the sides of New Bern’s Front...
Johnson ties AAC record, Ahlers ties career high in first road win of the season over South Florida
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - D.H. Conley graduates C.J. Johnson and Holton Ahlers had career days on Saturday helping lift East Carolina over South Florida football 48-28. Johnson tied the American Athletic Conference record with four receiving touchdowns in a game. He also had seven receptions for 197 yards. Ahlers threw...
Kinston getting 4th police chief since January 2020
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - There’s more turnover at the top of the Kinston Police Department with tomorrow being the interim chief’s last day on the job. Interim Police Chief Jenee Spencer will retire tomorrow with 30 years of service. The city will now have had four police chiefs...
Another rabid raccoon found in Lenoir County
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Lenoir County Health Department says another raccoon in the county has tested positive for rabies. The health department says the animal was found in the area of Kennedy Home Road. It is the seventh raccoon in 2022 that has been identified as rabid within the county.
Greenville faces less severe weather conditions than neighboring areas
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN had crews all across the ground in Eastern Carolina Friday, and Greenville was facing less severe conditions than areas in other counties. Unlike places like New Bern and Atlantic Beach, Greenville isn’t experiencing any major flooding. And although there’s been a steady rainfall and...
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office awarded $1.3 million in federal grants
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Sheriff’s has been awarded $1.3 million in federal grant money to expand two recovery programs. Sheriff Paula Dance was told by the United States Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance that the sheriff’s office is receiving federal grants to expand her Sheriff’s Heroin Addiction Recovery Program (SHARP) and Women’s Empowerment Recovery Program (WEAR).
ECU looks to bounce back at South Florida in first road game
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football taking on South Florida on Saturday. They will play in a new stadium in Boca Raton, Florida, at Florida Atlantic University Stadium. Another week with a Pirates his favorites going in. They are eight point favorites this time. It didn’t work out so well against Navy and they are expecting to bounce back in a big way on Saturday afternoon.
Jacksonville & Onslow County declare States of Emergency
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Jacksonville and Onslow County have each declared a State of Emergency in advance of the storm this weekend. The State of Emergency in Jacksonville went into effect at 5 p.m. Thursday. Onslow County’s went into effect at 4:30 p.m. The City of...
ENC farmers race to harvest before heavy rainfall
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - It’s a busy time of year for Eastern Carolina farmers, and heavy rain predictions over the next few days are forcing them to work even faster. WITN talked to agriculture experts Thursday about the impacts Ian is expected to have on Eastern Carolina crops.
Martin County man’s death related to Hurricane Ian
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One of the four people that died from the storms of Hurricane Ian has been identified. A North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper said Jayron Purvis, 22, of Hassell, was driving on Robert Evertt Road towards Perkins Road in Robersonville. Purvis struck a guard rail...
