Texas AG Ken Paxton fled home with his wife to avoid subpoena in abortion case, court filing says

By Kevin Breuninger, @KevinWilliamB
CNBC
 4 days ago
Tracey Newton
4d ago

All he had to do was accept a few pieces of paper and go quietly about his business but he made it into a 3 ring circus by running away so of course the media is going to jump on that. If he was in the right he'd be happy to testify but he, like all the rest of us knows he's neck deep in shady.

Pat W
4d ago

Let this sink in. An ATTORNEY GENERAL flees a court ordered function of the law!!! WTH??? He has failed his oath as a servant of the court and needs disbarred...and removed from office.

Donald Zangerle
4d ago

Apparently Mr. Paxton thinks the process server was going to attack his family. Nonsense, he hides from the law he is sworn to uphold. I guess he believes like many on the right that he is above the law

Texas State Sen. Allegedly Helped Her Husband, the Attorney General, Flee a Subpoena for Abortion Rights Case

An affidavit alleges that Texas AG Ken Paxton "turned around and RAN back inside the house" when he saw a man attempting to serve him a subpoena. Soon after, he and his wife drove away from the scene When Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton allegedly fled his home to avoid being served a subpoena on Monday, he had an accomplice — his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton — according to an affidavit filed in federal court this week. NBC News reports that a process server said he parked...
