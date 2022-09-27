Read full article on original website
Tornado watch in effect for Eastern N.C. through 10 p.m. Friday
The National Weather Service (NOAA) has reported that a tornado watch has been issued for Eastern North Carolina through 10 p.m. Friday, September 30. As heavier bands of rain move through the region, a few tornadoes are possible. A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes, but not occurring.
3 fast food restaurants in St. Paul robbed at gunpoint within an hour
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Three fast food restaurants in St. Paul were robbed at gunpoint in less than an hour on Friday night.St. Paul police say a car pulled up to a drive-thru window at the Wendy's on the 600 block of University Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Roughly 15 minutes later, a group entered a Subway on the 800 block of Selby Avenue and robbed it.Then around 8 p.m., a car pulled up to a drive-thru and robbed the McDonalds on the 1500 block of University Avenue.St. Paul police did not indicate whether the three incidents were connected. It's unclear how much money was stolen and no one has been arrested.Police say no one was injured.
Man charged for St. Paul triple homicide, also faces charges for another shooting days prior
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 41-year-old man is facing multiple felony charges in connection to a triple homicide that occurred in St. Paul last weekend.Antonio Dupree Wright was arrested in Chicago on Wednesday morning with the help of the FBI.Wright is charged with three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder for the deaths of Maisha Spaulding, 44, Cory Freeman, 42, and Angelica Gonzales, 33. Two others were injured and remain in stable condition.The shooting happened late Sunday afternoon on the 900 block of Case Avenue East in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood. RELATED: Victims identified in St. Paul triple homicide: "This...
Uvalde shooting, border dominate only Texas governor debate
EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday night that Texas would send busloads of migrants who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border to more cities and Democrat challenger Beto O’Rourke pledged tighter gun laws as parents whose children were killed in the Uvalde school shooting stood outside an auditorium hosting the only debate before November’s election. The promises reflected how Abbott and O’Rourke are eager to spotlight starkly different issues with just three weeks before early voting begins in a competitive Texas governor’s race that is one of most closely watched — and expensive — of the 2022 midterms....
Idaho Legislature passes tax cut, education funding bill in 2022 special session
The Idaho Legislature’s 2022 special session got off to a quick start Thursday morning with the House Revenue and Taxation Committee only needing nine minutes to introduce a $1 billion bill to cut taxes and increase education funding. By 5:30 p.m. later that day, the measure had made its...
