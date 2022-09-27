Read full article on original website
Preemie born at 23 weeks heads home after over 500 days in the NICULive Action NewsChicago, IL
A firefighter with Terminal Cancer Takes Final Ride in Ambulance He Used to Transport PatientsShameel ShamsItasca, IL
Harvest Fest 2022 from 9/30 to 10/2Adrian HolmanBensenville, IL
McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fallJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
blockclubchicago.org
Ghost Bike Installed In River West For Sam Bell, Bicyclist Killed On Milwaukee Avenue
RIVER WEST — The family and friends of Sam Bell celebrated his life with a ghost bike and vigil Thursday at the River West intersection where a driver killed him in early September. Christina Whitehouse, of Bike Lane Uprising, assisted Bell’s loved ones in organizing the vigil, and more...
blockclubchicago.org
Logan Square’s Vanishing Workers Cottages Will Be Highlighted At A Walking Tour Next Month
LOGAN SQUARE — Neighbors can learn about Logan Square’s historical workers cottages during an upcoming tour led by a local historian. The Chicago Workers Cottage Initiative, a group formed to promote the preservation of workers cottages across Chicago, is hosting a series of free Logan Square tours in October to highlight workers cottages in the neighborhood and their ties to the city’s history.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot travels to Mexico City, highlighting city's economy
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is traveling to Mexico City.During the five-day trip in Mexico's capitol, she will highlight Chicago's economy and reaffirm its sister-city relationship. The city's partnership with Mexico City dates back 30 years.Lightfoot is expected to return Sunday.
blockclubchicago.org
Lincoln Park Woman Creating ‘Ripple Effect’ Of Joy By Placing Bouquets Across Chicago For Strangers To Take
LINCOLN PARK — A Lincoln Park woman is spreading joy by making bouquets and leaving them in random places for people to take. Jessica Housley started the project, With Love, Chicago, in 2017 to spread love and kindness during what felt like a divisive time. “There was a lot...
blockclubchicago.org
How Much Does My Alderman Make? Here’s A Complete List
CITY HALL — Most City Council members will be getting a sizeable raise come 2023. There are 15 aldermanic salary ranks, according to public salary data from the city’s Human Resources department. Not everyone on the council earns the same because they can accept or decline raises over the years, and the raises are tied to the consumer price index.
blockclubchicago.org
Obama Center Road Work Will Cause Big Traffic Changes Starting Monday
WOODLAWN — More major traffic changes are coming in and around Jackson Park starting next week as crews overhaul the road layout for the Obama Presidential Center, officials said. A mix of short- and long-term closures, lane reductions and other traffic changes will go into effect Monday, according to...
chicagocrusader.com
Two new major developments planned for Chicago’s far south side
Two game-changing developments may be coming to Chicago’s farthest southside communities as a result of grant applications now in for City review and approval. Anthony A. Beale, Alderman of the 9th Ward, recently announced his support of the grant applications for a full-service grocery store and a full-service 101-room hotel, both being developed by Black-owned companies.
theeastcountygazette.com
Man Accused of Assaulting Two Women in South Loop and Attempting to Kidnap a Woman in West Loop
Chicago – On Sunday, a guy was accused of attempting to kidnap a lady in the West Loop area and assaulting two other women in the South Loop. Quavon Ewing, who is 32 years old, is accused of trying to take someone by force or threat of force and of assaulting someone in a public place.
blockclubchicago.org
She Makes The Food, He Roasts The Beans: Couple Opens Tasa Coffee Roasters In West Humboldt Park
WEST HUMBOLDT PARK — A couple’s pandemic passion project has grown into a business. Tasa Coffee Roasters opened Sept. 2 at 4136 W. North Ave. Neighbors can order food made by Jackie Marquez, including slow-roasted Cuban sandwiches and handmade empanadas. There’s also coffee with beans roasted in-house by her husband, Pierre Marquez, including the shop’s signature coconut-lavender iced latte topped with foam.
14-year-old boy shot multiple times on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was shot multiple times on Chicago's South Side on Saturday. The shooting happened on East 87th Place near Cottage Grove in Burnside around noon. Someone came up behind the victim and shot him in the leg and shoulder. He was hospitalized in stable condition. No...
blockclubchicago.org
You Can Donate Extra Coats, Sleeping Bags, Tents To Far Northwest Side Residents Living Outside
JEFFERSON PARK — As cool fall weather sets in, Far Northwest Siders experiencing homelessness need warmer clothing and other items. Chicago NWS Homeless Outreach is collecting sleeping bags, warm blankets, men’s hoodies in all sizes, sweatpants, boots, long-sleeved shirts and lightweight warm jackets for people in need, volunteer Monica Dillon said.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in head in Chicago's Hyde Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the head in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood Tuesday night. Police say around 9:20 p.m. a 44-year-old man was sitting in the driver's seat of a parked car in the 5500 block of South Shore Drive when a man ran up and opened fire.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot proposes LaSalle Street changes, including affordable housing
As workers return to the office, Chicago is trying to figure out the future of LaSalle Street.
Man, 57, fatally stabbed in West Englewood
CHICAGO — A man was stabbed and killed in West Englewood early Thursday morning. A 57-year-old man was stabbed in the torso by a known individual on the 1500 block of West 72nd Street around 12:47 a.m. in a domestic-related incident, police say. The man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he […]
14-year-old and woman shot in Roseland
CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy and woman were shot in Roseland Thursday evening. According to police, the two were near the sidewalk on the 500 block of East 104th place around 6:55 p.m. when someone fired shots. The boy was shot in the back and transported to the Comer Children’s Hospital and is reportedly in good […]
CPD SWAT team responds to Garfield Park barricade situation; residents asked to stay away
There are road closures in place due to the police activity.
blockclubchicago.org
River North Alderman Blocks New Hotel Proposal Because Of Trouble At Hotel Next Door
RIVER NORTH — Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd) has blocked a hotel plan on a desirable lot Downtown after neighbors expressed concerns over history of violence at a hotel next door. Sonder, a boutique hotel company, wanted to build a hotel at 1 W. Huron St., which is currently being...
Community hub opens in Englewood Tuesday
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A new community hub to nurture businesses and entrepreneurs opened in Englewood Tuesday. Englewood Connect is on Green Street, just off Halsted Street. It's part of the city's Invest South West program and will create a culinary center and event space.It's transforming a vacant firehouse. Eventually there will also be greenhouses, outdoor plazas, an orchard and a business incubator.
MISSING: Beverly Johnson, 67, last seen in South Austin
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are searching for a 67-year-old woman who was last seen in South Austin. Police said Beverly Johnson, 67, left with her dog Lucky and was last seen near Columbus Park.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Forest Park Review
Nancy Wilson, 74
Nancy Jane Wilson of Forest Park died on Sept. 10, 2022 after a short illness. Born on Oct. 24, 1947 to Clifford and Gwynedd Wilson, she overcame many obstacles. She was born premature with cerebral palsy and was not expected to survive past 13 years. Unable to walk until she was 4, she wore leg braces as a child and again later in life, using a walker and then a wheelchair as she lost mobility.
