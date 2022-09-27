Read full article on original website
Forest boss Steve Cooper tells Jesse Lingard ‘time to show your worth’
Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper says it is time for Jesse Lingard to start delivering. The former Manchester United forward has had a slow start to his Forest career following his surprise free transfer in the summer.
Leaders Arsenal win derby as Liverpool and Brighton share six-goal thriller
Arsenal retained their place at the top of the Premier League table with a fine north London derby victory over 10-man Tottenham. A rare Thomas Partey strike and goals from Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka secured a well-deserved 3-1 win, Spurs losing for the first time in the league this season having equalised through Harry Kane’s penalty.
Manchester City will remain a force after I eventually leave, says Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola has no doubt Manchester City will remain a force after he leaves the club. The City manager has given no indication that will be any time soon, even though speculation over his future is likely to recur until he commits to a new contract.
Paul Heckingbottom will not criticise Blades players after draw with Birmingham
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom refused to criticise his players after their 1-1 draw with Birmingham but can understand why some will be disappointed with the result. Oli McBurnie scored his fifth Sky Bet Championship goal of the season as his powerful volley from near the penalty spot fired the...
Chris Smalling secures overdue Roma victory over Inter Milan in Serie A
Chris Smalling’s second-half header secured Roma’s first win over Inter Milan since 2017 and left the Nerazzurri’s hopes of forcing their way back into the Serie A title race in tatters at San Siro. Federico Dimarco had opened the scoring for the home side on the half-hour...
Everton come from behind to sink Southampton and seal long-awaited away win
Everton claimed only their second Premier League away win of 2022 as goals from Conor Coady and Dwight McNeil inspired a 2-1 victory at Southampton. Joe Aribo put the Saints ahead following a lacklustre first half at St Mary’s, but Frank Lampard’s visitors hit back instantly, with Coady and McNeil scoring in the space of three second-half minutes.
Frank Lampard hails Everton progress after long-awaited away win at Southampton
Frank Lampard felt Everton’s 2-1 win at Southampton underlined their progression since his arrival in January. Goals from Conor Coady and Dwight McNeil in the space of three minutes at the start of the second half helped the Toffees secure only their second away victory in the Premier League in 2022.
In-form Christian Eriksen eagerly awaiting his first Manchester derby
Summer signing Christian Eriksen already feels at home at Manchester United and cannot wait for his first taste of the city’s derby this Sunday. After a pair of postponements following the Queen’s death, Erik ten Hag’s side will make the short trip to neighbours Manchester City to play their first Premier League match since September 4.
Gary O’Neil admits frustration as ‘really tough calls’ go against Bournemouth
Gary O’Neil lamented two “really tough calls” as Bournemouth were twice denied a penalty amid a Premier League stalemate with Brentford. Cherries boss O’Neill revealed he sought answers from rookie referee Thomas Bramall after full-time, as to why the hosts were twice denied spot-kicks in the 0-0 draw at the Vitality Stadium.
Antonio Conte hits out at standard of Premier League refereeing
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte suggested referees and VAR officials are letting the Premier League down and said England could follow Italy’s example to improve standards after his side’s 3-1 defeat at Arsenal. Conte was speaking after seeing Emerson Royal shown a straight red card by Anthony Taylor in...
Arsenal keep hold of top spot with impressive derby win over rivals Tottenham
Conor Gallagher returns to haunt Crystal Palace as Chelsea snatch late victory
Conor Gallagher marked his return to Selhurst Park with a last-minute winner in Chelsea’s 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace. Odsonne Edouard opened the scoring after seven minutes before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang equalised with a neat finish late in the first half.
Troy Deeney nets equaliser as Birmingham earn point at leaders Sheffield United
Troy Deeney struck an equaliser for Birmingham as Championship leaders Sheffield United were frustrated in a 1-1 draw at Bramall Lane. Oliver McBurnie had fired the Blades ahead in their pursuit of a fifth successive victory but Deeney’s close-range effort extended Birmingham’s unbeaten run to four games.
Here is your moment – Steven Gerrard hopes Aston Villa fringe players step up
Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has challenged his fringe players to make the most of the opportunity presented by injuries and prove why they should be in the team on a regular basis. Already without defender Diego Carlos because of a ruptured Achilles, Gerrard is now facing up to fellow...
Sir Kenny Dalglish believes a Liverpool win over Rangers is no formality
Sir Kenny Dalglish insists a Liverpool victory over Rangers in Tuesday’s Champions League clash at Anfield is no formality. The Ibrox club are playing in European football’s elite club competition for the first time in 12 years and discovered the harsh reality of their task with a 4-0 defeat away to Ajax then a 3-0 loss to Napoli in Govan, after which boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst claimed it would take hundreds of millions of pounds to compete in the tournament.
Pep Guardiola wants players to feel pressure from City fans in Manchester derby
Pep Guardiola recognises this weekend’s derby against Manchester United is more than just a game for City fans. Champions City host arch-rivals United in a headline Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.
Jesse Marsch not worried by touchline ban as he bids to guide Leeds from up high
Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch aims to turn his touchline ban for Sunday’s home Premier League game against Aston Villa into an advantage. Marsch has been an animated presence in the technical area since taking over from Marcelo Bielsa in February, but over-stepped the mark in Leeds’ recent defeat at Brentford.
Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world
Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream, Saturday 1 October, 12.30pm. North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham will renew hostilities in the early kick-off on Saturday, as the Premier League returns after the international break. (opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee. FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar (opens...
Mikel Arteta has to perform balancing art to keep hotshot Gabriel Jesus on pitch
Mikel Arteta admits it is a fine balancing act to keep Gabriel Jesus playing his natural game while trying to prevent the Arsenal forward from getting suspended. A battler on the pitch, Jesus has already picked up four yellow cards in the Premier League this season – another would land him a one-match ban.
Martin Odegaard available to return for Arsenal in north London derby
Arsenal have captain Martin Odegaard fit and available to face north London rivals Tottenham on Saturday. The Norway international missed the win over Brentford with a calf issue but is ready to return having featured for his country in the past week.
