ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blockclubchicago.org

Logan Square’s Vanishing Workers Cottages Will Be Highlighted At A Walking Tour Next Month

LOGAN SQUARE — Neighbors can learn about Logan Square’s historical workers cottages during an upcoming tour led by a local historian. The Chicago Workers Cottage Initiative, a group formed to promote the preservation of workers cottages across Chicago, is hosting a series of free Logan Square tours in October to highlight workers cottages in the neighborhood and their ties to the city’s history.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Elections
Chicago, IL
Elections
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
blockclubchicago.org

How Much Does My Alderman Make? Here’s A Complete List

CITY HALL — Most City Council members will be getting a sizeable raise come 2023. There are 15 aldermanic salary ranks, according to public salary data from the city’s Human Resources department. Not everyone on the council earns the same because they can accept or decline raises over the years, and the raises are tied to the consumer price index.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Obama Center Road Work Will Cause Big Traffic Changes Starting Monday

WOODLAWN — More major traffic changes are coming in and around Jackson Park starting next week as crews overhaul the road layout for the Obama Presidential Center, officials said. A mix of short- and long-term closures, lane reductions and other traffic changes will go into effect Monday, according to...
CHICAGO, IL
chicagocrusader.com

Two new major developments planned for Chicago’s far south side

Two game-changing developments may be coming to Chicago’s farthest southside communities as a result of grant applications now in for City review and approval. Anthony A. Beale, Alderman of the 9th Ward, recently announced his support of the grant applications for a full-service grocery store and a full-service 101-room hotel, both being developed by Black-owned companies.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harold Washington
Person
Luis Gutiérrez
blockclubchicago.org

She Makes The Food, He Roasts The Beans: Couple Opens Tasa Coffee Roasters In West Humboldt Park

WEST HUMBOLDT PARK — A couple’s pandemic passion project has grown into a business. Tasa Coffee Roasters opened Sept. 2 at 4136 W. North Ave. Neighbors can order food made by Jackie Marquez, including slow-roasted Cuban sandwiches and handmade empanadas. There’s also coffee with beans roasted in-house by her husband, Pierre Marquez, including the shop’s signature coconut-lavender iced latte topped with foam.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

You Can Donate Extra Coats, Sleeping Bags, Tents To Far Northwest Side Residents Living Outside

JEFFERSON PARK — As cool fall weather sets in, Far Northwest Siders experiencing homelessness need warmer clothing and other items. Chicago NWS Homeless Outreach is collecting sleeping bags, warm blankets, men’s hoodies in all sizes, sweatpants, boots, long-sleeved shirts and lightweight warm jackets for people in need, volunteer Monica Dillon said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in head in Chicago's Hyde Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the head in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood Tuesday night. Police say around 9:20 p.m. a 44-year-old man was sitting in the driver's seat of a parked car in the 5500 block of South Shore Drive when a man ran up and opened fire.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Aldermanic#Chicago Mayor#Chicago Public Schools#Latino
WGN News

Man, 57, fatally stabbed in West Englewood

CHICAGO — A man was stabbed and killed in West Englewood early Thursday morning. A 57-year-old man was stabbed in the torso by a known individual on the 1500 block of West 72nd Street around 12:47 a.m. in a domestic-related incident, police say. The man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

14-year-old and woman shot in Roseland

CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy and woman were shot in Roseland Thursday evening. According to police, the two were near the sidewalk on the 500 block of East 104th place around 6:55 p.m. when someone fired shots. The boy was shot in the back and transported to the Comer Children’s Hospital and is reportedly in good […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
CBS Chicago

Community hub opens in Englewood Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A new community hub to nurture businesses and entrepreneurs opened in Englewood Tuesday. Englewood Connect is on Green Street, just off Halsted Street. It's part of the city's Invest South West program and will create a culinary center and event space.It's transforming a vacant firehouse. Eventually there will also be greenhouses, outdoor plazas, an orchard and a business incubator.
CHICAGO, IL
Forest Park Review

Nancy Wilson, 74

Nancy Jane Wilson of Forest Park died on Sept. 10, 2022 after a short illness. Born on Oct. 24, 1947 to Clifford and Gwynedd Wilson, she overcame many obstacles. She was born premature with cerebral palsy and was not expected to survive past 13 years. Unable to walk until she was 4, she wore leg braces as a child and again later in life, using a walker and then a wheelchair as she lost mobility.
FOREST PARK, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy