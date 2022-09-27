ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
fourfourtwo.com

Leaders Arsenal win derby as Liverpool and Brighton share six-goal thriller

Arsenal retained their place at the top of the Premier League table with a fine north London derby victory over 10-man Tottenham. A rare Thomas Partey strike and goals from Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka secured a well-deserved 3-1 win, Spurs losing for the first time in the league this season having equalised through Harry Kane’s penalty.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Partey
Person
Bobby Robson
Person
Robinho
Person
Douglas Luiz
Person
Tyrone Mings
Person
Youri Tielemans
Person
Mikel Arteta
fourfourtwo.com

Chris Smalling secures overdue Roma victory over Inter Milan in Serie A

Chris Smalling’s second-half header secured Roma’s first win over Inter Milan since 2017 and left the Nerazzurri’s hopes of forcing their way back into the Serie A title race in tatters at San Siro. Federico Dimarco had opened the scoring for the home side on the half-hour...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Everton come from behind to sink Southampton and seal long-awaited away win

Everton claimed only their second Premier League away win of 2022 as goals from Conor Coady and Dwight McNeil inspired a 2-1 victory at Southampton. Joe Aribo put the Saints ahead following a lacklustre first half at St Mary’s, but Frank Lampard’s visitors hit back instantly, with Coady and McNeil scoring in the space of three second-half minutes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

In-form Christian Eriksen eagerly awaiting his first Manchester derby

Summer signing Christian Eriksen already feels at home at Manchester United and cannot wait for his first taste of the city’s derby this Sunday. After a pair of postponements following the Queen’s death, Erik ten Hag’s side will make the short trip to neighbours Manchester City to play their first Premier League match since September 4.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Gunners#Barcelona#Aston Villa#The Aston Villa No#Fft#Bournemouth
fourfourtwo.com

Antonio Conte hits out at standard of Premier League refereeing

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte suggested referees and VAR officials are letting the Premier League down and said England could follow Italy’s example to improve standards after his side’s 3-1 defeat at Arsenal. Conte was speaking after seeing Emerson Royal shown a straight red card by Anthony Taylor in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Arsenal keep hold of top spot with impressive derby win over rivals Tottenham

Arsenal retained their place at the top of the Premier League with a fine north London derby victory over 10-man Tottenham. A rare Thomas Partey strike and goals from Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka secured a well-deserved 3-1 win, Spurs losing for the first time in the league this season having equalised through Harry Kane’s penalty.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
fourfourtwo.com

Sir Kenny Dalglish believes a Liverpool win over Rangers is no formality

Sir Kenny Dalglish insists a Liverpool victory over Rangers in Tuesday’s Champions League clash at Anfield is no formality. The Ibrox club are playing in European football’s elite club competition for the first time in 12 years and discovered the harsh reality of their task with a 4-0 defeat away to Ajax then a 3-0 loss to Napoli in Govan, after which boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst claimed it would take hundreds of millions of pounds to compete in the tournament.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream, Saturday 1 October, 12.30pm. North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham will renew hostilities in the early kick-off on Saturday, as the Premier League returns after the international break. (opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee. FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar (opens...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy