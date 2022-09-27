ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Lifestyle
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
City
Fort Myers, FL
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
The Associated Press

Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4

HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian was growing stronger as it barreled toward Cuba on a track to hit Florida’s west coast as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday. Ian was forecast to hit the western tip of Cuba as a major hurricane and then become an even stronger Category 4 with top winds of 140 mph (225 km/h) over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before striking Florida. As of Monday, Tampa and St. Petersburg appeared to be the among the most likely targets for their first direct hit by a major hurricane since 1921. “Please treat this storm seriously. It’s the real deal. This is not a drill,” Hillsborough County Emergency Management Director Timothy Dudley said at a news conference on storm preparations in Tampa.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Gulf Coast#Hurricane Ian#The Walt Disney Company#Universal Studios#American#United#Jetblue
Daily Mail

Florida woman who has weathered 'dozens of hurricanes' shares her best tips to prep for Hurricane Ian, from what coverage to follow to why you should always watch your neighbors

A Floridian who has lived through 'dozens of hurricanes' has shared her best advice for preparing for Hurricane Ian as it barrels toward the Gulf Coast, prompting mandatory evacuations for more than 300,000 people in Tampa Bay. Jenn Hoskins, 43, from Lake Monroe, took to TikTok over the weekend to...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
United Airlines
stpetecatalyst.com

Lessons learned from the Tampa Bay hurricane of 1921

City Escapes Big Hurricane read a tiny Page 2 headline in the Oct. 25, 1921 edition of the St. Petersburg Times. The story underneath explained that although Cuba was reportedly hit hard, rumors that Key West had been obliterated proved to be unfounded. “The tropical storm which was reported Monday...
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

FPL customers in Sarasota, Manatee counties face power outages

57,440 FPL customers without power in Sarasota County. 25,420 FPL customers without power in Manatee County. 285,523 FPL customers without power across the state. For Florida Power & Light outage information across the state, visit FPLMaps.com. For personalized outage information, visit FPL.com/my-account/web-outage.html. Noon Wednesday, Sept. 28. 39,250 FPL customers without...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy