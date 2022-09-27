LOS ANGELES (AP) — Caleb Williams passed for 348 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for another score, keeping No. 6 Southern California unbeaten in coach Lincoln Riley’s first season with a 42-25 victory over Arizona State on Saturday night. Mario Williams, Malcolm Epps and Kyron Hudson caught TD passes from Caleb Williams, who returned to elite form after struggling through much of the Trojans’ nail-biting 17-14 win at Oregon State last weekend. Travis Dye also rushed for 62 yards and two second-half touchdowns for USC (5-0, 3-0 Pac-12). Caleb Williams committed USC’s first turnover of the season with an end-zone interception, but the Oklahoma transfer otherwise marched the Trojans up and down the field against Arizona State for 485 total yards while demonstrating his elusiveness, accuracy and playmaking acumen. Emory Jones passed for 243 yards and Xazavian Valladay rushed for two touchdowns for the Sun Devils (1-4, 0-2), who gave an encouraging effort in their second game under interim head coach Shaun Aguano after the firing of Herm Edwards.

