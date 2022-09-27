Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Q&A: Kiersted full of confidence following strong rookie season in AHL
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Matt Kiersted is looking to take another big step this season. Finding success during his first full season in the pros in 2021-22, the 24-year-old defenseman posted 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) over 63 games with the Charlotte Checkers in the AHL, while also recording two points (one goal, one assist) over 10 games with the Florida Panthers in the NHL.
Yardbarker
Bruins Should Have Confidence With Their Goaltending Depth
Going into the 2022-23 season, the Boston Bruins are set in goal. Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark formed a formidable tandem in their first season together in 2021-22. They also formed a special bond as they split the season and after every victory, would have their customary hug. Bruins fans...
Beecher scores two goals for Bruins in preseason game
BOSTON (WETM) – Johnny Beecher scored his first two goals in the NHL preseason on Saturday. (Video courtesy: SPORTSNET) Elmira native Johnny Beecher scored two goals for the Boston Bruins in a 4-0 preseason win at home against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at TD Garden. The 2019 Bruins NHL first-round draft pick deflected a […]
NHL
Hayton Looks to take 'Next Step' After Successful 2021-22 Season
Forward set career highs in games played and points with the Coyotes last season, focused on developing as a 200-foot player. Barrett Hayton has taken every lesson he's learned from NHL veterans and applied it to his own game. To this point in the 22-year-old's career, it's paying dividends. Hayton,...
NHL・
RELATED PEOPLE
Report: Panthers’ McCaffrey Will Likely Play vs. Cardinals
The star running back missed practice this week with a thigh injury.
Cronenworth, Padres beat White Sox 5-2, magic number at 1
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jake Cronenworth hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer and Mike Clevinger was brilliant for six innings as the San Diego Padres beat the Chicago White Sox 5-2 Saturday to reduce their magic number for clinching an NL wild card to one. Juan Soto and Manny Machado also connected for the Padres, who can claim their first playoff spot in a full season since 2006 on Sunday when they send lefty Blake Snell to the mound for the series finale. They got some help when Miami beat Milwaukee 4-3. San Diego leads Philadelphia by two games for the second of three NL wild cards. The Padres beat St. Louis in a first-round series after the pandemic-shortened 2020 season before being swept in the Division Series by the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. With Clevinger (7-7) and Dylan Cease (14-8) locked in a duel after each allowed a home run in the first inning, the Padres knocked the Chicago right-hander out of the game before he could get an out in the sixth.
NHL
Coyotes Claim Goaltender Jonas Johansson off Waivers
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have claimed goaltender Jonas Johansson off waivers from the Colorado Avalanche. The 27-year-old Johansson registered a 3-4-1 record with a 4.81 goals against average (GAA) and an .852 save percentage (SV%) in 11 games with the...
NHL・
Clemson Shows It’s Still the Standard in the ACC
Plus, No. 1 Georgia survived a serious scare and Bryan Harsin’s time at Auburn may have run out.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
Bruins Announce Participants of the D&I Scouting Mentorship Program
BOSTON - The Boston Bruins announced today, September 29, the eight participants of the 2022-23 Boston Bruins Diversity and Inclusion Scouting Mentorship Program. This is the second year of the Bruins' Diversity and Inclusion Scouting Mentorship Program, which originally launched in September of 2021. The program aims to provide insider access, hands-on coaching, and networking opportunities to each participant.
Big Ten Week 5 Rewind: Purdue upsets Gophers, Bielema’s happy return to Wisconsin
The Big Ten West race is about as wide open as it has ever been, and new favorites in the division could be on the rise. Illinois and Purdue scored huge wins in the division in Week 5, with the Illini giving Bret Bielema a happy return to Wisconsin and Purdue handing Minnesota its first loss of the season. It was mostly business as usual in the Big Ten East, but there could be a wild card factor developing in the division with the Maryland Terrapins. While Ohio State and Michigan did what was expected of them, Penn State looked like...
Click10.com
NFLPA fires neurotrauma consultant involved with Tua Tagovailoa’s injury treatment
MIAMI – The NFL Players Association terminated the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion check last Sunday, according to a source. It comes after NFL’s handling of concussions was questioned by many after Tagovailoa was slammed backward into the turf and allowed to play just four days after he stumbled off the field and was unable to walk following a hit to his head during a home game against Buffalo on Sunday.
Comments / 0