Harris focuses Asia trip on security, adds tour to Korea DMZ

By CHRIS MEGERIAN
 4 days ago
TOKYO — (AP) — In meeting after meeting with Asian leaders Tuesday, Vice President Kamala Harris emphasized the U.S. commitment to regional security and the White House disclosed that she would visit the Demilitarized Zone dividing the rival Koreas.

An official said Harris would tour the border area between South and North Korea on Thursday, at the end of her trip to Asia. The visit comes amid persistent concerns about North Korea's missile and nuclear programs.

North Korea test-fired a short-range ballistic missile shortly before Harris left Washington, an apparent response to joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea that include the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the DMZ in August, and then-President Donald Trump went in 2019 when he met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. President Joe Biden did not go when he was in South Korea earlier this year.

Harris’ plan, which had been kept under wraps by her team, was unexpectedly revealed during a meeting with South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Tuesday. A White House official rushed to confirm details of her trip afterward.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said Harris “will tour sites at the DMZ, meet with service members and receive an operational briefing from U.S. commanders.”

She will also “reflect on the shared sacrifice of tens of thousands of American and Korean soldiers who fought and died together” in the war that divided the peninsula seven decades ago.

According to the White House, Harris also talked with Han about South Korea's complaints about the Inflation Reduction Act, which makes electric cars built outside of North America ineligible for government subsidies.

“They pledged to continue to consult as the law is implemented,” the White House said.

Security concerns have dominated Harris' public remarks during her meetings in Tokyo, where she's attending the state funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated in July.

While sitting down with Han, Harris said the U.S. alliance with South Korea is the “linchpin of security and prosperity” in the region.

“We stand with you in the face of threats,” she said.

Afterwards, Harris met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, telling him their countries share a “common goal and bond as it relates to our dedication to peace and security.”

The conversations follow Harris' meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday, shortly after arriving in Tokyo.

During that encounter, Harris described the U.S. alliance with Japan as “a cornerstone of what we believe is integral to peace, stability and prosperity” in the region.

Like the abrupt disclosure of Harris' trip to the DMZ, the meeting with Kishida was also marked by confusion. His staff tried to usher reporters out of the room while Harris was still speaking. The commotion drowned out some of her remarks, making it hard for her office to finalize a transcript of her exact comments.

In addition to concerns over North Korea, there’s been increased tension involving Taiwan, the self-governing island that China views as part of its territory.

Biden recently said that the U.S. would send troops to defend Taiwan if China attacked. Wang Yi, China’s foreign minister, said Saturday that any attempt to prevent reunification with Taiwan would be “crushed by the wheels of history.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WSB Radio

Famed US extreme skier gets traditional Nepalese funeral

KATHMANDU, Nepal — (AP) — A famed extreme skier from the United States who was killed after falling from one of the world's tallest mountains was on Sunday given a traditional funeral at a Sherpa cremation ground as Buddhist monks officiated over a ceremony attended by family, friends and government officials.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSB Radio

Archives: Records from Trump WH staffers remain missing

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The National Archives and Records Administration informed lawmakers that a number of electronic communications from Trump White House staffers remain missing, nearly two years since the administration was required to turn them over. The nation's record-keeping agency, in a letter Friday to the House...
POTUS
WSB Radio

Rebel violence in eastern Congo causes hunger to soar

NYIRAGONGO, Congo — (AP) — The last thing Pasika Bagerimana remembers before her sons died were their cries of hunger. But the 25-year-old mother had nothing to feed them. “'Mom, I need to eat. Can you give me food?'” they pleaded with her. Daniel, 2, and Bonane, 5, died just weeks apart in July after fleeing violence in their village in eastern Congo between M23 rebels and government forces.
FOOD & DRINKS
WSB Radio

US women's basketball dominates on international stage

SYDNEY — (AP) — A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart are keenly aware of the legacy of success they are part of with the U.S. women's basketball team. They don't plan on letting the incredible run end any time soon. “I don't think we're showing signs of stopping, that's...
BASKETBALL
WSB Radio

Brazil holds historic election with Lula against Bolsonaro

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — More than 120 million Brazilians will vote Sunday in a highly polarized election that could determine if the country returns a leftist to the helm of the world’s fourth-largest democracy or keeps the far-right incumbent in office for another four years.
POLITICS
WSB Radio

UN, abuse survivor groups seek Vatican investigation of Belo

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — The United Nations and advocacy groups for survivors of clergy sexual abuse are urging Pope Francis to authorize a full investigation of Catholic Church archives on three continents to ascertain who knew what and when about sexual abuse by Nobel Peace Prize-winning Bishop Carlos Ximenes Belo, the revered independence hero of East Timor.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSB Radio

UN says detained Iranian-American was allowed to leave Iran

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — An 85-year-old Iranian-American who formerly worked for the U.N. children’s agency and was detained in Iran in 2016 has been permitted to leave the country for medical treatment abroad, the United Nations said Saturday. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric announced the departure of...
IMMIGRATION
