ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Kevin Smith Reacts to Hugh Jackman Returning as Wolverine for Deadpool 3: "He's the Gold Standard"

This week saw some huge news for Marvel fans when Ryan Reynolds announced that Hugh Jackman will be returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Both Reynolds and Jackman appeared in two videos this week, one announcing the big reveal, and one explaining why the new movie won't mess with the powerful ending of Logan. Jackman's return to the role he first played 22 years ago has been a hot topic on social media this week, and longtime Marvel superfan Kevin Smith talked about the news on the latest episode of Fatman Beyond.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Former Blade Director Reportedly Clashed with Mahershala Ali Over Script Issues

The exit of director Bassam Tariq from the MCU reboot of Blade yesterday marked another obstacle to the development of the long-gestated project. While Marvel Studios maintained that his exit was due to "shifts in production schedule," it looks like that may not actually be the case according to new reports that are emerging surrounding the news.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie

Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stan Lee
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Ryan Coogler
Person
Tenoch Huerta
Person
Kevin Feige
People

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Promise 'Deadpool 3' Won't Undo Events of Wolverine Movie 'Logan'

Logan director James Mangold also weighed in on the announcement that Hugh Jackman would play Wolverine one more time Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are shedding light on the upcoming Deadpool film, in which Jackman will once again play his iconic X-Men role, Wolverine. In a video the pair each posted on social media Wednesday, one of the issues they made clear was that Deadpool 3 would not undo the events of Logan, the gritty, Oscar-nominated 2017 film in which Logan, aka Wolverine, died. Most fans —...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Amber Heard Set To Appear In Aquaman 2, But Her Agent Said The First Movie Should Have Made Her More ‘Bankable’

Aquaman 2 recently got shifted to 2023, but it has been a hotly anticipated movie ever since the sequel to the 2018 hit starring Jason Momoa, Amber Heard and Patrick Wilson got greenlighted. Oddly, Heard did not get a big bump in her career following the release of her DC film. In fact, she's reportedly set to appear in the second movie in a much smaller capacity, though her agent at WME has admitted the first film should have made her more ‘bankable.’
MOVIES
Variety

Ana de Armas Says It’s ‘Disgusting’ That ‘Blonde’ Nudity Will Circulate the Internet, but ‘I Can’t Control It’

Ana de Armas is earning some of the best reviews of her career for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” and yet she’s well aware that it will be her nude scenes that end up getting the most exposure online. As the actor said during her Variety cover story interview, “I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting.” “Blonde” is set to stream globally on Netflix starting Sept. 28, which means viewers will have the ability to clip scenes from the film or take screenshots and share them online. De Armas expects her nude scenes to...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Marvel Comics#Marvel Legacy#Black Panther#Marvel Universe#The United Nations
Cinemablend

Will Smith Might Have Landed His First Major Movie Role Since The Slap

Will Smith's career has been in a holding pattern since The Slap, but the recent Oscar winner may be starting to move forward. The entire career of Will Smith has seemingly been on hold since the events of Oscar night when the man who would win the award for Best Actor slapped Chris Rock live on the stage. Movies Smith has already shot have seen their release on hold, and other films the actor had been involved in saw their production delayed or were canceled altogether. However, it now looks like Smith has started to move forward as he’s involved in a new high profile project.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years

There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
COMICS
Popculture

Keanu Reeves Fan-Favorite Film Getting Long-Awaited Sequel

Keanu Reeves is bringing back an underrated DC character's cult classic film. The actor will reunite with Warner Bros. to develop a sequel to the 2005 horror thriller Constantine, working alongside Hunger Games filmmaker Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original, reported Deadline. Upon its release 17 years ago, the DC comics adaptation grossed over $200 million at the box office.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Tyler Perry’s ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ on Netflix Will Make You Cry Harder Than ‘The Notebook’

An epic, tragic romance is probably the last thing you’d expect from Tyler Perry, a filmmaker best known for donning a gray-haired wig, a stuffed bra, and a floral dress. But Perry’s latest film, A Jazzman’s Blues—which began streaming on Netflix today—is about as opposite from Madea as you could get. If you thought The Notebook made you teary, watch out. Tyler Perry is coming for Nicholas Sparks’s crown. An original script from Perry—the first screenplay he ever wrote, in fact, back in 1995—A Jazzman’s Blues is a sweeping love story set in the deep south in the 1930s and ’40s....
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
ComicBook

Chris Evans Reacts to Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde: "You're Going to Win an Oscar"

Though best known to many audiences for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans could very well add another title to his resume soon, fortune teller. Speaking in a new interview with Variety as part of profile of Blonde star Ana de Armas, Evans revealed his reaction to seeing her in the role of Marilyn Monroe for the upcoming film, predicting that she'll take home an Academy Award for her work. The movie is already earning some controversial reviews but considering the talent in front of and behind the camera, plus Netflix's tenacity for Oscar buzz, Evans may not be that far off.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Courteney Cox Responds With A Video After Kanye West Confirms He Thought Friends 'Wasn't Funny'

Even people who have never watched much TV know at least one thing about the medium in the modern day, and that is that Friends was a massive hit that’s still a majorly quotable pop culture touchstone for people now, a whopping 18 years after it aired its finale. There are millions of fans who still have the NBC mega-hit on their list of shows to comfort watch when they need a pick-me-up, but we can now confirm that one of those comedy-loving folks is not Kanye West. And after the hit-making rapper let everyone know he thought Friends “wasn’t funny,” Courteney Cox has responded with a perfect video.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching

Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

ScreenCrush

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read movie reviews, TV recaps and celebrity news, plus watch the latest movie trailers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy