Dorothy Mae Campbell, 102, of Effingham, IL, formerly of Shelbyville, IL, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at home surrounded by loved ones. Dorothy was born on June 16, 1920, in Mt. Zion Township, the daughter of John “Jack” and Blanche (Kaufman) Ellis. She was a graduate of Mt. Zion High School. Dorothy married her high school sweetheart, Raymond Edward Campbell, on August 11, 1938, in St. Charles, MO, and they were blessed with 66 years of marriage before his passing on March 14, 2005. Dorothy and Raymond were lifelong farmers beginning in Macon County in 1941. In 1961, they purchased a farm near Lakewood and then farmed in both Macon and Shelby Counties until their retirement in 1982. Dorothy was active in the Shelby County Home Extension Unit, served on the Home Extension Board of Directors, managed the Home Extension fair booth and helped with the annual 4-H BBQ for over 25 years. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting afghans and was known for her homemade chicken and noodles and glorified rice and fried chicken.

