U.S. 45/Third Street Milling And Resurfacing In Effingham Begins Oct. 3
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that the milling and resurfacing on U.S. 45 from U.S. 40 north to the Interstate 57/70 eastbound on-ramp will begin Monday, Oct. 3. The existing surface of the road will be milled off and replaced with new hot mix asphalt. Traffic will be maintained...
Dieterich Village Board of Trustees to Meet Monday
The Village of Dieterich Board of Trustees is set to meet on Monday, October 3rd at 6:30pm. Reports: Village Engineer Lee Beckman; Wright Family Center; DCEO grant for E. Section Street; Safe Routes to School Grant; North Pointe drainage ditch; Dieterich Creek; Liberty Park Detention; Water/Sewer/Streets Department; Norb Avenue detention pond project; Village Hall roof; Rolling Thunder ceremony.
No Attendance for ROE#3 Alternative Education Programs In Observance of Columbus Day
This release is for ROE#3 Alternative Education Programs Vandalia, Effingham & Litchfield sites. NO SCHOOL on Friday, October 7th, for Teacher’s Institute. NO SCHOOL on Monday, October 10th, for Columbus Day. School will RESUME on Tuesday, October 11th. If you have any questions, please contact Laura Benhoff at 618/283-9311,...
Effingham County Health Department Announces a COVID-Related Death and 30 New COVID Cases
The Effingham County Health Department (ECHD) is saddened to announce the COVID-related death of an individual in their 60s, they were not up to date with Covid vaccinations. The Health Department also announces 30 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Friday, September 23 through Thursday, September 29. Positive case...
Electric Payment Scam Is Circulating Locally
Altamont Police Chief Alan Heiens said there’s a scam going around the area about electric bills. Heiens said there have been reports of phone calls from non-local numbers to Altamont residents, or “ghost calls.” The caller claims to be someone from the Altamont electric department talking about payments being late and that their service will be shut off if payment is not received.
Lake Land College Finance Committee Set to Meet Wednesday
The Lake Land College Finance Committee is set to meet on Wednesday, October 5th at 9:00 a.m. Health, Dental and Vision Insurance Plan Renewal and Rates with Aetna. The meeting is set to take place in the Board and Administration Center, Room 011 in Mattoon.
Dieterich Bank Warns Customers of Fraudulent Activity
The following has been released by Dieterich Bank:. Customers are receiving fraudulent text messages inquiring about debit card transactions. The text requests the customer to call a non-bank related number to validate card & personal demographic information. Dieterich Bank no longer sends text messages requesting a response from customers for...
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 26 year old Isabella R. Gardner of Beecher City for violating an order of protection and criminal damage to property. Isabella was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Illinois State Police arrested 48 year old Michael W. Bare of Ben Wheeler, TX for unlawful use of...
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 20 year old Nicholas T. Hastings of Effingham for possession of <5g of meth and drug paraphernalia, and obstructing justice. Nicholas was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 49 year old Misty D. Rickett of Evansville, IN for an Effingham County...
Dorothy Mae Campbell, 102
Dorothy Mae Campbell, 102, of Effingham, IL, formerly of Shelbyville, IL, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at home surrounded by loved ones. Dorothy was born on June 16, 1920, in Mt. Zion Township, the daughter of John “Jack” and Blanche (Kaufman) Ellis. She was a graduate of Mt. Zion High School. Dorothy married her high school sweetheart, Raymond Edward Campbell, on August 11, 1938, in St. Charles, MO, and they were blessed with 66 years of marriage before his passing on March 14, 2005. Dorothy and Raymond were lifelong farmers beginning in Macon County in 1941. In 1961, they purchased a farm near Lakewood and then farmed in both Macon and Shelby Counties until their retirement in 1982. Dorothy was active in the Shelby County Home Extension Unit, served on the Home Extension Board of Directors, managed the Home Extension fair booth and helped with the annual 4-H BBQ for over 25 years. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting afghans and was known for her homemade chicken and noodles and glorified rice and fried chicken.
David C. “Colonel” Koenig, 64
David C. “Colonel” Koenig, 64, of Effingham, IL, passed away at 5:52 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at home surrounded by his wife and children. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022, at the funeral home.
Cumberland Defeats Villa Grove 42-14
Cumberland kept their perfect conference record in tact as they defeated Villa Grove 42-14. Cumberland’s offense got off and running early and never looked back as Cumberland led 14-0 after the first quarter and 28-7 at the half. Bryant Weber had 4 touchdown passes on the night, 2 each to Trevin Magee and Blake McMechan. Villa Grove did score in the 4th quarter to make it 28-14 but Cumberland would score 2 more touchdowns in the 4th quarter to seal the victory.
Estrada Nails Three FGs Including Game Tying To Force OT, Mt Zion Wins 39-36 In OT
Game of the year! Can only be the way to describe this high school football game. A matchup between these two teams, did you except anything different?. The game started out not looking good for the Hearts as Mt. Zion jumped out to a 13-0 lead. The first score came on a converted 4th down, a 34 yard TD pass from QB Makobi Adams to Jacob Harvey.
