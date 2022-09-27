Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Kevin Smith Reacts to Hugh Jackman Returning as Wolverine for Deadpool 3: "He's the Gold Standard"
This week saw some huge news for Marvel fans when Ryan Reynolds announced that Hugh Jackman will be returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Both Reynolds and Jackman appeared in two videos this week, one announcing the big reveal, and one explaining why the new movie won't mess with the powerful ending of Logan. Jackman's return to the role he first played 22 years ago has been a hot topic on social media this week, and longtime Marvel superfan Kevin Smith talked about the news on the latest episode of Fatman Beyond.
epicstream.com
Former Blade Director Reportedly Clashed with Mahershala Ali Over Script Issues
The exit of director Bassam Tariq from the MCU reboot of Blade yesterday marked another obstacle to the development of the long-gestated project. While Marvel Studios maintained that his exit was due to "shifts in production schedule," it looks like that may not actually be the case according to new reports that are emerging surrounding the news.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Promise 'Deadpool 3' Won't Undo Events of Wolverine Movie 'Logan'
Logan director James Mangold also weighed in on the announcement that Hugh Jackman would play Wolverine one more time Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are shedding light on the upcoming Deadpool film, in which Jackman will once again play his iconic X-Men role, Wolverine. In a video the pair each posted on social media Wednesday, one of the issues they made clear was that Deadpool 3 would not undo the events of Logan, the gritty, Oscar-nominated 2017 film in which Logan, aka Wolverine, died. Most fans —...
Brad Pitt Thinks These Two Men Are The ‘Most Handsome’ In The World
The former “Sexiest Man Alive” revealed his top Hollywood picks.
Cinema Blend
Amber Heard Set To Appear In Aquaman 2, But Her Agent Said The First Movie Should Have Made Her More ‘Bankable’
Aquaman 2 recently got shifted to 2023, but it has been a hotly anticipated movie ever since the sequel to the 2018 hit starring Jason Momoa, Amber Heard and Patrick Wilson got greenlighted. Oddly, Heard did not get a big bump in her career following the release of her DC film. In fact, she's reportedly set to appear in the second movie in a much smaller capacity, though her agent at WME has admitted the first film should have made her more ‘bankable.’
Ana de Armas Says It’s ‘Disgusting’ That ‘Blonde’ Nudity Will Circulate the Internet, but ‘I Can’t Control It’
Ana de Armas is earning some of the best reviews of her career for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” and yet she’s well aware that it will be her nude scenes that end up getting the most exposure online. As the actor said during her Variety cover story interview, “I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting.” “Blonde” is set to stream globally on Netflix starting Sept. 28, which means viewers will have the ability to clip scenes from the film or take screenshots and share them online. De Armas expects her nude scenes to...
Will Smith Might Have Landed His First Major Movie Role Since The Slap
Will Smith's career has been in a holding pattern since The Slap, but the recent Oscar winner may be starting to move forward. The entire career of Will Smith has seemingly been on hold since the events of Oscar night when the man who would win the award for Best Actor slapped Chris Rock live on the stage. Movies Smith has already shot have seen their release on hold, and other films the actor had been involved in saw their production delayed or were canceled altogether. However, it now looks like Smith has started to move forward as he’s involved in a new high profile project.
epicstream.com
DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years
There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
Popculture
Keanu Reeves Fan-Favorite Film Getting Long-Awaited Sequel
Keanu Reeves is bringing back an underrated DC character's cult classic film. The actor will reunite with Warner Bros. to develop a sequel to the 2005 horror thriller Constantine, working alongside Hunger Games filmmaker Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original, reported Deadline. Upon its release 17 years ago, the DC comics adaptation grossed over $200 million at the box office.
Tyler Perry’s ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ on Netflix Will Make You Cry Harder Than ‘The Notebook’
An epic, tragic romance is probably the last thing you’d expect from Tyler Perry, a filmmaker best known for donning a gray-haired wig, a stuffed bra, and a floral dress. But Perry’s latest film, A Jazzman’s Blues—which began streaming on Netflix today—is about as opposite from Madea as you could get. If you thought The Notebook made you teary, watch out. Tyler Perry is coming for Nicholas Sparks’s crown. An original script from Perry—the first screenplay he ever wrote, in fact, back in 1995—A Jazzman’s Blues is a sweeping love story set in the deep south in the 1930s and ’40s....
Christian Bale Had to ‘Isolate’ From Chris Rock on ‘Amsterdam’ Set: He Was ‘So Bloody Funny I Couldn’t Act’
Frequent method actor Christian Bale typically has no problem morphing into his characters on set. But on his latest film, David O. Russell’s “Amsterdam,” he ran into an obstacle: his co-star Chris Rock. Bale says the director had Rock tell him some stories while on set, but...
IGN
Meet Loab: The Terrifying Face The Internet Has Dubbed the First AI Art Cryptid
An AI art enthusiast has apparently stumbled across a creepy, recurring image – now known as Loab – which appears to be more easily generated than you'd ever expect (or want). The Internet has now dubbed Loab the first AI art cryptid. Artificial intelligence has come a long...
ComicBook
Chris Evans Reacts to Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde: "You're Going to Win an Oscar"
Though best known to many audiences for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans could very well add another title to his resume soon, fortune teller. Speaking in a new interview with Variety as part of profile of Blonde star Ana de Armas, Evans revealed his reaction to seeing her in the role of Marilyn Monroe for the upcoming film, predicting that she'll take home an Academy Award for her work. The movie is already earning some controversial reviews but considering the talent in front of and behind the camera, plus Netflix's tenacity for Oscar buzz, Evans may not be that far off.
Courteney Cox Responds With A Video After Kanye West Confirms He Thought Friends 'Wasn't Funny'
Even people who have never watched much TV know at least one thing about the medium in the modern day, and that is that Friends was a massive hit that’s still a majorly quotable pop culture touchstone for people now, a whopping 18 years after it aired its finale. There are millions of fans who still have the NBC mega-hit on their list of shows to comfort watch when they need a pick-me-up, but we can now confirm that one of those comedy-loving folks is not Kanye West. And after the hit-making rapper let everyone know he thought Friends “wasn’t funny,” Courteney Cox has responded with a perfect video.
toofab.com
Margot Robbie & Brad Pitt Are Wild, Gorgeous, and Out of Control in UNCENSORED Babylon Trailer
Babylon, directed by Damien Chazelle, takes on 1920s Los Angeles with humor, music, and hedonism. The gorgeously shot trailer stars Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva in what promises to be one helluva ride. Babylon roars into theaters January 6. (The trailer is age restricted so you'll have to click on the video and watch directly on YouTube.)
John Wayne Blamed His Final Movie’s Box Office Disappointment on ‘King Kong’
Actor John Wayne once blamed Paramount for incorrectly marketing 'The Shootist' and putting more effort into the 'King Kong' remake.
wegotthiscovered.com
Bryce Dallas Howard reveals ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ director protected her from unfair studio pressure to lose weight
Recently, Jurassic World: Dominion brought the initial story of the franchise created by and adapted from a Michael Crichton book to a conclusion. It had good moments, bad and baffling ones, and, behind the scenes, some directorial kindness for the cast. Claire Dearing actress Bryce Dallas Howard reveals in a...
Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching
Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
ScreenCrush
Read movie reviews, TV recaps and celebrity news, plus watch the latest movie trailers.
