HURRICANE IAN UPDATES: Eye of Cat. 4 storm making landfall near Sanibel, Captiva islands
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian strengthened into a powerful Category 4 storm Wednesday morning. Ian made landfall in southwest Florida just after noon on Wednesday and is expected to bring significant impacts to Central Florida. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. >>> DOWNLOAD OUR FREE APPS TO...
Hurricane Ian: What’s Open this Weekend in Tampa Bay
Businesses and parks throughout Tampa Bay that temporarily closed in preparation for Hurricane Ian are beginning to resume operations this weekend. We will continue to update this list with more information as it comes through, however it is still best to check in with each business before you go as things can change. You can […]
Disney Evacuates Ahead of Potentially ‘Catastrophic’ Hurricane Ian Following Gov. DeSantis Warning
As Hurricane Ian barrels towards Florida with potentially deadly results, Disney has evacuated thousands of guests out of Disney World in Orlando. The storm continues to grow in strength as it draws closer to the state. It’s expected to grow into a Category 4 storm by the time it makes landfall in Florida.
Tampa International Airport Prepares For Potential Impact From Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. – As much of the west coast of Florida and the Tampa Bay area braces for high winds and storm surges from the approaching storm, Tampa International Airport remains operational as it makes its own preparations. The Airport may begin shutting down
Aerial video shows Hurricane Ian devastated the Sanibel Island Causeway
Video of the Sanibel Island Causeway shows utter destruction a day after Hurricane Ian swept through Florida, leaving massive destruction in its wake. It's the only way to get to the island, which is located off the southwestern cost of Florida.
Tuesday night Hurricane Ian track shifts even further south, away from Tampa Bay
Tropical Storm force winds could arrive in the Bay area as early as 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Timelapse shows devastating storm surge from Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida
Hurricane Ian, now downgraded to a tropical storm, hit Florida on Wednesday with 155 mph winds and heavy rainfall. Many residents are now without power as the storm continues to sweep through the state.
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian was growing stronger as it barreled toward Cuba on a track to hit Florida’s west coast as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday. Ian was forecast to hit the western tip of Cuba as a major hurricane and then become an even stronger Category 4 with top winds of 140 mph (225 km/h) over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before striking Florida. As of Monday, Tampa and St. Petersburg appeared to be the among the most likely targets for their first direct hit by a major hurricane since 1921. “Please treat this storm seriously. It’s the real deal. This is not a drill,” Hillsborough County Emergency Management Director Timothy Dudley said at a news conference on storm preparations in Tampa.
Mandatory evacuations ordered in southwest Florida due to Hurricane Ian
A southwest Florida county has ordered mandatory evacuations as Hurricane Ian hurdles toward the state. Local officials in Lee County declared a state of local emergency and issued the evacuation orders Tuesday, a day after local government ordered evacuations for the Tampa area on the Gulf Coast. The new orders...
Florida woman who has weathered 'dozens of hurricanes' shares her best tips to prep for Hurricane Ian, from what coverage to follow to why you should always watch your neighbors
A Floridian who has lived through 'dozens of hurricanes' has shared her best advice for preparing for Hurricane Ian as it barrels toward the Gulf Coast, prompting mandatory evacuations for more than 300,000 people in Tampa Bay. Jenn Hoskins, 43, from Lake Monroe, took to TikTok over the weekend to...
Hurricane Ian: Impacts on Disney, Universal, Busch Gardens, other Florida attractions
LAKE MARY, Fla. - As Hurricane Ian is projected to impact Florida, it remains unclear just where exactly the storm will make landfall and how it will track across the state. Some area attractions and theme parks are keeping a close watch on the forecast path before announcing any closures or cancelations.
Florida fortifies Tampa amid threats of flooding from hurricane
The storm, which could turn into a Category 4 hurricane before it hits Florida’s gulf coast, could be 500 miles wide — making it potentially larger than Hurricane Irma.
TECO may shut down power to southern tip of downtown Tampa due to Hurricane Ian
Tampa Electric said it may shut down power to the southern tip of the downtown Tampa area early Wednesday to help reduce restoration time.
Orlando mayor warns residents to prepare for Hurricane Ian to potentially make direct hit
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando and Orange County emergency operation centers are up and running and tracking Ian. “If it's close to the west coast, yes, more rain in that particular area, more wind in that particular area,” Orlando emergency manager Manuel Soto said. Soto and a small crew...
Lessons learned from the Tampa Bay hurricane of 1921
City Escapes Big Hurricane read a tiny Page 2 headline in the Oct. 25, 1921 edition of the St. Petersburg Times. The story underneath explained that although Cuba was reportedly hit hard, rumors that Key West had been obliterated proved to be unfounded. “The tropical storm which was reported Monday...
Hurricane Ian timeline: When Tampa Bay could start feeling impacts
All eyes are on the Gulf of Mexico as Hurricane Ian moves over warm water on its trek toward Florida.
3 shot at Tampa show bar
Three people were shot at a Tampa show bar overnight, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
Hurricane Ian threatens Florida retirement community The Villages
One of the nation's largest retirement communities is bracing for Hurricane Ian's impact. The Villages, which s located about 45 miles northeast of Orlando, could see damaging wind and possibly a foot of rain. The last major storm to strike the region was Hurricane Irma in 2017.
Evacuations begin in Southwest Florida as Ian approaches
Tuesday morning sees Southwest Florida met with drizzle and breezy conditions as the 'calm before the storm' begins to end.
FPL customers in Sarasota, Manatee counties face power outages
57,440 FPL customers without power in Sarasota County. 25,420 FPL customers without power in Manatee County. 285,523 FPL customers without power across the state. For Florida Power & Light outage information across the state, visit FPLMaps.com. For personalized outage information, visit FPL.com/my-account/web-outage.html. Noon Wednesday, Sept. 28. 39,250 FPL customers without...
